CITY OF TACOMA-Notice of Public Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the consideration for extending an existing moratorium on certain uses within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.

For additional details, please see the attached information.

The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. The meeting can be attended remotely by dialing 253-215-8782 or through Zoom at www.zoom.us/j/84834233126, and entering the meeting ID 848 3423 3126, and passcode 349099 when prompted. Council meetings are also available live on TV Tacoma and Facebook. Oral comments will be taken during the City Council meeting. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by email to the City Clerk’s Office at cityclerk@cityoftacoma.org or by mail at 733 Market Street, Room 11, Tacoma, WA 98402, by 5:00 p.m., on Monday, August 12, 2024. Written comments will be compiled, forwarded to the City Council, and posted on the City’s webpage at www.cityoftacoma.org/writtencomments.

Resolution No. 41484, which will set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/recentlegis by clicking on the link for July 23, 2024, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office at 253-591-5505. For more information please contact Adam Nolan, Senior Planner, at 253-320-8119, or anolan@cityoftacoma.org. Nicole Emery CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING

August 13, 2024

SUBJECT OF THE PUBLIC HEARING:

The subject of the public hearing is a potential moratorium extension on certain uses and development within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District (STGPD).

What is a moratorium? A moratorium is a temporary pause on permits for specific uses or development actions that would otherwise be allowed, within a specific area of the City. Why is there consideration of the moratorium extension? The City Council adopted a moratorium in March 2023 to temporarily prohibit certain high impact uses in STGPD while the City and partners work on the STGPD code update, which is anticipated to be completed in 2025. The existing moratorium was set to expire on March 20, 2024. The moratorium was extended for a 6-month period and is set to expire on September 20, 2024. The extension of the moratorium will continue to prohibit these high impact uses until the code amendment process has been completed. Where does the moratorium apply? The moratorium applies to the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District as depicted in the map on the next page. What uses would be affected? The proposed moratorium extension would continue to prohibit the establishment of new underground storage tanks (UST) and new metal recycling/auto wrecking facilities. How would the moratorium extension apply to existing uses? The proposed moratorium extension would continue to prohibit expansion of existing underground storage tanks or metal recycling/auto wrecking facilities while allowing businesses to conduct normal maintenance and repair activities as well as conduct reasonable site or facility improvements for the purpose of improving groundwater protection or compliance with environmental standards. How long would the moratorium extension be in effect? The proposed moratorium extension would take effect for up to 6 months. How would the moratorium be resolved? Upon completion of the STGPD code update, the moratorium will be resolved. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For additional background on the proposal, visit www.cityoftacoma.org/moratoriumstgpd

Adam Nolan, Senior Planner, 253-320-8119, anolan@cityoftacoma.org

