RAINIER MEADOWS-PUBLIC NOTICE

Copper Ridge, LLC, PO Box 73790, Puyallup, WA 98373-0790

is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Rainier Meadows, Division 2, is located at 303 Meadows Lane SE, Orting, Pierce County, WA 98360. The project involves 9.45 acres of onsite soil disturbance for residential site development and home building activities. Stormwater will disperse via both an existing public storm system and wetland with eventual discharge to the Carbon River. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1007634

January 10, 17, 2025