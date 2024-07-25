Case No. 2024TP000137
NOTICE AND ORDER OF
HEARING
(For Publication)
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
MILWAUKEE COUNTY
In the Interest of:
A.J.R.B. Born to: H.K.N.
TO:
Harriet Kerubo Nyarega
2561 Buffalo Ridge Dr.
Buffalo, MN 55313
Physical Description:
born 7/1/1984, African American female, @5’9” tall, slim, brown eyes, black hair
Japheth Ogamba Bitange
1 Rustic Lane SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
Physical Description:
born 5/10/1977
and any unknown parent at unknown address.
Additional identifying information:
Date of conception: 12/19/2017 – 2/17/2018
Place of conception: Milwaukee, WI
Date of birth: 10/16/2018
Place of birth: Milwaukee, WI
IT IS ORDERED:
This Notice be published advising you that a Petition for Termination of your parental rights to the above-named child be heard before the Honorable Laura Gramling-Perez, Branch 32, Room 1422, located at the Milwaukee Children’s Court Center, 10201 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, 53226 on August 5, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.
IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, the court may hear testimony in support of the allegations in the Petition and grant the request of the petitioner to terminate your parental rights. You have the right to have an attorney present. If you desire to contest the matter and cannot afford an attorney, the state public defender may appoint an attorney to represent you.
If you fail to appear and the court terminates your parental rights, either a motion to seek relief from the judgment of a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be filed in the trial court within 30 days after the judgment is entered, in order to preserve the right to pursue such relief. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 414-257-7035 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
BY THE COURT:
Hon. Jane Carroll
Circuit Court Judge
Dated: July 8, 2024
Drafted by:
Attorney Erin K. Fay
N14 W23777 Stone Ridge Drive
#200
Waukesha, WI 53188
262-347-2001
State Bar No. 1045724
IDX-999203
July 25, 2024