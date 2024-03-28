Superior Court new cases

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

Superior Court

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: March 25, 2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00782-4, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Deg; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Jones, Damarie Deshawn; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00783-2, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Hines, Liam Ethan Jawara; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00784-1, 03/25/2024, Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged In Sexua; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Hackett, Joel Alexander; Prosecutor: Chenelia, Lindsay

24-1-00785-9, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Pearce, Craig R; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00786-7, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Magee, Qojean Xavier; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00787-5, 03/25/2024, Theft in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Rios, Ashley Marie Frances; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00788-3, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Deg; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Escacerga, Anthony James; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00789-1, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Rogers, Justin James; Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00790-5, 03/25/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Douglas, Quincy Demaryah; Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00791-3, 03/25/2024, Kidnapping in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Costello, Pete James, Codefendant: Sterio, Sheila Julie, 24-1-00792-1; Prosecutor: Dickson, Christine

24-1-00792-1, 03/25/2024, Kidnapping in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Sterio, Sheila Julie, Codefendant: Costello, Pete James, 24-1-00791-3; Prosecutor: Dickson, Christine

24-1-00793-0, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Day, Daniel Lawrence; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00794-8, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Lopez Escalera, Cesar Alejandro, Codefendant: Zamacona Tellez, Clara Luz, 24-1-00795-6; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00795-6, 03/25/2024, Taking a Motor Vehicle Without Permission In The S; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Zamacona Tellez, Clara Luz, Codefendant: Lopez Escalera, Cesar Alejandro, 24-1-00794-8; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00796-4, 03/25/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Hunt, Brooke Ashley; Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela

24-1-00797-2, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Imprisonment; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Wylie, Patrick John; Prosecutor: Nelson, Sven

24-1-00798-1, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Rasher, Thomas Jesse; Prosecutor: Vandelaarschot, Adam

24-1-00799-9, 03/25/2024, Assault in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Adams, II, Richard Dale, Codefendant: Tutino, Jasmine Nichole, 24-1-00800-6; Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-00800-6, 03/25/2024, Assault in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Tutino, Jasmine Nicole, Codefendant: Adams, II, Richard Dale, 24-1-00799-9; Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-00801-4, 03/25/2024, Robbery in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Mcconnell, Richard Gary

24-1-00802-2, 03/25/2024, Burglary in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Ulufale-Talamoni, Arashi Rita

24-1-00803-1, 03/25/2024, Identity Theft in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Foster, Madasen Grace

New civil cases

24-2-01021-7, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Evans, Kasaundra R; Respondent: Mckinley, Michael Sean

24-2-01022-5, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Clemons, Cheyenne Patrice; Respondent: Ervin, Dasiona Lawanda Marie

24-2-01023-3, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Aparicio Avendano, Delfino; Respondent: Jimenez Martinez, Christoipher Cruz

24-2-01024-1, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Murray, Rochelle Nicole; Respondent: Nehme, Nathalie

24-2-01025-0, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Bergh, Cierra M; Respondent: Mccord, Tamariea Charnae

24-2-01026-8, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Nehme, George; Respondent: Nehme, Nathalie

24-2-01027-6, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Carver, Michael Lawrence; Respondent: Watson, David

24-2-01028-4, 03/25/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Tew, Kathy Lynn; Respondent: Tew, Brianna Holly

24-2-01029-2, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Nehme, George; Respondent: Bou Nader, Odette

24-2-01030-6, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Volpe, Laurie Deeann; Respondent: Fortner, Jaelyn Dawn

24-2-01031-4, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Shobey, Melvin; Respondent: Lewis, Brianna

24-2-01032-2, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Bunting, Jacob James; Respondent: Childs, Emily Anne

24-2-01033-1, 03/25/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Suarez, Jocelyn; Respondent: Perez Diaz, Samaris; Minor: Perez Diaz, Zuriel

24-2-01034-9, 03/25/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Dew, Audrina; Respondent: Perez Diaz, Samaris

24-2-01035-7, 03/25/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Dew, Audrina; Respondent: Perez Diaz, Zuriel

24-2-01036-5, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Velasquez Alejandro; Respondent: Holmes Phylicia D

24-2-01037-3, 03/25/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Suarez, Jocelyn; Respondent: Perez Diaz, Samaris

