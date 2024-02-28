Superior Court rulings

SUPERIOR COURT

Judgments

2-06730 Orange Door Property Management vs Gianna Traylor, pltf recovers jdgmnt of $34,154

2-06198 GRE Miramonte vs Andres Holper et al, pltf recovers jdgmnt of $3,436 plus costs

2-06208 GRE Eagles Landing vs Tuuali Tagaloa et al, pltf recovers jdgmnt of $4,234 plus costs

2-06213 GRE Eagles Landing vs Tiffany McDonough et al, pltf recovers jdgmnt of $7,714 plus costs

2-06203 GRE Eagles Landing vs Anthony Williams et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of 2,752 plus costs

2-06207 Gre Eagles Landing vs Susana Mesa et al, pltf recovers jdgmt of $6,624 plus costs

Marriages Dissolved

3-03743 Serena E Scott & Brent A Kobayashi

3-03766 A Kanani M Johnston & Robert M Johnston

3-01259 Andrew S Robinson & Angela N Robinson

3-03690 Brooks Patterson & Rachel Patterson

3-03823 Viorel Corcescu & Lianet Alfonso

Orders

1-02208 State vs Nazieere D Thomas, ord setting restitution and dsibursement

1-00126 State vs Serena D Colborn, ord setting restitution and disbursemnet

1-00738 State vs Amber M Bachtell, ord issue bench warrant

1-00637 State vs Joel K Roush, ord issue bench warrant

1-00390 State vs Tashina Borja, ord est conditions of release

1-03711 State vs Steven J Van Noy, ord est conditions of release

1-00135 State vs Willaim Lasker, ord est conditions of release

1-03688 State vs Steven J Van Noy, ord est conditions of release

1-00512 State vs Silepa Fola, ord est conditions of release

1-00520 State vs Alexia J Hooks, ord est conditions of release

1-00530 State vs Tyker D Graham, ord est conditions of release

1-00528 State vs Deandre D W Rodgiguez, ord est conditions of release

1-00528 State vs Deandre D W Rodriguez, ord est conditions of release

1-00523 State vs Xavier D Murphy, ord est conditions of release

1-00531 State vs Koree M Starks, ord est conditions of release

1-00522 State vs Kenneth D Gordon JR, ord est conditions of release

1-03461 State vs Cody A Smith, ord est conditions of release

1-02662 State vs Steven Van Noy, ord est conditions of release

1-03121 State vs david R Skelly, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03545 State vs Cashundo S Banks, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

1-03567 State vs Tovia Gaoa, ord est conditions of release/bench warrant quashed

2-10826 Caro Holdings vs Repaul Textiles, ord of dismissal

2-00007 Marie Green vs Deveris Greenwood, ord on Reconsideration

2-06209 Puget sound Ave TNC LLC vs Jason Juaraz et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 21 as to writ of restitution

2-05944 Di Re Family Limited Partnership vs David Key et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 12 as to writ of restittuion

2-12130 The Boulders At Puget Sound vs Terrance Marrow et al, defts ord to show cause Mar 13 as to writ of restitution

3-03904 Gabriella Webb-Atwood vs Nicholas J Wright, ord to modify child support

3-00163 Courtney Antram vs Michael T Daniels, ord to modify parenting plan

3-02095 Emily Roeben vs John Roeben, resp ord to show cause Mar 19 as to contempt

Probate

4-00485 Est Hawkins, will probated, Ricky Hawkins apptd pers rep, ord of solv, T Tuell atty

4-00425 Est Saturnino Castro, will probated, Irene Castro apptd pers rep, ord of solv, J Bates atty

4-00469 Est Scott Archer, will probated, Shelby Archer apptd pers rep, ord of solv, A Birnbaum atty

4-00474 Est Pamela Ayers Joynt, will probated, Kimberly Muir apptd per rep, granting letters of admin

4-00481 Est Betty Sue Jensema, will pronbated, Thomas Lunschen apptd pers rep, ord of solv, G Wenbley atty

4-00426 Est Jerry C Gleason, Eric C Gleason apptd pers rep, ord of solv, F Hetter atty

4-00462 Est Judith L Nestegard, Larry W Nestegard apptd pers rep, ord of solv, P Curiale atty

4-00472 Est Karen Stanley, granting letters of admin

4-02127 Est Mark B Perozzo, inventory, McFerran Law atty

4-01924 Cnsrvshp Augustine A Marriage, cnsrvshp inventory

4-01923 Cnsrvshp Ambrose A Marriage, cnsrvshp inventory

4-00888 Grdnshp/Cnsrvshp Stephanie Strampe, ord approving grdnshp/cnsrvship report, P Haroldson atty