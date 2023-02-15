The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies Reviewed

Dr. John Herzog has produced a list of home remedies that could help save your life.

It’s called The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, and it features 100+ science-backed herbal remedies for common conditions. It’s designed as a warchest to help you survive unexpected upcoming events.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies and whether it’s worth the price today in our review.

What is The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies?

The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies is a physical and digital book available exclusively through TheDoctorsSurvivalPlan.com.

Priced at $27, The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies features 100+ herbal remedies to help you survive uncertain times.

The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies was written by Dr. John Herzog, a board-certified physician and orthopedic surgeon.

In Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, Dr. Herzog covers a range of topics that could make a life-or-death difference in many situations. One chapter explains how to produce your own penicillin from oranges, for example, while another chapter explains how to stay safe with home remedies.

As part of a 2023 promotion, Dr. Herzog is bundling three bonus books with all purchases of The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies. If you buy The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies today, then you get three bonus reports at no extra cost, including The Doctor’s Book of 100 Delicious Anti-Inflammatory Recipes, The Doctor’s Book of Home Triage, and The Doctor’s List of Food as Medicine, all of which were written by Dr. John Herzog.

What Will You Learn in The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies?

As the official website explains, The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies is the only survival remedy guide written by a genuine medical doctor.

Many survival guides are written by people with no formal medical experience. The authors mean well, but they don’t have the authority to back up the claims they’re making.

In The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, you can discover a collection of proven home remedies written by a doctor. Here’s how Dr. Herzog and his team describe that benefit:

“This is the ONLY collection of scientifically proven survival home remedies written by a doctor.”

Inside The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, you’ll discover the best way to react when facing chronic health issues, infections, or emergency situations if you can’t access conventional medical care.

As part of a 2023 promotion, Dr. Herzog and his team are promoting The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies in prepper and survivalist communities as a way to survive The Great Healthcare Reset, which is a plan created by Joe Biden, Hilary Clinton, and Bill Gates to keep life saving medicine away from everyday Americans. In The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, you can discover how to fight back against global elites by practicing your own medicine at home and replacing your own prescription drugs.

The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies Can Save Your Life in Uncertain Times

The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies is designed to save your life in bad situations. In fact, Dr. Herzog specifically wrote the book for end-of-days scenarios, including societal collapses where hospitals and health care are no longer available.

Here’s how Dr. Herzog explains the importance of his book:

“You’ll want this war chest on your nightstand when the Great Healthcare Reset causes a total collapse of our healthcare system. Because when you can’t access medications, this will hand you everything you need to keep yourself and your family healthy.”

When faced with uncertain times, you can’t depend on modern healthcare infrastructure to be there when you need it. You may not be able to walk into a hospital or clinic to get the medical care you need.

Instead, you may need to treat chronic conditions, injuries, and illnesses at home. Dr. Herzog wrote The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies to help potentially save your life in uncertain situations.

Topics Covered in The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies

Dr. Herzog has published certain excerpts from The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies upfront, giving you a glimpse of the topics covered in the book.

Some of the topics covered in The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies include:

How to Make Your Own Penicillin from Oranges (Pages 205 to 215): Penicillin is a group of antibiotics derived from common molds. First used in 1942, penicillin can help fight infections caused by harmful bacteria. Over the decades of penicillin’s use, however, bacteria have developed a resistance to the drug. Some bacteria have evolved to secrete an enzyme called penicillinase that inactivates penicillin. In The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, you can discover how to produce your own penicillin from oranges. Leave an orange in your crisper until mold appears. Then, look at the mold under a microscope to make sure it’s penicillin (the book explains how to identify penicillin). Then, extract the penicillin by mixing it with a weak form of acid, filter the mixture, and treat wounds with it.

How to Naturally Support Healthy Blood Pressure (Pages 67 to 68): Heart disease is the number one killer worldwide. In The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, Dr. Herzog explains how to use natural ingredients and therapies to lower blood pressure. Adding certain foods to your diet and adjusting certain lifestyle factors could help support healthy blood pressure, which could extend your lifespan and improve overall heath.

The Benefits of Green Tea (Pages 332 to 333): In The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, you’ll discover several ingredients, foods, beverages, herbs, and other compounds linked to health benefits. One chapter focuses specifically on green tea. Green tea contains more antioxidants than oolong tea or black tea, and these antioxidants could support healthy inflammation throughout your body. Green tea has particularly high levels of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), an ingredient linked to many effects – from fat burning to a reduced risk of degenerative brain disease. In The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, you can discover more about the benefits of green tea along with the best way to prepare and take it.

The Benefits of Spirulina (Pages 307 to 309): Spirulina is a type of microscopic bacteria known as blue-green algae. Like other algae, spirulina creates oxygen through photosynthesis. In The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, you can discover some of the conditions spirulina may be able to remedy. According to Dr. Herzog, spirulina can help with malnutrition because it’s nutritionally rich, and consuming it daily could help solve micronutrient deficiencies. There’s also additional research suggesting spirulina can help with age-related brain degeneration, anemia, cancer, diabetes, pre-diabetes, high blood pressure, and other conditions, according to Dr. Herzog. In The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, you can discover how to grow spirulina, how to prepare it, and how to consume it for optimal effects.

