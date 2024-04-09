Superior Court new cases

Superior Court
New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 04/03/2024
24-1-00884-7, 04/03/2024; Theft Of A Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Johnson, Keith Jerry; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00885-5, 04/03/2024; Attempting To Elude A Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Janes, Jason Clay
24-1-00886-3, 04/03/2024; Trafficking In Stolen Property In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Clifford, Nicholas Eugene
24-1-00887-1, 04/03/2024; Retail Theft With Special Circumstances In The Thi; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Singleton, Tyrell Davon; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie
24-1-00888-0, 04/03/2024; Attempted Theft Of A Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Vankooten, Kenneth L; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott
24-1-00889-8, 04/03/2024; Assault In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Thun, Jr, Kurt Roland; Prosecutor: Swaim, Dru
24-1-00890-1, 04/03/2024; Theft In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Trujillo, Adam William; Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela
24-1-00891-0, 04/03/2024; Burglary In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Ditzel, Mikla Ann; Codefendant: Castillo Sandoval, Rudy 24-1-00892-8
24-1-00892-8, 04/03/2024; Burglary In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Castillo Sandoval, Rudy; Codefendant: Ditzel, Charlene Marie 24-1-00891-0
24-1-00893-6, 04/03/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Hamilton, Daniel Henry
24-1-00894-4, 04/03/2024; Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm In The Second Deg; Plaintiff: State Of Washington; Defendant: Wallace, Ramon Ignacio
24-2-01156-6, 04/03/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Joseph, Elizabeth Violet; Respondent: Hernandez, Tony
24-2-01157-4, 04/03/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Seabrook , Christina; Respondent: Seabrook , Charles
24-2-01158-2, 04/03/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Mcdowell, Kiera Katherine; Respondent: Carroll, Brandon Owen
24-2-01159-1, 04/03/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Simon, Heather; Respondent: Edgington, Rachel
24-2-01160-4, 04/03/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lavandier, Peter Alexandwe; Respondent: Taulealea, Marissa
24-2-01161-2, 04/03/2024; Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Torres, Jean; Respondent: Penney, Erin; Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet: Coit, Nicole
24-2-01162-1, 04/03/2024; Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Torres, Jean; Respondent: Penney, Michael; Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet: Coit, Nicole
24-2-01163-9, 04/03/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Fendel, Thomas J; Respondent: Fendel, Daniel J
24-2-01164-7, 04/03/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Ledesma, Ruby Amanda; Respondent: Henry, Bobby
24-2-01165-5, 04/03/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Soocey, Christina M; Respondent: Davis, Michael Andre
24-2-01166-3, 04/03/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Farias, Diana; Respondent: Velgersdyk, Victor
24-2-01167-1, 04/03/2024; Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lane, Charles James; Respondent: Walker, Wendy
24-2-01168-0, 04/04/2024; Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Lee, Destiny; Respondent: Lozano, Miguel A
24-2-07004-0, 04/02/2024; Restoration Of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Cordingly, Steven Kenneth; Respondent: State Of Washington
24-2-07013-9, 04/02/2024; Foreign Judgment Type 2; Plaintiff: Prestige Financial Services Inc; Defendant: Smith, Alvin Iii; Attorney: Dorn, Allen Ryan
24-2-07030-9, 04/02/2024; Administrative Law Review; Petitioner: Coolidge, Jeffrey; Attorney: Hershman, Bryan
24-2-07032-5, 04/03/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Lexington Properties 2013 Llc; Defendant: Bradford, Thomas Leslie; Defendant: Bradford, Celeste Abigail; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-07033-3, 04/03/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Breit Wave Mf Stonepointe Owner Llc; Defendant: Muncey, Mercede Jean; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-07034-1, 04/03/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership; Defendant: Nhem, Natalie; Defendant: Campos, Mariela; Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-07035-0, 04/03/2024; Abstract Of Judgment Type 2; Plaintiff: Dal-Tile Distribution Inc; Defendant: Delano Construction Llc; Defendant: Delano, Brian; Attorney: Scanlon, Charles Robert
24-2-07036-8, 04/03/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Insurance Company; Defendant: Heassler, Joseph A; Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
