BioJoint Plus Reviewed

BioJoint Plus is a joint pain formula available exclusively through BioJointPlus.com.

According to the official website, BioJoint Plus is experts’ only all-natural joint pain relief formula. The formula is designed to permanently soothe joint pain while enhancing mental clarity and boosting energy.

In our review, find out how BioJoint Plus works and what the supplement does today.

What is BioJoint Plus?

BioJoint Plus is a nutritional supplement featuring a blend of natural ingredients to help permanently relieve joint pain.

Taking two capsules of BioJoint Plus daily can use all-natural ingredients to enjoy long-term relief from joint pain.

Each bottle of BioJoint Plus contains a 30-day supply (60 capsules / 30 servings) and is priced at $59. A 60-day money-back guarantee backs all purchases.

BioJoint Plus was created by John Davis, who used to suffer from joint pain. John wanted to create a formula without the side effects of traditional pain relief medication, so he created BioJoint Plus. Today, he describes the formula as “miraculous” and claims the supplement has made him a “former joint pain sufferer,” providing long-term relief from the effects of joint pain.

BioJoint Plus Benefits

According to the official BioJoint Plus website, you can experience the following benefits by taking BioJoint Plus daily:

Permanently eliminate joint pain

Hydrate sore joints

Fight stiffness, spasms, and soreness

Fix joint pain at any age

Restore mobility and pain-free movement

Enhance mental clarity and energy

Overall, BioJoint Plus claims to be the ultimate long-term solution for joint pain of all types. Whether dealing with osteoarthritis, general joint pain, or a diagnosed joint pain condition, you can purportedly discover long-term relief by taking BioJoint Plus daily.

How Does BioJoint Plus Work?

BioJoint Plus works by hydrating, soothing, and cooling sore joints.

Most people experience joint pain when cartilage – the tissue between joints – wears down, causing bones to grind against one another. BioJoint Plus can purportedly provide a long-term solution to joint pain by hydrating this cartilage and other soft tissue.

Here are the three effects of BioJoint Plus and how they work:

Hydrate Joints: Dehydration can suck moisture from your joints, increasing the risk of degradation. Dry, degraded joints break down more quickly. Even if you drink plenty of water, you could have an increased risk of joint pain. Sometimes, hydration doesn’t reach your joints. In other cases, your body isn’t getting the ingredients needed to send water to your joints to hydrate them. BioJoint Plus claims to permanently solve joint pain issues by hydrating your joints.

Cool Joints: Many joint pain supplements work by “cooling” overworked joints. As you work your joints, they heat up due to friction. As the soft tissue expands and contracts, it also naturally heats up. BioJoint Plus claims to cool your joints using a blend of natural ingredients. Some of the natural ingredients in BioJoint Plus have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation causes heat, and the natural ingredients in BioJoint Plus can fight back against this heat, cooling sore joints and reducing pain.

Soothe Joints: BioJoint Plus claims to broadly “soothe” joints. Soothing joints can mean a variety of things. It can mean hydrating joints with vitamins and minerals. It can mean sending more water molecules to your joints or ensuring those water molecules reach your joints in the first place. It could also mean sending natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatories to your joints, helping them stay cool and pain-free.

BioJoint Plus Ingredients

BioJoint Plus contains a blend of natural ingredients to permanently relieve joint pain. The ingredients work by targeting the root cause of joint pain. Some ingredients target inflammation using natural antioxidants, for example, while others target cartilage and soft tissue, helping to support your body’s natural regenerative properties.

Here are all of the ingredients in BioJoint Plus and how they work:

Boswellia Serrata: Boswellia serrata is a moderate to large-sized branching tree growing in dry, mountainous regions. It’s native to much of India – particularly the Punjab region, which extends into Pakistan. Used in traditional medicine for centuries, Boswellia serrata has faced a resurgence in natural supplements. Today, many nutritional supplements use Boswellia serrata to limit joint pain using natural antioxidants. Also known as Indian frankincense or Salai guggul, Boswellia serrata is used in Ayurveda to treat arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and breathing disorders – like asthma and general coughing issues. In BioJoint Plus, the arthritis-fighting effects of Boswellia serrata are particularly popular, and they could help contribute to the long-term effects of BioJoint Plus.

