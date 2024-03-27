Superior Court new cases

Superior Court
New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: March 22, 2024
New criminal cases
24-1-00770-1, 03/22/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Yoc Garcia, Fraly Euxel; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00771-9, 03/22/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Bonner, Jared Joseph; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
24-1-00772-7, 03/22/2024, Burglary in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Cueva Arreola, Jose Guadalupe; Prosecutor: Keenan, Derek
24-1-00773-5, 03/22/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Estes, Austin Tyler; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00774-3, 03/22/2024, Assault in the Third Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Courtney, Krista Marie; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00775-1, 03/22/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Teel, Ryan Matthew; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M
24-1-00776-0, 03/22/2024, Burglary in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Stephens, Joshua Montel; Prosecutor: Johnson, Samantha Lynn
24-1-00777-8, 03/22/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Vlahas, John Paul; Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela
24-1-00778-6, 03/22/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Robinson, Robert John; Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle
24-1-00779-4, 03/22/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Dalrymple, Randall Thomas
24-1-00780-8, 03/22/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Dalrymple, Randall Thomas; Prosecutor: Manigbas, Glorioso
24-1-00781-6, 03/22/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Mccullum, Sherrell Darnell; Prosecutor: Keenan, Derek
New civil cases
24-2-01004-7, 03/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lee, Lindsey Sue; Respondent: Horrigan, Aiden Lee
24-2-01005-5, 03/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Whitney, Ronnie Eugene; Respondent: Whitney, Holly Rae
24-2-01006-3, 03/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Courtney, Lawrence Thomas; Respondent: Courtney, Krista Marie
24-2-01007-1, 03/22/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Wilcox, Ronald Charles; Respondent: Bradford, Anthony
24-2-01008-0, 03/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Gamble, Christopher Maurice; Respondent: Simes, Treasure Hazel
24-2-01009-8, 03/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Jackson, Nuri; Respondent: Caldwell, Donald Eric
24-2-01010-1, 03/22/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Rodriguez, Lazett; Respondent: Nelson, Anthony; Minor: Rodriguez, Cadence
24-2-01011-0, 03/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Clerget, Karen; Respondent: Booth, Christopher
24-2-01012-8, 03/22/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Clerget, Lori; Respondent: Booth, Christopher, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Clerget, Karen
24-2-01013-6, 03/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Maxwell, Chistina; Respondent: Betschart, Anthony
24-2-01014-4, 03/22/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Greaves-Hatch, Stephanie Marie; Respondent: Hatch, Marilane
24-2-01015-2, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Murphy, Katherine Marie; Respondent: Harvey, Jeremy Richard
24-2-01016-1, 03/25/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Frazer, Elizabeth B; Respondent: Johnson, Savanna
24-2-06795-2, 03/22/2024, Minor Settlement; Petitioner: Progressive Direct Insurance Company; Minor: Cottrell, Jada; Minor: Cottrell, Jayla, Guardian Ad Litem, Decosta, Virginia; Attorney: Keller, Jayme
24-2-06796-1, 03/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: LLC, Manna Lake; Defendant: Calpito, Patrick; Defendant: Haley, Amanda; Attorney: Goodstein, S. Seth
24-2-06797-9, 03/22/2024, Tort – Other; Plaintiff: Rebar, Sandra; Defendant: Rexam Beverage Can Company; Defendant: Brager, Frank; Attorney: Pizl, B James
24-2-06798-7, 03/22/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Hwang, Soo Min; Defendant: Al-Tamimi
24-2-06799-5, 03/22/2024, Injunction; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Northwest Environmental Solutions, Inc.; Defendant: Core Environmental Group, LLC; Defendant: Kevin Michael Wilkerson; Attorney: Nelson, Crystal Emily
24-2-06800-2, 03/22/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: First National Insurance Company of America; Defendant: Smith, Peter R.; Attorney: Juhl, William Nicholas
24-2-06801-1, 03/22/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Rosen, Harvey; Plaintiff: Rosen, Aaron; Defendant: Jackson, Donna Y.; Attorney: Shillito, Tyler Charles
24-2-06802-9, 03/22/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Centeno, Shirley E.; Defendant: Aguila De Valencia, Olga; Attorney: Allen, S Robert
24-2-06803-7, 03/22/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Global Federal Credit Union Fka Alaska Usa Federal Credit Union; Defendant: Delong, Joseph M; Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane
24-2-06805-3, 03/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Dan Haugsness And Bill Haugsness DBA Dan & Bill’s Rv Park; Defendant: Aaron Blondin; Defendant: John Doe Occupants; Attorney: Branson, Tony Bradley
