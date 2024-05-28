NO. 24-2-08809-1SEA

NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP AND CLAIMS BAR DATE

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF KING

WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, a national banking association, in its capacity as Agent, Petitioner,

v. NORTHWEST FISH COMPANY, LLC, a Washington corporation, PETER PAN SEAFOOD COMPANY, LLC, an Alaska limited liability company, ALASKA FISH HOLDINGS, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and RAYMOND MACHINE SHOP, LLC, a Washington limited liability company, Respondents

TO CREDITORS AND OTHER PARTIES IN INTEREST:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Stapleton Group, Inc. (the “Receiver”) was appointed as the General Receiver for the Northwest Fish Company, LLC, Peter Pan Seafood Company, LLC, Alaska Fish Holdings, LLC, and Raymond Machine Shop, LLC (collectively, the “Debtors”) and their assets (the “Receivership Estate”) pursuant to the Order Appointing General Receiver entered on April 25, 2024 (the “Receiver Order”). The last known address of the Debtors is: 3015 112th Ave NE, Suite 150, Bellevue, WA 98004. The assets of the Debtors over which the Receiver has been appointed include all of Debtors’ property, wherever located.

YOU ARE HEREBY FURTHER NOTIFIED that in order to receive any dividend in this proceeding you must file proof of claim with the court within 30 days after the date of this notice. If you are a state agency, you must file proof of claim with the Receiver within 180 days after the date on this notice. A FORM PROOF OF CLAIM CAN BE OBTAINED BY EMAIL REQUEST TO peterpan@stapletoninc. com. The completed proof of claim form must be submitted (1) via the website at https://peter panreceivership.com; or (2) email to peterpan@

stapletoninc.com.

DO NOT FILE YOUR CLAIM WITH THE COURT.

DATED: May 24, 2024

STAPLETON GROUP, INC.

/s/ David P. Staleton

By: David P. Stapleton

Its: President

IDX-996803

May 28, June 4 & 11, 2024