24-2-01038-1, 03/25/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Chisum, Johnny; Respondent: Chisum, Cianna Marrisa Hallett

24-2-01039-0, 03/25/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Little, Dixie L; Respondent: Makador, Ony, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Pack, Nickolas L

24-2-01040-3, 03/25/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Suarez, Jocelyn; Respondent: Perez Diaz, Zuriel

24-2-01041-1, 03/25/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Suarez Sanchez, Yael; Respondent: Perez Diaz, Zuriel; Minor: Perez Diaz Samaris

24-2-01042-0, 03/25/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Ramirez, Diego Gael; Respondent: Perez Diaz, Zuriel; Minor: Null

24-2-01043-8, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Hansen, James Michael; Respondent: Solano-Jimenez, Jenifer Itzel

24-2-01044-6, 03/25/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Suarez, Alberto; Respondent: Perez Diaz, Zuriel

24-2-01045-4, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Revell, Valerie Sanchez; Respondent: Revell, Travis Ray

24-2-01046-2, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Miller, Ruth Arleen; Respondent: Miller, Robin Edward

24-2-01047-1, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Soden, Amanda Beth; Respondent: Soden, William Patrick

24-2-01048-9, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Rivera, Tammy Quinata; Respondent: Rivera, Jason Eric

24-2-01049-7, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Alo, Tasi Haven; Respondent: Alo, Masae

24-2-01050-1, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Zengota, Mishawn N; Respondent: Cheek, Christopher

24-2-01051-9, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Sparks, Hailey Suzanne; Respondent: Soden, William Patrick

24-2-01052-7, 03/25/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Matthews, Alexandria Renee; Respondent: Dawkins, Ulysses Mitchell

24-2-01053-5, 03/25/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: George, Kimberly Elaine; Respondent: Dingler, Joseph William

24-2-06794-4, 03/22/2024, Lower Court Appeal-Civil; Plaintiff: Garcia Demetrio, Leticia; Plaintiff: Rodriguez Lemus, Heladie; Plaintiff: Rodriguez Lemus, Brayan; Plaintiff: Rodriguez Garcia, Edgar; Plaintiff: Rodriguez Garcia, Arely; Plaintiff: Rodriguez Garcia, Yahir; Defendant: Talovera Lemus, Araceli

24-2-06820-7, 03/25/2024, Minor Settlement; Petitioner: N/A; Minor: Darby, Isabel, Guardian Ad Litem, Decosta, Virginia; Attorney: Enfinger, Cody William

24-2-06821-5, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Alta Apartments LLC; Defendant: Garcia, Rigoberto; Defendant: Pineda, Guadalupe; Attorney: Boice, Ruth Angela

24-2-06822-3, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Dome Property Owner LLC; Defendant: Borne, Samuel; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06823-1, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Lakewood Hawaiian Village North LLC; Defendant: Pelagso-Hernandez, Carlos; Attorney: Wu, Martin Alexander

24-2-06824-0, 03/25/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Raphael, Christopher; Defendant: Quarders, Dale C.; Defendant: Quarders,; Attorney: Briggs, B. Shawn

24-2-06825-8, 03/25/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Ortega, Kevin; Plaintiff: Ortega, Tiffany; Defendant: Travelers The Standard Fire Insurance Company; Defendant: Mutai, Peter; Attorney: Andreescu, Andrei Mihnea

24-2-06826-6, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Kenyon House LLC; Defendant: Wilder, Tosha; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06827-4, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Bob’s And Jamestown Homeowners’ Cooperative; Defendant: Mclaughlin, Stephanie; Defendant: Mclaughlin, John; Defendant: John Doe Occupants; Attorney: Branson, Tony Bradley

24-2-06828-2, 03/25/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Contreras, Jose Aka Contreras, Jose a Aka Jc; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06829-1, 03/25/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Rottach, Tia Aka Rottach, Tia M; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06830-4, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Bre Wa Hamptons LLC; Defendant: Estrada, Alondra; Defendant: Marcos, Mario; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06831-2, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Leviege, Charles; Defendant: Moore, Ronnel; Defendant: Waters, Tashannia; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Beetley, Cory

24-2-06832-1, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Scroggs, Anne; Defendant: Guzman, Orlando; Defendant: Collado, Vanessa; Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-2-06833-9, 03/25/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Mamasimon LLC And Faith Kihuha; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06834-7, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Evergreen Acres Family Lp DBA Evergreen Acres Mobile Home Park; Defendant: Bartlett, Sabrina; Defendant: Smith, Jason; Defendant: John Doe Occupants; Attorney: Branson, Tony Bradley

