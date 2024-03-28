Superior Court rulings

SUPERIOR COURT

Judgments

2-06812 Palermo At Lakeland LLC vs Kanson Lakjohn et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $5,088 plus costs

2-07583 Kilcha Sekrya vs Jane Ngugi, pltf recovers jdgmt of $7,000

2-06711 Safe Harbor Property Management vs Irene Njoroge et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $34,400 plus costs abd feesw

2-06180 Meeker TNC LLC vs Kandis Petersen et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $4,331 plus costs and fees

2-12005 Waterfall Apartments Inc vs Darion Pernell et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $16,043 plus costs

2-05214 Ta Valley Fee Owner LLC vs Michelle Bailey et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $10,610 plus costs and fees

Marriages Dissolved

3-03621 Bridget Hack & Maxamilian C Willson

3-03852 Sonia Nayemi & Elias Simon

3-03864 Sierra Phillis & Kenneth Fyzaguirre

3-03937 Scott W Shy & Pamela D Shy

3-03845 Kevin M Obis & Beth A Cook

3-03511 Juanita C Perez & Jose J Preez

3-01395 Dominique H & Larry Thomas Jr

3-01693 Terron Williams & Katie Williams

3-02331 Trenton McFarlane & Kelly McFarlane

3-023471 Katie Bruner & Johnathan Bruner

3-03815 Goma Kafle & Suraj Bhattara

3-03827 Tiara Banter & Robert Kane

3-03955 Napolean Bacasmas & Jill Goubeaud

Orders

1-02390 State vs Rojelio S Lopez, ord setting restitution and disbursement

1-00558 State vs Elisa L M Barber, bench warrant quashed

1-03143 State vs Dustin C Wurges, bench warrant quashed

1-00224 State vs Lenard J Howze Jr, bench warrant quashed

1-00756 State vs Robert R Denigris III, ord issue bench warrant

1-00350 State vs Amanda R PErry, ord issue bench warrant

1-00772 State vs Jose G C Arreola, ord est conditions of release

1-00773 State vs Austin T Estes, ord est conditions of release

1-00775 State vs Ryan M Teel, ord est conditions of release

1-00767 State vs Lucas R Sumerall, ord est conditions of release

1-00425 State vs Dibase T East, ord est conditions of release

1-00660 State vs Cody A Flemming, ord est conditions of release

1-00661 State vs Tiffanie S Stipp, ord est conditions of release

1-00670 State vs Rogelio N Hernandez, ord est conditions of release

1-00322 State vs Aldo R Lopez, ord est conditions of release

1-03004 State vs Crystal J Rivera, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03293 State vs Jack A Boyd, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01132 State vs Eric C Elkins Jr, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00485 State vs John D Hall, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01433 State vs Jermaine M Pittman, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-01808 State vs Jermaine M Pittman, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03882 State vs Donald C Monroe, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00423 State vs Ryan M Teel, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-00276 State vs Drew R Greidanus, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-06822 Dome Property Owner LLc vs Samuel Borne et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 17 as to writ of restitution

2-06805 Dan Haugsness et al vs Aaron Blondin et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 23 as to writ of restitution

2-06810 Kon Tiki LLC vs James Guzman, defts ord to show cause Apr 16 as to writ of restitution

2-06809 James & Mimi Lee vs James Gohn et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 16 as to writ of restitution

2-06808 Bre WA HAmptons LLC vs Ariana L McFarland, defts ord to show cause Apr 18 as to writ of restitution

2-06816 138th MHP LLC vs Gregory Pettinger et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 25 as to writ of restitution

2-06813 Archdiocesan Housing Authrity vs Jennifer Ravary et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 16 as to writ of restitution

2-06815 North Pearl Street vs Anacia Dinkes et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 5 as to writ of restitution

2-06806 CR Woodmark Communities LLC vs Phaedra Woolery et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 16 as to writ of restitution

2-06807 CR Woodmark Communities LLC vs Ella Webb et al, defts ord to show cause Apr 16 as to writ of restitution

3-03047 Daniel Linares vs Ashley A Acosta, resp ord to show cause Apr 10 as to contempt

3-03598 Forrest J A Shepard vs Bambi R Shepard, resp ord to show cause Apr 11 as to contempt

3-02592 Nancy Glassco vs James S Jennette, ord to modify parenting plan

Probate

4-00731 Est Jap J Catlett, will probated, Lori Schafer apptd pers rep, ord of solv, G Webley atty

4-00721 Est Ronald A Carpmail, will probated Diane K Burden apptd pers rep, granting letters of admin, ord of solv, P Willett atty

4-00210 Est Cheryl E Dodson, granting letters of admin, ord of solv, Carl D Stout apptd pers rep, R Helland atty

4-00709 Est Raymond W Burrows II, granting letters of admin, ord of solv, Raymond Burrows III apptd pers rep, D Smith atty

4-00353 Est David Kumah, granting letters of admin, Joan Mel & Mawusi Kumah apptd co-pers reps

4-00755 Est Curtis H Krause, inventory

4-02047 Cnsrvshp Evangelina M Costas Cuevas, conservatorship inventory

4-02248 Cnsrvshp Chun H Kim Bowler, conservatorship inventory

4-02388 Cnsrvshp Sonia Burnett conservator initial inventory

4-02611 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Marie A Morford Bartram, conservator’s inventory

4-01362 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Molly Ciaciuch, ord approving report

4-01845 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Kenneth M Neal, ord approving report

4-00422 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Taleeya Lockman-Smith, ord approving report

4-01936 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Elora D Houston, ord approving report