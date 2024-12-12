Gig Harbor education leader to become WA’s newest Democratic state senator

Deborah Krishnadasan is Washington’s newest legislator.

Krishnadasan, a Gig Harbor Democrat, was appointed by the Kitsap County Board of Commissioners and the Pierce County Council to fill the vacancy left by former state Sen. Emily Randall, who was elected to Congress in November.

Once she’s sworn in, Krishnadasan, a local education advocate, will represent the 26th Legislative District, which covers Kitsap and Pierce Counties.

Because the district touches two counties, both governments had to approve the appointment. The Kitsap County Board of Commissioners has three members, and the Pierce County Council has seven members. To ensure each county has an equal say, every vote from a Pierce County Council member equaled three-sevenths of a vote.

According to state law, the appointed replacement for a state legislator must be in the same party as the lawmaker who is leaving.

Krishnadasan served six years on the Peninsula School District Board of Directors, including two as its president. She helped the district pass the first school bond in 16 years. She is also the founder of Stand Up for Peninsula Schools, a volunteer-led school advocacy group.

Before her work in education, she worked at Microsoft.

The seat will be on the ballot in a special election next November, and the winner of that election will serve through 2026.

One Republican is already running for the seat.

Rep. Michelle Caldier, R-Gig Harbor, announced her candidacy last week. Caldier, who’s served in the House since 2014, said the seat is critical for Republicans to prevent Democrats from gaining a two-thirds supermajority in the state Senate.

“Bringing balance to Washington government means making sure all voices are heard,” Caldier said. “That isn’t happening in Olympia right now. I will work every day in the Senate to hold the majority accountable to all the people.”

