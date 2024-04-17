Superior Court new cases

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

Superior Court

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 04/11/2024

New Criminal Cases

24-1-00958-4, 04/11/2024; Burglary In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Sasek, James Patrick; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00959-2, 04/11/2024; Assault In The Third Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Larry, Kierra Sonya; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00960-6, 04/11/2024; Malicious Mischief In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Pipkin, Jr, David James

New Civil Cases

24-2-01271-6, 04/11/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Noble, Malina Rose; Respondent: Worthey, Anthony Ezekiel

24-2-01272-4, 04/11/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Greer, Renee Elizabeth; Respondent: Berg, Bryan Scott

24-2-01273-2, 04/11/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Kirk, Quamika Janae; Respondent: Debose, Earnest Jerry

24-2-01274-1, 04/11/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Gese, Siri; Respondent: Littrell, Jacob

24-2-01275-9, 04/11/2024; Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Barber, Judy Lynne; Respondent: Eaton, Glenn W.; Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet: Hedgeman, Kecia; Attorney: Ciric, Ermin

24-2-01276-7, 04/11/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Washington, Alicia; Respondent: Magee, Qojean Xavier; Minor: Slate, Leilanni Ella Marcell

24-2-01277-5, 04/11/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Adams, Carleen; Respondent: Adams, Jerald Willard

24-2-01278-3, 04/11/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Penaloza, Anne Veronica; Respondent: Parall, Rene Penaloza

24-2-01279-1, 04/11/2024; Sexual Assault Protection; Petitioner: Miller, Haylee Cheryl; Respondent: Miller, Jason Lee; Minor: Miller, Skyler Lee

24-2-01280-5, 04/11/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Charles, Claire; Respondent: Byers, Eldridge Darrel

24-2-01281-3, 04/11/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Sana, Jayfina; Respondent: Mcwhorter, Tyler

24-2-01282-1, 04/11/2024; Sexual Assault Protection; Petitioner: Searles, Christina Marie; Respondent: Brincefield, Joseph Serarles; Minor: Searles, Bailey Rose

24-2-01283-0, 04/11/2024; Sexual Assault Protection; Petitioner: Searles, Christina Marie; Respondent: Searles, Eli Robert Brincefield; Minor: Searles, Bailey Rose

24-2-01284-8, 04/11/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Courson, Theresa Lee; Respondent: Wilson Jr, David

24-2-07204-2, 04/10/2024; Administrative Law Review; Petitioner: Wang, Dongxia; Respondent: Boeing

24-2-07208-5, 04/10/2024; Relief From Duty To Register; Petitioner: Jones, Regina Leigh; Respondent: State Of Washington

24-2-07209-3, 04/10/2024; Administrative Law Review; Petitioner: Mercier, Altha M Rainwater; Respondent: Eberle Vivian Inc

24-2-07214-0, 04/11/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Oakes, Darlene M; Defendant: Safeco Insurance Company Of Oregon Dba Safeco Insurance; Attorney: Lanthorn, Richard Jeffery

24-2-07215-8, 04/11/2024; Minor Settlement; Petitioner: Geico Advantage Insurance Company; Minor: Jasper Bryant; Guardian Ad Litem: Jaeger, Laura; Attorney: Defelice, Marie Ann

24-2-07216-6, 04/11/2024; Lower Court Appeal-Civil; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Ssebugwawo, Alex

24-2-07217-4, 04/11/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Chomp, Llc Dba Dwell At Fife; Defendant: Hamilton, Donna; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-07218-2, 04/11/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Hokold Development D/B/A Sandman Apartments Llc; Defendant: Jones, Jamontay; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-07219-1, 04/11/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Hokold Development D/B/A Lakeshore Apartments Llc; Defendant: Kinyanjui, Mary; Defendant: Kinyanjui, Ian; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-07220-4, 04/11/2024; Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Jg Wentworth Originations Llc; Defendant: Quran Bell; Attorney: Blohowiak, John Bruce

24-2-07221-2, 04/11/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: 11302 10th Avenue Llc; Defendant: Prescott, Brittany L.; Defendant: Davis, Dakota W.; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-07222-1, 04/11/2024; Consumer Protection Act; Plaintiff: Mathern, Jerrel; Defendant: Tacoma Auto Loans And Sales Llc; Defendant: Responts, Robert; Defendant: Responts, Jane Doe; Defendant: Auto Services Company Inc.; Attorney: Bolin, Nelson Eugene

24-2-07223-9, 04/11/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Goran Novakovic And Sandra Novakovic; Defendant: Gerald Sprague And Mary Melancon; Attorney: Benjamin, Saunders Nathan

24-2-07224-7, 04/11/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Wellington Court North Llc; Defendant: Anttwain Kelly; Attorney: White, Trevor

24-2-07225-5, 04/11/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Secretary Of Veterans Affairs An Officer Of The United States; Defendant: Sweeney, Rick; Defendant: Sweeney, Susan; Defendant: All Other Occupants Of The Premises; Attorney: Pierce, Bao Tom

