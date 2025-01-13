THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request for Qualifications

Architectural & Engineering Services

Peck Community Sports Park – Phase II

RFQ No. J2025-03

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications for A&E services to assist with Peck Community Sports Park to include a synthetic sports field, restroom building, playground, multiple sport courts, pathways, plaza area, shelters, Street improvements, parking, wave wheel track, open space and lighting. One (1) contract may be awarded under this solicitation.

Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) must be received by Thursday, January 30, 2025, 1:00 p.m. PDT. Send an electronic copy (in PDF format) via email to: procurement@tacomaparks.com.

Qualifications received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be considered.

A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement and any updates thereto may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/rfp/. If there are any issues accessing the information posted on the website, please contact Kimberley Shelton at procurement@tacomaparks.com, subject: “RFQ No. J2025-03 Peck Community Sports Park – Phase II”.

January 13, 2025