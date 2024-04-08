Superior Court new cases

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

Superior Court

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 04/02/2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00866-9, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Deg; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Vazquez Blas, Jose Fernando; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00867-7, 04/02/2024, Theft in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Sanchez, Janet Teresa; Prosecutor: Ossman, Angela

24-1-00868-5, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Imprisonment; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Weeks, Aidan Curkie; Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle

24-1-00869-3, 04/02/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Chikwinya, Haatsari Wes; Prosecutor: Selleg, Mackenzie

24-1-00870-7, 04/02/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Beers Ferguson, John Derrick

24-1-00871-5, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Coleman, Joseph Anthony

24-1-00872-3, 04/02/2024, Assault in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Claxton, Alex Ray, Codefendant: Claxton, Brandon Ray, 24-1-00873-1

24-1-00873-1, 04/02/2024, Assault in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Claxton, Brandon Ray, Codefendant: Claxton, Alex Ray, 24-1-00872-3

24-1-00874-0, 04/02/2024, Being a Fugitive From Justice; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Mcfarlane, Richard Marlon

24-1-00875-8, 04/02/2024, Taking a Motor Vehicle Without Permission In The S; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Prince, Joshua James

24-1-00876-6, 04/02/2024, Murder in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Brown, Randy Douglas; Prosecutor: Wagner, Lisa

24-1-00877-4, 04/02/2024, Animal Cruelty in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Sell, Tammy Lynn

24-1-00878-2, 04/02/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Tomal, Eli Everett

24-1-00879-1, 04/02/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Brown, Trinniti Janiya-Lynn

24-1-00880-4, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Discharge of a Laser in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Child, Deshaun Brett

24-1-00881-2, 04/02/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Le, Tuan Minh

24-1-00882-1, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Flatt, Max Daniel James

New civil cases

24-2-01142-6, 04/02/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Walston, Jane A; Respondent: Needelman, Bradley David

24-2-01143-4, 04/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Sprenger, Camie Corrine; Respondent: Sprenger, Bryan Robert

24-2-01144-2, 04/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Oita, Raymond John; Respondent: Kilgore, Michelle

24-2-01145-1, 04/02/2024, Sexual Assault Protection; Petitioner: Galvez Diaz, Olmin Greis; Respondent: Rodriguez, Martin

24-2-01146-9, 04/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Kerr, Kaitlyn Mackenzie; Respondent: Kerr, Jeremy Allen

24-2-01147-7, 04/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Rosburg, Carole Irene; Respondent: Rosburg, Denise Naomi

24-2-01148-5, 04/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Szymusiak, Albert Edward; Respondent: Whitman, Tanya Lynn

24-2-01149-3, 04/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Rosburg, Bethany Jean; Respondent: Rosburg, David William

24-2-01150-7, 04/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Rosburg, Carole Irene; Respondent: Rosburg, David William

24-2-01151-5, 04/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Congdon, Joshua; Respondent: Congdon, Kristy

24-2-01152-3, 04/02/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Trujillo, Nicole; Respondent: Trujillo, Adam W

24-2-01153-1, 04/02/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Bock, Olivia Diane; Respondent: Garcia, Isaac

24-2-01154-0, 04/03/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Delaney, Zachary Jonathan; Respondent: Ishem, Cyril D

24-2-01155-8, 04/03/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Mckinney, Sara Elizabeth; Respondent: Davis, Willie James; Minor: Davis, Geneva Reve; Minor: Davis, Greyden James

24-2-06932-7, 03/28/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Monteros, Klarissa Leigh; Respondent: State of Washington

24-2-06936-0, 03/28/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Mclaughlin, Kim; Defendant: Swan, Waymon

24-2-06947-5, 03/29/2024, Contractor Bond Complaint; Plaintiff: Bonner, Devinci Sr; Defendant: Taufalele, Paula; Defendant: Zions Concrete LLC; Defendant: Arch Specialty Ins Co