24-2-06835-5, 03/25/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Willms, Michelle; Defendant: Bauchspies, Kristen; Defendant: Bauchspies,; Attorney: Lindenmuth, Alexander Paul

24-2-06836-3, 03/25/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Dowd, Martin L.; Defendant: Leishman, Nicole M.; Attorney: Lanthorn, Richard Jeffery

24-2-06837-1, 03/25/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Pnc Bank, National Association; Defendant: Trinidad, Maricris; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06838-0, 03/25/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Mendez, Wilfredo; Defendant: Darby, Melvin; Attorney: Jackman, Chris

24-2-06839-8, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Cr Woodmark Communities LLC; Defendant: Edwards, Seila; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06840-1, 03/25/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Alan Belin; Defendant: Allan Olaer; Defendant: Jane Doe Olaer; Attorney: Martin, Phillip Thaddeus

24-2-06841-0, 03/25/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Pierce County; Defendant: Young, Zachary J.; Defendant: Young, Jane Doe; Attorney: Cowger, Mccollum Kristal

24-2-06842-8, 03/25/2024, Foreclosure; Plaintiff: Ridge At Southwood Homeowners Association; Defendant: Montes-Rueda, Erika Jasmine; Defendant: Montes-Rueda, John Or Jane Doe; Defendant: Avelar, Antonio Jesus; Defendant: Avelar, Jane Or John Doe; Attorney: Mcmahon, M Lisa

24-2-06843-6, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Madrona LLC; Defendant: James, Vicky; Attorney: Jordan, W. Michael

24-2-06844-4, 03/25/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Johnson, Daisy; Defendant: Kortsch, Katherine Mary; Defendant: Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.; Attorney: Ye, Hae Chong

24-2-06845-2, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Commercial; Plaintiff: 7806 Jem, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company; Defendant: Abs Kitchens, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company; Attorney: Potak, L. Jacob

24-2-06846-1, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Wilson Siebert Family Partnership II DBA Canyon Heights Mobile Home Pa; Defendant: Beebe, Emily; Defendant: John Doe Occupants; Attorney: Branson, Tony Bradley

24-2-06847-9, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Arborcrest Apartments; Defendant: Jones, Terrell; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-06848-7, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Jacoby, Elisa; Defendant: Skimhorn, Mandy; Defendant: Gonzales Jr, Phillip; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06849-5, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Arneberg, Robert; Defendant: Arneberg, Kevin; Defendant: Alonzo, Carrie; Defendant: Does, John; Defendant: Does, Jane; Attorney: Doctor, Erica

24-2-06850-9, 03/25/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Bella Spe Owner LLC By And Through Fpi Management Inc.; Defendant: Bakko, Shinika; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Close, Michael Nathanial

24-2-06851-7, 03/26/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Hicks, Larry; Plaintiff: Hicks, Yon; Defendant: De Los Reyes, Edgar Estuardo; Defendant: De Los Reyes, Roxanne Larae; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-06852-5, 03/26/2024, Injunction; Plaintiff: Fatland, Tessa; Plaintiff: Atwood, Henry; Defendant: T-Mobile Usa Inc.; Defendant: Sunrise Banks NA; Attorney: Hutchison, Mccay Saraellen

24-2-06853-3, 03/26/2024, Tort – Other; Plaintiff: Naumann, Timothy; Defendant: Ashley Pacific Northwest LLC; Attorney: Ennis, Matthew

New domestic cases

24-3-00950-6, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Salyer, Nathaniel Lee; Respondent: Salyer, Johnnal Evereta

24-3-00951-4, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Divin, Alexander; Respondent: Divin, Svetlana; Attorney: Nguyen, Diem-Chi

24-3-00952-2, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Bletterman, Caitlin Ann; Respondent: Armstrong, Corey Allen

24-3-00953-1, 03/25/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Wallace, Christopher Reed; Respondent: Arca, Ashley Anne; Minor: Arca, Axton Reid

24-3-00954-9, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Del Cid, Daniel; Respondent: Del Cid Hernandez, Jeanette Alicia