How to Naturally Manage Anxiety & Depression (Pages 33 to 34, 117 to 118): The natural world has ingredients that could help with anxiety and depression. In The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, you can discover some of the natural causes of anxiety and depression – like using electronic devices, low levels of omega-3 fatty acids, and structural changes in the brain. You can also discover how to manage these conditions using sleep, omega-3 supplements. St. John’s wort, B vitamins, turmeric, broccoli, and a balanced diet. Although not all cases of anxiety and depression are this simple, some people find relief with natural ingredients.

Natural Pain Relief Strategies (Pages 238 to 239): Chronic pain can take over your life. Fortunately, some find relief with natural supplements and simple therapies. In The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, you can discover some of the science-backed strategies for relieving pain naturally. The book covers therapies like stretching, acupuncture, yoga, Tai Chi, mineral baths, meditation, mindfulness, and more, for example, as ways to relieve pain.

How to Manage Diabetes Naturally (Pages 129 to 130): Diabetes has been around for thousands of years. Hippocrates first recognized the condition 2,500 years ago. In The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, you can discover some natural methods for helping to control diabetes. As Dr. Herzog explains, “diabetes is a controllable disease.” He recommends losing weight, eating foods high in fiber, controlling carb intake, and drinking more water to control and manage diabetes – or avoid getting diabetes in the first place.

How Turmeric Can Be an Effective Home Remedy (Pages 318 to 319): Turmeric has been one of the trendiest ingredients in the supplement industry in recent years. In The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, you can discover how to make home remedies from turmeric. You can discover how to make turmeric tea, for example, or create a turmeric infusion at home by boiling turmeric water in a saucepan for two hours. The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies features step-by-step recipes for preparing turmeric for maximum bioavailability.

How to Use Garlic as an Effective Natural Remedy (Pages 323 to 325): Garlic is a natural superfood, and studies show garlic can help support health and wellness in multiple ways. As Dr. Herzog explains, garlic has powerful antimicrobial and antioxidant effects, and it has “been shown to help treat or prevent the following conditions” when cooked or consumed raw: age-related physical decline, cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, high blood pressure, and sexual dysfunction, among others. In The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, you can discover the science behind these claims and the best way to prepare garlic.

How to Use Holy Basil in Natural Remedies (Pages 293 to 295): Holy basil, also known as Ociumum sanctum, can be used in traditional medicine as a natural remedy. Dr. Herzog describes holy basil as “undervalued.” It’s been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine for over 5,000 years, and it continues to offer “impressive health benefits” to this day, according to Dr. Herzog. Holy basil is rich with natural antioxidants that could help support health and wellness by neutralizing free radicals. Because of this effect, holy basil “has been shown to help alleviate” conditions like acne, asthma, cancer, colds, flu, depression, diabetes, digestive problems, inflammation, high cholesterol, headaches, stress, and even radiation toxicity, among other problems, according to Dr. Herzog.

What is “The Great Healthcare Reset”?

Dr. Herzog wrote The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies to help people survive something called “The Great Healthcare Reset.” As part of a 2023 promotion, Dr. Herzog is marketing his book as a preventative measure against this upcoming disaster.

Here’s how the official book website explains The Great Healthcare Reset:

“The Great Healthcare Reset. Discover the global conspiracy to snatch essential drugs from hard working patriots…and ship them to America’s greatest enemies. And what you must do now to survive a world without medications.”

According to Dr. Herzog and his team, a group of global elites – including Joe Biden, Hilary Clinton, and Bill Gates – are teaming up to kill everyday Americans by depriving them of essential medicine.

Global elites want to take medicine away from Americans for the greater good, according to Dr. Herzog and his team. In fact, these global elites have already started The Great Healthcare Reset.

Dr. Herzog wants to help protect against The Great Healthcare Reset by making medicine affordable for everyone. Instead of falling victim to the global elites’ evil plan, you can protect yourself and your family by reading The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies today.

Criteria Required for Inclusion in The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies

To be included in The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, Dr. Herzog required his remedies to meet two specific criteria:

Requirement #1: Proven to Work: To be included in The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, the remedies must be proven to work. That means they must have evidence they performed as advertised in a clinical setting or double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. There’s plenty of anecdotal evidence supporting natural remedies, but the best natural remedies are backed by genuine research.

Requirement #2: Must Be Useful in Long-Term Survival Scenario: The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies is marketed to those concerned about The Great Healthcare Reset, where Joe Biden, Bill Gates, and Hilary Clinton are teaming up to take medicine away from hard working Americans. That’s why all remedies included in The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies needed to be available in long-term survival scenarios. They needed to be sourced from the natural world, grown in your own backyard, or available without modern medicine or clinics.

Other Topics Covered in The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies

In addition to the topics mentioned above, The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies covers other remedies, natural healing methods, and other strategies you can use to survive The Great Healthcare Reset:

How to make antibiotics out of fruit and safely create your own antibiotics at home.