Quercetin: BioJoint Plus contains quercetin, a plant pigment linked to antioxidant effects. Quercetin is found in many plants and foods, including red wine, onions, green tea, and apples. However, you would need to eat a significant amount of these foods to get an equivalent dose of quercetin in an average quercetin supplement. Studies show quercetin has potent anti-inflammatory effects, which could make it effective for joint pain relief. In fact, quercetin is found in joint pain relief supplements, weight loss formulas, and other formulas. It’s even found in anti-aging supplements and formulas; many take quercetin daily for its antioxidant effects.

Glucosamine: Glucosamine is found in many natural joint pain supplements. Glucosamine is a natural chemical compound in your body. Your body produces it on its own. However, many people take glucosamine as a supplement to complement their body’s existing stores. Glucosamine works for joint pain because it’s a structural component of cartilage – the tissue cushioning your joints. In fact, many people with osteoarthritis and other joint pain conditions experience significant relief by taking a glucosamine supplement.

Chondroitin: Chondroitin is commonly paired with glucosamine in joint pain relief formulas. Like glucosamine, chondroitin is naturally produced in your body and is a significant cartilage component. Your cartilage needs chondroitin to form its tough, connective properties. Although your body produces chondroitin on its own, you can also take a chondroitin supplement to complement your body’s natural production. Mount Sinai explains that chondroitin may prevent cartilage breakdown while supporting your body’s ongoing repair. Like glucosamine, chondroitin may not work in everyone, but it can help with joint pain in many people.

Turmeric & Curcumin: Turmeric is a common spice rich in a natural chemical called curcumin. Studies show curcumin is linked with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Also known as Indian saffron, turmeric is a plant in the ginger family and has a long history of use in traditional medicine. Modern scientific studies show turmeric works because it’s rich with curcuminoids – plant-based compounds linked to various effects. Turmeric contains curcumin, for example, which could help specifically with joint pain.

BioJoint Plus Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

The official BioJoint Plus website is filled with testimonials from customers who have experienced significant relief from the formula.

Some customers were able to avoid knee surgery after taking BioJoint Plus because of the permanent pain-relieving effects, for example. In contrast, others claim to have stopped taking their high-powered pain medication.

Here are some of the reviews shared by BioJoint Plus users on the official website:

One 54-year-old reviewer recommends BioJoint Plus to anyone struggling with joint pain and injury, describing the supplement as “a good preventative measure for avoiding injury.”

BioJoint Plus is particularly popular with those who have knee pain, and many with knee pain have experienced significant relief with the formula.

One 62-year-old took BioJoint Plus to avoid having knee surgery. After taking the supplement for a few months, she has “much less pain,” describing her pain as “close to none.” She also improved her motion.

One verified customer liked BioJoint Plus as a replacement for his conventional joint pain medication. Instead of taking three large pills per day, he could take just two small capsules of BioJoint Plus daily. He claims the supplement caused no stomach issues or other side effects, making it an effective joint pain relief supplement overall.

Another customer described BioJoint Plus as “worth the money” for managing the pain caused by his arthritis. After taking BioJoint Plus for three days, he claims he could raise his arm over his head with no pain. BioJoint Plus also alleviated pain in his fingers and lower back, significantly relieving his arthritis pain.

Overall, many older adults take BioJoint Plus daily to relieve joint pain, and many claim to have experienced significant long-term relief thanks to the supplement.

Scientific Evidence for BioJoint Plus

As proof BioJoint Plus works as advertised, John Davis and his team cite 12 studies on the official references page. Those references include double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials published in peer-reviewed medical journals. We’ll review some of that evidence below to explain how BioJoint Plus works and what the supplement does.

First, John Davis and the team at Davis Labs claim to have conducted “extensive” trials on the formula before its launch. In fact, they claim to have tested the formula on 20,000 people, making the trial the largest clinical trial in joint pain supplement history. After experiencing positive results from that trial, John decided to launch BioJoint Plus to the world.

John Davis and his team also claim to have the approval of certain doctors. According to the official website, “…nearly every doctor we show this course is very enthusiastic about it.” However, the company still recommends contacting your physician before taking any supplements.

Boswellia serrata is the first listed ingredient on the official BioJoint Plus website. Studies show it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. In a 2011 study, for example, researchers found Boswellia serrata was “a potential anti-inflammatory agent” based on dozens of trials over the years. Researchers found the natural extract inhibited pro-inflammatory enzymes using a blend of “boswellic acids.” These boswellic acids appear to have anti-inflammatory effects.

