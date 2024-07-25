Case No. 2024TP000137

NOTICE AND ORDER OF

HEARING

(For Publication)

STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

MILWAUKEE COUNTY

In the Interest of:

A.J.R.B. Born to: H.K.N.

TO:

Harriet Kerubo Nyarega

2561 Buffalo Ridge Dr.

Buffalo, MN 55313

Physical Description:

born 7/1/1984, African American female, @5’9” tall, slim, brown eyes, black hair

Japheth Ogamba Bitange

1 Rustic Lane SW

Lakewood, WA 98498

Physical Description:

born 5/10/1977

and any unknown parent at unknown address.

Additional identifying information:

Date of conception: 12/19/2017 – 2/17/2018

Place of conception: Milwaukee, WI

Date of birth: 10/16/2018

Place of birth: Milwaukee, WI

IT IS ORDERED:

This Notice be published advising you that a Petition for Termination of your parental rights to the above-named child be heard before the Honorable Laura Gramling-Perez, Branch 32, Room 1422, located at the Milwaukee Children’s Court Center, 10201 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, 53226 on August 5, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, the court may hear testimony in support of the allegations in the Petition and grant the request of the petitioner to terminate your parental rights. You have the right to have an attorney present. If you desire to contest the matter and cannot afford an attorney, the state public defender may appoint an attorney to represent you.

If you fail to appear and the court terminates your parental rights, either a motion to seek relief from the judgment of a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be filed in the trial court within 30 days after the judgment is entered, in order to preserve the right to pursue such relief. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 414-257-7035 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.

BY THE COURT:

Hon. Jane Carroll

Circuit Court Judge

Dated: July 8, 2024

Drafted by:

Attorney Erin K. Fay

N14 W23777 Stone Ridge Drive

#200

Waukesha, WI 53188

262-347-2001

State Bar No. 1045724

IDX-999203

July 25, 2024