THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

REQUEST FOR BID

Project: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium SPA Exhibit Improvements Phase II

Bid # J2023-26

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for Bid#: J2023-26, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium SPA Exhibit Improvements Phase II, at the entrance of Metro Parks Tacoma Headquarters Building, Attn: Fred Ramey, 4702 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 9:00 a.m., October 20, 2023. If sending via courier, please do not require signature. Bids will be opened in the board room. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the Metropolitan Park District will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required. Mandatory Pre-bid October 11th at 9:00 am at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Please see the Bid Notice on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

October 2, 9, 2023