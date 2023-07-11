Tacoma Area Summer Events

By Morf Morford, Tacoma Daily Index

July and August are the months for outdoor, hands-on, family friendly (or not) experiences of all kinds in the greater Tacoma area.

I’ve often wondered why so many travel so far in the summer months when there is literally a world of encounters and celebrations within reach – and the budget – of all of us. Some of these events have been widely known for many years. Others are new, or at least newly emerging into wider public view.

This is, at best an introduction, a partial list of what our community offers. But no matter what you prefer, from all ages to all ability and interest levels, you can find it all close to home. Don’t miss your opportunity to take a taste of some of these…

Asia in Tacoma

Many years ago, I had a friend that had lived in Texas for a couple years after living here and then returning. I asked her what she missed most about Tacoma. She said it was the Asian influence.

I had never thought about it before, but back then, and even more the past decade or so, the Asian influence has impacted our streets, markets, food options and, of course, our celebrations. The Asia Pacific Cultural Center is largely responsible for many aspects of the public face of the Asian Community here.

Among many other things, don’t miss the annual Polynesian Luau, August 26. You can taste the cuisine and experience the culture of a variety of regions, from Okinawa, to Burma, Malaysia and much more throughout the year. You can see updated details here.

Shakespeare in the park – July 15, 7-9 pm at Wright Park

You might think of Shakespeare as stuffy and pretentious – but it wasn’t always that way. Plays were the popular entertainment of the day back then – and a bit of the raucous, improvisational feel of those days can be experienced in outdoor performances like these. This year’s performance of The Tempest promises a mix of romance, trickery, and spectacle as only live performance rooted in history can provide.

Find the show near the pond. Bring you own blanket or seating – and snacks. Street parking is available.

The Circus is in town

And by circus, I don’t mean any circus. Whatever else you do, don’t miss the Venardos Circus, a human-powered, Broadway-style, animal-free circus. They are returning to Tacoma – the STAR Center, 3873 S. 66th Street, to be exact.

You can experience the circus in their new (and traditional) Italian-made red-and-white striped tent that offers expanded seating around a central stage. It’s family friendly and will dazzle, inspire and astound kids of all ages. You will literally not believe your eyes. You can catch them from July 7 – 23.

Art Festivals

Over the past several years, art festivals have emerged across and around our region to meet and facilitate creativity and community engagement across all ages, backgrounds and interest levels.

Art on the Ave

For 23 years, Art on the Ave has offered and celebrated local art, artists, music, food, and entertainment in what could be described as Tacoma’s urban spine. You can find it Sunday, July 23 all along 6th Avenue from Trafton Street to Cedar Street in Tacoma. Details here www.artontheave.org.

Mosaic at Wright Park

Formerly known as Ethnic Fest, this arts and culture gathering has been around for 35 years at Wright Park. As you probably already know, you can find tastes, textures and tempos from around the world the last weekend in July. More details here.

Bite of Black Business

For those who would like to support or at least encounter a wide range of Black entrepreneurs, don’t miss the Bite of Black Business this summer at Wright Park, July 22 and August 26. To volunteer, be a vendor or find out more, take a look here.

Proctor Arts Fest – August 5

You can find more than 100 artisans and a crafts vendors, three stages of music and various public antics, a beer garden, a designated kid’s Area with a family stage, and of course, the usual Saturday farmer’s market at the Proctor Arts Fest, August 5 at North 26th and Proctor.

South Tacoma Heritage Festival, August 12th and 13th, 11-6pm

To put mildly, South Tacoma is a mixed area. From industry to craftspeople to ethnic foods, you can find it all in this neighborhood. For a few days you can glimpse, taste or hear the unique elements of this neighborhood with its multicultural tapestry and diverse businesses and history.

Besides a wide range of activities from dance, music, science, cultural presentations, you’ll find lots of kid’s activities and one of a kind treats. And don’t miss a hyper-local “Scavenger Hunt” to encounter many of the local businesses for a community based prize. Find it all at 4851 South Tacoma Way.

National Neighborhood Night Out – August 1st in a neighborhood near you

National Night Out is the BBQ and gathering in America’s front yard. Find one, or plan one here.

Farmers Markets

We in the greater Tacoma area have an abundance of farmers markets with very different styles and products. From Dupont to the Dune Peninsula, and from Lakewood to Orting, on different days and in different settings, you can encounter food fresh from the hands of those who created or cared for it. You can see locations, dates and schedules here.