Quercetin is another important ingredient in BioJoint Plus. As this 2016 study published in Nutrients explained, quercetin appears to have potent effects on inflammation and immunity. Researchers found quercetin was linked to positive effects on inflammation and immunity in both humans and in cells. In another 2020 study reviewing the therapeutic effects of quercetin, researchers found quercetin had anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, antioxidant, antimicrobial, and even wound-healing effects, among other benefits.

BioJoint Plus contains two of the most proven natural joint pain relief supplement ingredients on the market today, including glucosamine and chondroitin. Many supplements contain this high-powered duo because they form the building blocks of cartilage. Although they don’t work for everyone, glucosamine and chondroitin can provide significant effects on joint pain in many people when taken daily. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, chondroitin and glucosamine are commonly used for osteoarthritis and similar conditions.

Some people take turmeric daily for joint pain. Studies show turmeric and curcumin can help with joint pain in multiple ways. A 2016 study, for example, found turmeric extracts and curcumin could alleviate the symptoms of joint pain based on the results of dozens of double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials. A separate 2021 study, meanwhile, found turmeric and curcumin extract specifically improved pain relief in patients with knee osteoarthritis.

Overall, BioJoint Plus contains some of the most popular and science-backed joint pain relief ingredients available today. With a blend of glucosamine, chondroitin, turmeric, quercetin, and other natural ingredients, BioJoint Plus could help target the root cause of joint pain in some people when taken daily.

BioJoint Plus Pricing

BioJoint Plus is priced at $69 per bottle, although the price drops as low as $49 or $59 per bottle when ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering BioJoint Plus online today:

One Bottle BioJoint Plus: $69

$69 Three Bottles BioJoint Plus: $177 ($59 Per Bottle)

$177 ($59 Per Bottle) Six Bottles BioJoint Plus: $294 ($49 Per Bottle)

Each bottle contains a 30-day supply of BioJoint Plus, or 30 servings (60 capsules). John Davis and the manufacturing team recommend taking two capsules daily to permanently relieve joint pain.

BioJoint Plus Refund Policy

A 60-day money-back guarantee backs BioJoint Plus. If BioJoint Plus did not permanently relieve your joint pain, or if you’re unsatisfied with BioJoint Plus for any reason, then you can request a complete refund within 60 days of your original purchase date.

Contact the makers of BioJoint Plus, then ship your bottle of BioJoint Plus (even if empty) to the return address below.

Returns Address: 19655 E 35th Dr #100, Aurora, CO 80011

About BioJoint Plus

BioJoint Plus was created by a medical researcher named John Davis. John used his professional medical research experience to help formulate BioJoint Plus. He also had a personal reason to develop a joint pain formula: John had developed debilitating joint pain over the years, and he wanted a natural, long-term solution to his condition.

John Davis describes his company as “Davis Labs.” Davis Labs appears to manufacture BioJoint Plus in the United States at an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

According to John, Davis Labs was told to avoid releasing the BioJoint Plus formula for six months. However, his company ignored that request, launching BioJoint Plus early online to help millions of joint pain sufferers worldwide.

You can contact the makers of BioJoint Plus and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@biojointplus.com

Phone: 302-200-3480

Online Form: https://biojointplus.com/contact

Oddly, the official BioJoint Plus website lists the customer service email address as support@biojoint.com. However, BioJoint.com is the property of the University of Missouri’s BioJoint Center (from MU Health Care). As far as we can tell, the University of Missouri has no affiliation with BioJoint Plus.

Final Word

BioJoint Plus is a nutritional supplement featuring a blend of turmeric, quercetin, chondroitin, glucosamine, and other natural joint pain relief ingredients.

By taking two capsules of BioJoint Plus daily, you can purportedly relieve joint pain permanently. While other joint pain supplements claim to temporarily alleviate joint pain, BioJoint Plus differentiates itself from the competition by claiming to permanently relieve joint pain, targeting the root cause of cartilage dysfunction to improve symptoms.

To learn more about BioJoint Plus and how the supplement works, or to buy the joint pain relief supplement online today, visit the official website at BioJointPlus.com.

