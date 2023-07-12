CALDWELL FAMILY, L.P.-NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

CALDWELL FAMILY, L.P. Caldwell Family L.P., a Washington limited partnership (the “Partnership”), was dissolved by the Washington Secretary of State effective June 3, 2023. The Partnership requests that all persons and organizations who have claims against it present them immediately by letter to the Partnership at: Carl R. Peterson

Eisenhower Carlson PLLC

909 A St., Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402

All claims must include the name and address of the claimant, the amount claimed, the basis for the claim and the date(s) on which the event(s) on which the claim is based occurred.

NOTICE: Because of the dissolution of the Partnership, any claim against it will be barred in accordance with RCW 25.10.601 if an action to enforce such claim is not timely commenced within three years after publication of the notice. Further, the barring of a claim against the Partnership will also bar any corresponding claim based on RCW 25.10.401 against any general partner of the Partnership or person dissociated as a general partner of the Partnership IDX-980375

July 12, 2023