24-2-07226-3, 04/11/2024; Restoration Of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Justin R. Wallace; Respondent: State Of Washington; Attorney: Kertchen, Vitaliy

24-2-07227-1, 04/11/2024; Quiet Title; Plaintiff: Mcdonough, Patrice; Defendant: Property Futures, Llc; Attorney: Mcglothin, John Dennis

24-2-07228-0, 04/11/2024; Quiet Title; Plaintiff: Llc, Washington Standard Land Co.; Defendant: Llc, Legacy Capital Holdings; Defendant: Nvl Llc; Defendant: Or Interest In The Real Estate Described In The Complaint Herein Also; Attorney: Burns, Martin

24-2-07229-8, 04/11/2024; Transcript Of Judgment; Plaintiff: Saba Commercial Services Corporation Dba Saba & Associates; Defendant: Jane Milhans; Defendant: John Doe Milhans; Attorney: Yonek, G. Jeffrey

24-2-07230-1, 04/11/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Bob’s And Jamestown Homeowners’ Cooperative; Defendant: Fletcher, Michael; Defendant: John Doe Occupants; Attorney: Branson, Tony Bradley

24-2-07231-0, 04/11/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Tapco Credit Union; Defendant: Quiles, Alaina Nicole; Defendant: The Asatru Runic Conservatory; Defendant: Westfield Insurance Company; Attorney: Sherman, Francis Michael

24-2-07232-8, 04/11/2024; Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Kim, Yunah; Plaintiff: Kim, Youngchul; Defendant: Jack May; Defendant: David May; Defendant: Pauline May

24-2-07233-6, 04/11/2024; Transcript Of Judgment; Plaintiff: Financial Assistance, Inc.; Defendant: Dolan, Tamara; Attorney: Retacco, Elizabeth Wendy

24-2-07234-4, 04/12/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Spokane Teachers Credit Union; Defendant: Williams, Ira N.; Attorney: Zener, Michael Jeremy

24-2-07235-2, 04/12/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Nafco, Inc.; Defendant: Tatum, Timothy; Attorney: Bell, J. Aaron

24-2-07236-1, 04/12/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Whatcom Educational Credit Union; Defendant: Callen J. Brewer; Defendant: J Doe Brewer; Attorney: Cammock, Elarth Craig

24-2-07237-9, 04/12/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Brawley, Blanche; Defendant: Ferguson, Glenn; Defendant: Jackson, Sheri; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

New Domestic Cases

24-3-01127-6, 04/09/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Norris, Craig Eliot; Respondent: Matthaes, Sara Jo; Minor: Norris, Jackson Troy

24-3-01147-1, 04/10/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Blue, Shoni; Respondent: Blue, Billie Hays

24-3-01156-0, 04/11/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Malena, Brunilda; Respondent: Berrocal, Carlos

24-3-01157-8, 04/11/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Lefebvre, Lisa T.; Respondent: Lefebvre, Jaimison A.; Attorney: Henderson, Anne Barbara

24-3-01159-4, 04/11/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Lefebvre, Jaimison Aaron; Respondent: Lefebvre, Lisa Tomiko; Attorney: Moffitt, Jonathan

24-3-01160-8, 04/11/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Burnham, Alexis Tiana; Respondent: Norris, Michael Jamar; Attorney: Noel, Jean Lindsay

24-3-01161-6, 04/11/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Kanouse, Teresa Ann; Respondent: Kanouse, Everett Frank; Attorney: Scott, Nichole Chelsea

24-3-01162-4, 04/11/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Mitchell, Matthew; Respondent: Guevara, Nancy; Attorney: Powell, N. Donald

24-3-01165-9, 04/11/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Nakawojjwa, Sarah; Respondent: Kirigiti, Theodore

24-3-01166-7, 04/11/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Gaffney, Jessica Renae; Respondent: Gaffney, Jon Paul; Attorney: Webley, S. Gregory

24-3-01168-3, 04/11/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Rivas, Jaime Melissa; Respondent: Morgan, Barry Francis; Minor: Morgan, Emily Lane

24-3-01169-1, 04/11/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Ribble, Nancy Marie; Respondent: Ribble, Barry Eugene; Attorney: Leach, L. Sara

24-3-01170-5, 04/12/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Simmons, John M.; Respondent: Simmons, Janell K.; Attorney: Spencer, Ann Madeleine

New Probate Cases

24-4-00916-0, 04/10/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Raikoglo, Lance; Deceased: Walker, Janice D

24-4-00918-6, 04/11/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Snider, Patricia Ann; Deceased: White, Ellen H; Attorney: Jones, R Shannon

24-4-00920-8, 04/11/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Brazeau, Ronald C; Deceased: Larson, Betty L; Attorney: Tracy, Phillip Lawrence

24-4-00922-4, 04/11/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Reynolds, Jeffrey H; Deceased: Reynolds, Ann Howard; Attorney: Alvestad, Paul L.

24-4-00923-2, 04/11/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Mccarthy, Richard; Deceased: Mccarthy, Tokie Ogura; Deceased: Mccarthy, Jerry Vincent; Attorney: Betzendorfer, E. Jeanne