How to make chloroform at home by mixing two ingredients together, giving you an anesthetic 4.5 times more powerful than what you get at a hospital. Using chloroform can help you operate on someone “Without causing any pain,” according to Dr. Herzog, making it ideal for emergency situations.

How diabetics can improve blood sugar readings by adding a tasty herb to their coffee every day.

How to use a special “burn plant” to heal wounds and burns.

How a certain herb can greatly reduce the risk of cancer by weakening cancer cells and increasing the body’s ER stress response.

How a tiny town in Virginia survived the Spanish Flu at a far higher rate than expected – and how to use the same secret to manage viral infections.

How an herb known as butterfly weed can help with cough, cold, flu pneumonia, and bronchitis.

How to use a “special kitchen remedy” to heal yourself from an infection that’s deadlier than breast cancer and “resistant to all drugs.”

How a common food stockpiling mistake could cause you or your loved ones to suffer from severe food poisoning.

3 common food stockpiling mistakes notorious for ruining your emergency food storage supply.

How to use activated charcoal to manage food poisoning caused by canned food.

How to manage conditions like Alzheimer’s by taking 1.5 cups of a special ingredient daily. That special ingredient “can be more effective at treating Alzheimer’s and dementia than anything your doctor prescribes,” according to Dr. Herzog. You can find out what it is and how it works on page 23 of The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies.

How to manage arthritis using a common plant often mistaken for weed.

How to banish digestive issues like acid reflux, gas, heartburn, constipation, and IBS using the inner bark of a tree.

The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies Reviews: What Do Readers Say?

The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies is popular with patients with many types of conditions and in all types of situations. Many patients have started to implement the lessons in The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies even before the full impacts of The Great Healthcare Reset strike – and they’ve experienced positive results.

Here are some of the reviews shared by customers on the official website:

Some readers like The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies because they have bad healthcare. One customer likes The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies because he has a high deductible as a self-employed person, for example, which means he rarely visits the doctor. He decided to try PRP therapy on his knees because of Dr. Herzog, and he has been impressed with the results.

Other readers have had similar results with Dr. Herzog and PRP therapy, claiming they recovered faster than they expected thanks to Dr. Herzog’s recommendation.

Others like The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies for its practical, no-nonsense advice and step-by-step guidance. Even if you have zero medical experience, you can use the guide to get the help you need in any situation.

The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies is popular among preppers and anyone concerned about the future. The book is heavily marketed in prepper communities, for example, who believe we’re facing an uncertain future.

Many customers also like how The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies has a 60 day moneyback guarantee – even on the eBook. If you don’t like the book or the lessons contained within, then you can request a full refund. If you only bought the eBook, then you don’t even need to return anything to receive a complete refund. It’s hard to beat a guarantee like that.

Overall, most readers are happy with The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies and the lessons within the eBook, claiming Dr. Herzog’s advice worked as advertised to deliver impressive results.

To promote sales of The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies in 2023, Dr. Herzog is bundling three of his books with all purchases at no extra cost. Those who buy the print or digital edition of The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies get immediate access to the following three eBooks / special reports:

Special Report #1: Drugs That Kill: The Most Dangerous Pills In Your Cabinet: Many of us take pharmaceutical drugs daily without considering the side effects. In some cases, the side effects are worth more than the symptoms the drugs treat. In other cases, the drugs can lead to long-term issues – from dependency to health problems. In this report, you can discover the most dangerous pills that you may already be taking.

Special Report #2: Your At Home Emergency Room: The Doctor’s Guide to Surviving an Emergency: Learning first aid and other tips can help you survive an emergency. In this report, you can discover how to survive an emergency using practical tips and items you can find around your home. Sometimes, you can’t make it to an emergency room to treat a sudden injury. Whether you live off the grid or you’re preparing for a post-apocalyptic future, you can discover how to make your own emergency room at home in this guide.

Special Report #3: Hidden Healers: Unexpected Household Items That Can Save Your Life: Many people are surprised by the items around their home that can help with illness, injury, and health concerns. In this guide, you can discover some of the unexpected household items that could save your life.

The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies Refund Policy

The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies has a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days of placing your order with no questions asked.

About Dr. John Herzog

Dr. John Herzog is a board-certified physician and orthopedic surgeon based in Boise, Idaho. Dr. Herzog learned the importance of natural medicine and first aid after colliding with a moose in Maine. Dr. Herzog had a major seizure and other complications after the accident. He used natural therapies to get his life back on track.

Final Word

The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies is a natural remedy book popular among preppers and survivalists.

According to Dr. Herzog, Joe Biden and a team of global elites are teaming up to steal medicine from hardworking, everyday Americans. They’re sending medicine to other countries and making it prohibitively expensive at home in a deliberate plan to kill American patriots.

By reading The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, you can fight back against the global elites by learning how to use traditional medicine to solve common remedies. In The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies, you can discover natural remedies for diabetes, high blood pressure, and other common conditions.

The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies differentiates itself from other survival plans because it’s approved and written by a genuine, board-certified medical doctor and surgeon, giving the information additional validity.

To learn more about The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies or to buy the book online today, visit the official website. The Doctor’s Book of Survival Home Remedies is priced at $37 in print or digital format and backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

