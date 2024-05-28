No. 21-4-01093-7

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR

DISTRIBUTION

RCW 11.68.110

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of: CAROL L. DOYLE, Deceased.

NOTICE IS GIVEN that Dorothy Hansen, dba Washington Probate Services, Inc., the Administrator with Will Annexed of the above Estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court her Final Report and Petition for Distribution. The Final Report will be heard on June 21, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. in the courtroom of The Honorable Judge Tateasha Davis, Room 315 of the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.

DATED this 23 day of May, 2024.

/s/ DOROTHY HANSEN Dorothy Hansen, dba Washington Probate Services, Inc., the Administrator with Will Annexed of the Estate of

Carol L. Doyle CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC

Attorneys for the Estate

317 South Meridian

Puyallup, WA 98371

IDX-996796

May 28, 2024