CITY OF TACOMA

Notice of Public Hearing

On Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., the Hearing Examiner will conduct a hearing on the request to vacate a portion of a 16-foot-wide alley laying south of vacated South 30th Street and north of South Tacoma Way and lying between South Wilkeson Street and vacated South Ash Street, to cure building and industrial storage use encroachments. (Bradken, Inc.; File No. 124.1453)

The hearing will be conducted in a hybrid format that includes an in-person component and a remote option. To attend in person, the meeting will be held in Council Chambers, on the first floor of the Tacoma Municipal Building, located at 747 Market Street. Information on how to participate virtually can be found through the Hearing Schedule at www.cityoftacoma.org/hearingexaminer/ or by calling the Hearing Examiner’s Office at 253-591-5195 or Troy Stevens, Senior Real Estate Specialist, at 253-591-5535.

Resolution No. 41468, which set the public hearing date, can be viewed in its entirety on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/councilmeetings by clicking on the link for July 16, 2024, or by requesting a copy from the City Clerk’s Office.

Nicole Emery

City Clerk

IDX-999576

July 19, 2024