24-3-00955-7, 03/25/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: State of Washington; Respondent: Mclean, Amber Nichole; Respondent: Holly, Michael Lee; Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert

24-3-00956-5, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Pendergast, Bryce William; Respondent: Deatrich, Kaydie Lyn

24-3-00957-3, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Vanegas, Angie Alejandra; Respondent: Preciado, Michael Anthony; Attorney: Kim, Min Ji

24-3-00958-1, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Delduca, Jacob Ray; Respondent: Delduca, Ashley Lynn; Attorney: Scott, Nichole Chelsea

24-3-00959-0, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Coy, Katherine Amy Hoivik; Respondent: Coy, Mark Andrew; Attorney: Palmer, May Sophia

24-3-00960-3, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Bancroft, Deleen Michelle; Respondent: Bancroft, Terrance Howard; Attorney: Nipper, Matthew Justin

24-3-00961-1, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Dacus, Leialoha Leilani; Respondent: Dacus, Tommy Donald

24-3-00962-0, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Earl, Mary Eileen; Respondent: Earl, Kristopher J

24-3-00963-8, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Czapla, Sarah Nicole; Respondent: Czapla, Bryan Edward

24-3-00964-6, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Kungu, Kennedy Kiratu; Respondent: Gitau, Rosemary Njeri

24-3-00965-4, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Jenkins, Sharyiah Reality; Respondent: Jenkins, Dawayne Deijson

24-3-00966-2, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Alvarez Diola, Erlinda; Respondent: Diola, Danilo

24-3-00967-1, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Woy, Destiny R; Respondent: Sharp, Darrick

24-3-00968-9, 03/25/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Quinata Rivera, Tammy; Respondent: Roberto Rivera, Jason Eric

24-3-00970-1, 03/25/2024, Legal Separation With Children; Petitioner: Adams, Allison; Respondent: Adams, Amber; Minor: Adams, Abigail; Minor: Adams, Alexandria; Attorney: Stanton, Holly

24-3-00971-9, 03/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Linson, Morgan Elena; Respondent: Linson, Jace Anthony

24-3-00972-7, 03/26/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Choe, James Pankee; Respondent: Choe, Eunjoo; Attorney: Rho, C. Julie

New probate cases

24-4-00734-5, 03/21/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Brown, Jessica Joy; Respondent: Hagel, Trevor, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Johnson, Elizabeth

24-4-00753-1, 03/22/2024, Will Only; Testator: Fisher, Marilyn E

24-4-00758-2, 03/25/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Flores, Miranda; Parent: Fores-Ziegler, Eurana; Parent: Doe, John; Minor: Ziegler, Rayleah

24-4-00759-1, 03/25/2024, Will Only; Testator: Cain, Emmi

24-4-00760-4, 03/25/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Peterson, Donald B; Deceased: Peterson, Donald C

24-4-00761-2, 03/25/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Mcalister, Kelly; Deceased: Mcalister, John; Deceased: Mcalister, Arline; Attorney: Valdez, Marie Nicole

24-4-00762-1, 03/25/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Hinkle, Cynthia S; Deceased: Nichols, Charles R; Attorney: Loyd, Caitlin

24-4-00763-9, 03/25/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Benbow, Jo Ann; Petitioner: Benbow, Richard C; Deceased: Benbow, Michael John; Attorney: Posey, Clayton Terrence

24-4-00764-7, 03/25/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Simpkins, Thomas Beard; Deceased: Simpkins, John Ashley; Attorney: Mccarthy, Emery Conor

24-4-00765-5, 03/25/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Carlson, Cynthia A; Deceased: Carlson, Richard L; Attorney: Khalaf, Firas Ahmad

24-4-00766-3, 03/25/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Beck, Cheryl Lynn; Deceased: Beck, Betty Lou; Attorney: Bates, James

24-4-00767-1, 03/25/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Anderson, Jeffrey S.; Deceased: Berlin, Laura Lee; Attorney: Smith, Thomas Michael

24-4-00768-0, 03/25/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Wilson, David A; Deceased: Breitbach, Terry Lyn; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-4-00769-8, 03/25/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Smucker, Joy; Deceased: Morris, John Bruce; Attorney: Joe, Arlene

24-4-00770-1, 03/26/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Sharlow, Sheila; Deceased: Metcalf, Walter; Attorney: Lynge, Ahmad Mariah