24-2-07037-6, 04/03/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Ta, John; Defendant: Baker, Gina; Attorney: Yi, Jongwon
24-2-07038-4, 04/03/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Alta Apartments Llc; Defendant: Erb, Esther; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-07039-2, 04/03/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Pointview Tower Llc; Defendant: Harrison, Martell; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-07040-6, 04/03/2024; Administrative Law Review; Petitioner: Lawrence, William Peter; Respondent: Department Of Licensing; Attorney: Bowden, Ann Barbara
24-2-07041-4, 04/03/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: The Boulders At Puget Sound; Plaintiff: Jrk Property Holdings; Defendant: Dooley, Lacey; Defendant: Siolo, Faapalemata; Attorney: Feldman, M Jason
24-2-07042-2, 04/03/2024; Tort – Other; Plaintiff: Bahr, James; Defendant: Johnson, Vicki; Attorney: Clark, H. James
24-2-07043-1, 04/03/2024; Miscellaneous; Involved Party: Quality Loan Service Corporation; Involved Party: Franco, Anthony Felix; Involved Party: Franco, Brittney A; Attorney: Swartley, Michael David
24-2-07044-9, 04/03/2024; Commercial; Plaintiff: Hp 2023 Llc; Defendant: Center Plaza Llc; Attorney: Beckett, Charles Richard; Attorney: Sherwood, F John
24-2-07045-7, 04/03/2024; Minor Settlement; Petitioner: Dicks Sporting Goods Inc; Minor: Knick, Asher; Guardian Ad Litem : Decosta, Virginia L; Attorney: Barhoum, R John; Attorney: Groveunder, Seth
24-2-07046-5, 04/03/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Napoleon Apartments; Defendant: Kim, Soohan; Attorney: Hassani, Afsaneh; Attorney: Link, Klosowski Matthew
24-2-07047-3, 04/03/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Lakewood 48 Llc; Defendant: Shelton, Michael A; Attorney: Cutting, Daniel Christopher; Attorney: Swearengin, Andrew Brendan
24-2-07048-1, 04/03/2024; Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Bell, Jadranka; Minor: N B; Defendant: Puyallup School District; Attorney: Ibrahim, Dalia
24-2-07049-0, 04/03/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Community 1st Credit Union; Defendant: Graves, Conner A; Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael
24-2-07050-3, 04/03/2024; Contractor Bond Complaint; Plaintiff: The Sherwin-Williams Company; Defendant: Caliber Construction Llc; Defendant: Dietrich, Thomas Richard; Defendant: Western Surety Company; Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael
24-2-07051-1, 04/03/2024; Contractor Bond Complaint; Plaintiff: The Sherwin-Williams Company; Defendant: Denilson Contractors Llc; Defendant: Cantarero, Denilson A Portillo; Defendant: American Contractors Indemnity Company; Attorney: Siderius, Edward Michael
24-2-07052-0, 04/03/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Westmall Court Pine Street Llc; Defendant: Czermak, Charles; Attorney: Britton, J. David
24-2-07053-8, 04/03/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Qualstar Credit Union; Defendant: Soeun, Chanara; Defendant: Unknown Spouse Or Domestic Partner Of Chanara Soeun; Attorney: Swartley, Michael David
24-2-07054-6, 04/03/2024; Unlawful Detainer Commercial; Plaintiff: Dupont Real Estate, Llc; Defendant: Forward Operating Base Brewing Company, Llc; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Weaver, Roberts Scott
24-2-07055-4, 04/03/2024; Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Propsector Property Management; Defendant: Guzman, Ricardo; Defendant: And All Occupants; Attorney: Mcghie, Daniel Jakob
24-2-07056-2, 04/03/2024; Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: The Metropolitan Development Council; Defendant: Franks, Stacy; Defendant: Talley, Diane; Attorney: Gordon, Harold Joseph
24-2-07057-1, 04/03/2024; Foreclosure; Plaintiff: Valley Water District; Defendant: Chad Lawson; Attorney: Pirnke, William Christopher
24-2-07058-9, 04/03/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Ins. Co.; Defendant: Stacy, Michael; Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
24-2-07059-7, 04/03/2024; Foreclosure; Plaintiff: Valley Water District; Defendant: Michael Norman; Attorney: Pirnke, William Christopher
24-2-07060-1, 04/03/2024; Consumer Protection Act; Plaintiff: Clausen, Albert; Plaintiff: Clausen, Sarah; Defendant: Llc, Johnson Rv; Defendant: Johnson, Brandon; Defendant: Sparks, Albert; Attorney: Lake, Morgan
24-2-07061-9, 04/03/2024; Collection; Plaintiff: Union, Boeing Employees’ Credit; Defendant: Nuttall, Kent D; Defendant: Kandi, Emiel A; Defendant: Company, Platte River Insurance; Defendant: Conservatory, Asatru Runic; Attorney: Rosenblum, Jacob
24-2-07062-7, 04/04/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Progressive Casualty Ins. Co.; Defendant: Marion, Robert M.; Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
24-2-07063-5, 04/04/2024; Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Progressive Direct Ins. Co.; Defendant: Throne, Shawn; Attorney: Richardson, Daniel