24-2-06964-5, 03/29/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Lesser, Jamey; Defendant: Carrillo, Tina Lynn

24-2-06973-4, 04/01/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Davis, Kenneth; Defendant: Svh Co Inc; Defendant: Banta, Brett; Defendant: Banta, Jane Doe

24-2-06975-1, 04/01/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Park, Juyoung; Defendant: Fleury, Mccreight; Defendant: Downey, Joaquin

24-2-06992-1, 04/02/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Kellogg, Jeremy Kellogg Aka Kellogg, Jeremy Kel Aka Kellogg, J; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06993-9, 04/02/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: American Express National Bank; Defendant: Kosoff, Christophe Aka Kosoff, Christopher F; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06994-7, 04/02/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Pnc Bank, National Association; Defendant: Malian, Ranilo; Attorney: Mclellan, Aaron

24-2-06995-5, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Sedona LLC; Defendant: Law, Sharene; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06996-3, 04/02/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Hilt, Sandra; Plaintiff: Hilt, Mark; Plaintiff: Watson, Tammy; Defendant: Plevyak, Madison; Defendant: Plevyak, John Doe; Defendant: Plevyak, Kraig; Defendant: Plevyak, Jane Doe; Attorney: Watson, W. Mark

24-2-06997-1, 04/02/2024, Lower Court Appeal-Civil; Plaintiff: Aguire, Eric; Defendant: Pierce County Sherrif

24-2-06998-0, 04/02/2024, Miscellaneous; Plaintiff: Anderson, Carol; Defendant: Wiesenfeld, Aaron; Attorney: Acebedo, E Pierre

24-2-06999-8, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Ih3 Property Washington Lp; Defendant: Music, Dwight; Defendant: Music, Laura; Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-07000-7, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Ih5 Property Washington Lp; Defendant: Carlisle, Jason; Defendant: Carlisle, Joseph; Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-07001-5, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Lexington Properties 2013 L.l.c.; Defendant: Hagerman, Larry D.; Defendant: Hagerman, Marcella S.; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-07002-3, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Madison-Acg The Meadows Owner LLC; Defendant: Et.al., Prescott Jackson; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-07003-1, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Arbor Owner LLC,; Defendant: Et. Al., Bobson Komaie; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-07005-8, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Park At Fife LLC; Defendant: Catillo Toro, Cesar; Defendant: Et. Al., Nicole Cantillo; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-07006-6, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Lacey Invest LLC; Defendant: Et. Al., Tia Harris; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-07007-4, 04/02/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Lussier, Zan; Defendant: City of Tacoma; Attorney: Jackman, Chris

24-2-07008-2, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Sage-Lakewood LLC; Defendant: Et. Al., Mark Jacobs; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-07009-1, 04/02/2024, Quiet Title; Plaintiff: Dwight Walsh And Fathom Properties Nw, LLC; Defendant: Oates, Laurene; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-07010-4, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Canterbrook Village Apartment LLC; Defendant: Keys, Marqueat; Defendant: Keys, Ieshia; Attorney: White, Trevor

24-2-07011-2, 04/02/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights; Petitioner: Malidore, Brandon Allan; Respondent: State of Washington; Attorney: Sanders, Lamar Kim David

24-2-07012-1, 04/02/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: American Family Insurance Company, As Subrogee of John Paul; Defendant: Middleton, Mikoic; Attorney: Macmillan, Roderic John

24-2-07014-7, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Alpine Iv LLC; Defendant: Hill, Emma; Defendant: Hill, Stephanie; Defendant: Hubbs, Alexander; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-07015-5, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Alpine Iv LLC; Defendant: Talley, Michael; Defendant: Gomez, Sesilia; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-07016-3, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Canterbrook Village Apartment LLC; Defendant: Young, Jaythaniel; Attorney: White, Trevor

24-2-07017-1, 04/02/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Jeon, Sean; Plaintiff: Jackson, Tong; Defendant: Cano, Matthew; Attorney: Smith, S Jonathan

