THE METROPOLITAN PARK

DISTRICT OF TACOMA

REQUEST FOR BID

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Polar Bear Exhibit

Improvements J2023-05

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for Bid#: J2023-05, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Polar Bear Exhibit Improvements, at the entrance of Metro Parks Tacoma Headquarters Building, Attn: Fred Ramey, 4702 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 1.00 p.m., February 23rd, 2023. If sending via courier, please do not require signature. Bids will be opened at 1:00 pm in the board room. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the Metropolitan Park District will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required.

Please see the Bid Notice on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

IDX-971054

February 3, 13, 2023