24-2-07064-3, 04/04/2024; Quiet Title; Plaintiff: Pennymac Loan Services, Llc; Defendant: Unknown Heirs Of Wooten, Oscar And Wooten, Kathryn; Defendant: Unknown Claimants To Deed Of Trust, Recorder’s No. 8906160293; Defendant: Miracles Plus Real Estate Brokerage; Defendant: Unknown Claimants To Deed Of Trust, Recorder’s No. 9304080459; Attorney: Gale, Patrick Shane
24-3-01054-7, 04/02/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Lytle, Jennifer Lynne; Respondent: Lytle, Patricia Marie
24-3-01055-5, 04/02/2024; Legal Separation With Children; Petitioner: Robertson, Randy Fred; Respondent: Robertson, Kylene Ann; Minor: Robertson, Kamron Milea
24-3-01057-1, 04/02/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Patton-Long, Alijah Damarr; Respondent: Salazar, Felicia Rene; Minor: Patton-Long, Azayvian Ramirr
24-3-01059-8, 04/02/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Kirkhart, Thaisy; Respondent: Kirkhart, Gerald James
24-3-01062-8, 04/03/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Solis-Ramirez, Sergio; Respondent: Hernandez, Abigail; Minor: Hernandez, Valentina; Attorney: Schweinler, Colin Roger
24-3-01063-6, 04/03/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Seamster, Kathleen Michelle; Respondent: Seamster, Robert Arthur; Attorney: Robertson, Gail Laurie
24-3-01064-4, 04/03/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Zanutto, Kayleen Jeannetta; Respondent: Ortega, Anthony John; Minor: Ortega, Kaylee Jeannetta
24-3-01065-2, 04/03/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Benfield, Crystal Lynn; Respondent: Edwards, Trinity Celine
24-3-01066-1, 04/03/2024; Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Prebil, Tyler Joel; Respondent: Prebil, Caeli Justine
24-3-01067-9, 04/03/2024; Legal Separation No Children; Petitioner: Kuo, Christopher; Respondent: Kuo, Stephanie Rose
24-3-01069-5, 04/03/2024; Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: State Of Washington; Respondent: Cuff, Jessica Elaine; Respondent: Hasan, Anton Christopher Ii; Minor: Cuff, Arianna Christine; Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert
24-3-01070-9, 04/03/2024; Miscellaneous Type 3; Petitioner: State Of Washington; Respondent: Hasan, Anton Christopher Ii; Respondent: Bruce, Krystal Lynn; Minor: Bruce, Emryn Jade; Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert
24-3-01071-7, 04/03/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Maris, Nicholas David; Respondent: Maris, Taylor Ann; Attorney: Meikle, L. Brian
24-3-01072-5, 04/03/2024; Legal Separation No Children; Petitioner: Carpenter, Theresa M; Respondent: Sutton, Luther D Jr
24-3-01073-3, 04/03/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Orr, Kiara Anise; Respondent: Peoples, Stephen Lamar Reginald; Minor: Peoples, Brielle Dior; Minor: Peoples, Bryson Amir; Attorney: Lamari, Lorraine Jennifer
24-3-01074-1, 04/03/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Milam, Ryan; Respondent: Perez, Emma; Attorney: Howard, Suellen
24-3-01075-0, 04/03/2024; Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Hume, Edward; Respondent: Mckinstry, Trisha; Minor: Hume, Riyo; Minor: Hume, Rue; Attorney: Groves, S Travis
24-3-01076-8, 04/04/2024; Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Boufford, John Frank; Respondent: Boufford, Amy Josephine; Attorney: Boyle, Michael Kevin
24-4-00839-2, 04/03/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Lightner, Shannon B.; Deceased: Mcdonald, William Hugh; Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny
24-4-00840-6, 04/03/2024; Estate; Deceased: Crandell, Lynda; Personal Representative: Mclean, Melissa L
24-4-00845-7, 04/03/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Bittner, Janet R.; Deceased: Clifton, Ona Mae; Attorney: Chappel, B. Ernest
24-4-00846-5, 04/03/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Mullan, Courtney A.; Deceased: Norman, Daniel V.; Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay
24-4-00848-1, 04/03/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Gilbert, Gregory P.; Deceased: Gilbert, Elizabeth A.; Attorney: Hemphill, M.k. Michael
24-4-00849-0, 04/03/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Alexander, Wendy M.; Deceased: Alexander, James Bruce; Attorney: Pentimonti, D Robert
24-4-00850-3, 04/03/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Tornetta, Christina Louise; Deceased: Peel, Helen Elizabeth; Deceased: Peel, Robert John; Attorney: Kraft, M.w. Shannon
24-4-00851-1, 04/03/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Loesche, Jay Anderson; Deceased: Loesche, Marilyn Lea; Attorney: Roberts, Ronald Mark
24-4-00852-0, 04/03/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Howe, Catharine M.; Deceased: Howe, James Michael; Attorney: Walk, K. Daniel
24-4-00853-8, 04/03/2024; Estate; Petitioner: Floyd, Deborah A.; Deceased: Frasier, Diane S.; Attorney: Myers, Kenneth David