24-2-06806-1, 03/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC; Defendant: Woolery, Phaedra; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-06807-0, 03/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC; Defendant: Webb, Ella; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-06808-8, 03/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Bre Wa Hamptons LLC; Defendant: Mcfarland, Ariana Lynn; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06809-6, 03/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Lee, James; Plaintiff: Lee, Mimi; Defendant: Gohn, James C.; Defendant: Ingle, Micheala Lee; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06810-0, 03/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Kon Tiki L.l.c.; Defendant: Guzman, James; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06811-8, 03/22/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Ellison, Tabitha; Plaintiff: Ellison, Joseph; Plaintiff: Ellison, Madelyn; Plaintiff: Kerney, Patricia; Plaintiff: Kim, Chong Nan; Plaintiff: Kivirahk, Amy; Plaintiff: Kivirahk, Steven; Plaintiff: Lawver, Susanna; Plaintiff: Maloney, Joanne; Plaintiff: Mande, William; Plaintiff: Mccurley, Waylin Lee; Plaintiff: Mccurley Jr., Johnnie; Plaintiff: Mccurley, Dianna; Plaintiff: Mccurley, Yong; Plaintiff: Mccurley, John; Plaintiff: Mccurley III, John; Plaintiff: Mcniel, Myong; Plaintiff: Morrison, Larry; Plaintiff: Pino, Jenny; Plaintiff: Partridge, Kyong; Plaintiff: American Synod Inc; Plaintiff: Pyungkang Dheil Church; Plaintiff: General Assembly of Presbyterian Church of Hapdong Kyodan In Korea; Defendant: Lee, Yung Chae; Defendant: Park, James; Defendant: Suh, Kyuyong; Defendant: Roney, Jay; Defendant: Kim, Soontak; Defendant: Green Pastures Presbyterian Church; Attorney: Taylor, Lee Nathaniel
24-2-06812-6, 03/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Palermo At Lakeland L.l.c.; Defendant: Lakjohn, Kanson; Defendant: Kaminaga, Kitdana; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06813-4, 03/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Archdiocesan Housing Authority; Defendant: Ravary, Jennifer; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-06814-2, 03/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Four Lakes Apartments L.l.c.; Defendant: Cosby-Butler, Antoinette; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-06815-1, 03/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: North Pearl Street a Limited Partnership (DBA Westside Estates Apartme; Defendant: Dinkes, Anacia; Attorney: Glasson, Brooks Maxwell
24-2-06816-9, 03/22/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: 138th Mhp LLC DBA Crystal Vista Mhp; Defendant: Gregory Pettinger; Defendant: John Doe Occupants; Attorney: Branson, Tony Bradley
24-2-06817-7, 03/22/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Riley, William; Defendant: Inc., Gateway Main; Attorney: Randall, James
24-2-06818-5, 03/22/2024, Quiet Title; Plaintiff: Simpson, Mackinnon; Defendant: Lacy, Baeli Raelyn; Defendant: Flom, Shanice Ron’ae; Attorney: Goodstein, S. Seth
New domestic cases
24-3-00931-0, 03/21/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Grigsby, Shayann Marie; Respondent: Murphy, Alexander Michael; Minor: Murphy, Michael Kingslee
24-3-00932-8, 03/21/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Meyer, Bailey Daniel; Respondent: Meyer, Jessica Ann
24-3-00934-4, 03/22/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Naar, Catherine Anne; Respondent: Naar, Gary Howard; Attorney: Holte, Alexander Eric
24-3-00935-2, 03/22/2024, Legal Separation With Children; Petitioner: Bravo, Erica Leigh; Respondent: Bravo, Manuel; Minor: Bravo, Mia Leigh; Attorney: Miller-Glass, Elizabeth Chelsea
24-3-00936-1, 03/22/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Webb, Dossy Mary; Respondent: Webb, Tyrone Wesley
24-3-00937-9, 03/22/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Cyrus, Jane Senewa; Respondent: Ng’ethe, Newton Kamau; Attorney: Wanjohi, Matheri Charles
24-3-00938-7, 03/22/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Dallas, Tanya Nicole; Respondent: Dallas, Anthony James
24-3-00939-5, 03/22/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Foreman, Rickey L; Respondent: Foreman, Virginia A
24-3-00940-9, 03/22/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Waugh, Casey Joseph; Respondent: Turner, Chelsea Faye; Attorney: Johnson, a Teena
24-3-00941-7, 03/22/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Kehs, Amity Rose; Respondent: Kehs, Christopher Karl
24-3-00942-5, 03/22/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Larkin, Yolanda Lee; Respondent: Larkin, Damon John; Attorney: Meikle, L. Brian
24-3-00943-3, 03/22/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Middlemas, Myles Rush; Respondent: Middlemas, Monroe Lucille
24-3-00944-1, 03/22/2024, Relative Child Visitation; Petitioner: Martin, Jean Marie; Respondent: Dunn, Shawna; Respondent: Carter, Jarrod Allen; Minor: Carter, Jasper Kai
24-3-00945-0, 03/22/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Hernandez Torres, Lucero Alejandra; Respondent: Fitzpatrick, Devin Scot
24-3-00946-8, 03/22/2024, Legal Separation No Children; Petitioner: Sloan, Linda Ray; Respondent: Sloan, Bart Floyd; Attorney: Miller-Glass, Elizabeth Chelsea
24-3-00947-6, 03/22/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Howard, Jo Ann; Respondent: Howard, Michael Lee; Attorney: Byrd, Gregory Kevin
New probate cases
24-4-00733-7, 03/21/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Clarity Guardians LLC; Respondent: Montrose, Robert C
24-4-00736-1, 03/21/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Northwest Fiduciary Solutions LLC; Respondent: Eason, Jessie
24-4-00745-1, 03/22/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Orchard Park Health And Rehabilitation Center; Respondent: Rawlings, Brenda; Attorney: Cunningham, Mcnealy Bridget
24-4-00747-7, 03/22/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Brooks, Maria; Parent: Lykes, Leslie; Parent: Boloko, Addison; Minor: Lykes, Olivia
24-4-00748-5, 03/22/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Fletcher, Chelsea; Respondent: Turnbow, Lois; Attorney: Valdez, Marie Nicole
24-4-00749-3, 03/22/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Swanson, Karle; Deceased: Swanson, Daniel E; Attorney: Williams, Elliott Timothy
24-4-00750-7, 03/22/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Manus, Eric E; Deceased: Manus, Donna M
24-4-00751-5, 03/22/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Bolger, Suzanne Chapman; Deceased: Chapman, Muriel F; Attorney: Balsam, H. Robin; Attorney: Whealdon, Karol
24-4-00754-0, 03/22/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution; Petitioner: Walker, Nimfa, Involved Party, Estate of Roy Lee Walker Jr, Involved Party, Barnes, Constance; Deceased: Walker Jr, Roy Lee; Attorney: Balsam, H. Robin