24-2-07018-0, 04/02/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Northstar Chemical Inc; Plaintiff: Pacific Star Chemical LLC; Defendant: Novaris Search Limited; Attorney: Jarrett, Hamilton Aric

24-2-07019-8, 04/02/2024, Quiet Title; Plaintiff: Sc Hospitality LLC; Defendant: Vanessa Primer; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Lee, Echan

24-2-07020-1, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Canterbrook Village Apartment LLC; Defendant: Parmenter, John; Attorney: White, Trevor

24-2-07021-0, 04/02/2024, Quiet Title; Plaintiff: Sc Hospitality LLC; Defendant: John Mercer; Defendant: All Other Occupants; Attorney: Lee, Echan

24-2-07022-8, 04/02/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Bilba, Anatolie; Defendant: Perrine, Ute; Attorney: Shapiro, Alexander Igor

24-2-07023-6, 04/02/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Krakow, Paul D.; Plaintiff: Krakow, Sarah; Defendant: Opportunity Funding, LLC; Defendant: Westside Community Bank; Attorney: Haberthur, Justin Phillip

24-2-07024-4, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Canterbrook Village Apartment LLC; Defendant: Remuth, Lawrence; Defendant: Remuth, Sarah; Attorney: White, Trevor

24-2-07025-2, 04/02/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Geduldick, Lauryn; Defendant: Davis, Gregory; Attorney: Brumley, Josh

24-2-07026-1, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Realistic Home Solutions LLC; Defendant: Howard, Cornelius P.; Defendant: Briceno-Guitron, Alejandra R.; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-07027-9, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Canterbrook Village Apartment LLC; Defendant: Bryant, Simon; Attorney: White, Trevor

24-2-07028-7, 04/02/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle; Plaintiff: Dillingham, Izetta; Defendant: Liberty Mutual Insurance Company; Attorney: Weinmaster, T Douglas

24-2-07029-5, 04/02/2024, Collection; Plaintiff: Primesource Credit Union; Defendant: Rodriguez, Gerardo; Defendant: Rodriguez, Machaela; Attorney: Phillabaum, Donald Benjamin

24-2-07031-7, 04/02/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Rainier Rentals; Defendant: Little, Brad; Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

New domestic cases

24-3-01042-3, 04/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Brimhall, Deja Brieanna; Respondent: Brimhall, Scott Matthew

24-3-01045-8, 04/01/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Cox, Collin L; Respondent: Cox, Theresa M

24-3-01046-6, 04/01/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Anderson, Delila Rae; Respondent: Anderson, Kurtis Hunter

24-3-01047-4, 04/01/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Cabell, Diamond Marie; Respondent: Cabell, Stephon Lee

24-3-01050-4, 04/02/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Galvan, Jessica Lee; Respondent: Galvan, Christopher Javier

24-3-01051-2, 04/02/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Alba, Amallia Ann; Respondent: Alba, Joel Timothy

24-3-01052-1, 04/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Addison, Patrick Charles; Respondent: Addison, Vera Sue; Attorney: Kettel, Libby Christine

24-3-01053-9, 04/02/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Sleeper, Brittany; Respondent: Sleeper, Matthew; Attorney: Drowley, Douglas Richard

24-3-01056-3, 04/02/2024, Modification of Custody; Petitioner: Bonds, Megan A; Respondent: Bonds, Joshua J, Jr; Minor: Bonds, Maliya R; Minor: Bonds, Melani H

24-3-01058-0, 04/02/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Eliason, Denny Darryl; Respondent: Eliason, Sandra Sonhae; Attorney: Fleury, J. Cameron

24-3-01060-1, 04/02/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Pine, Rosanna; Respondent: Pine, Robert; Attorney: Maharry, D Chris

24-3-01061-0, 04/02/2024, Legal Separation No Children; Petitioner: Melchert, Allison Lurine; Respondent: Melchert, Gregory Paul; Attorney: Saenz, Gerassimova Miryana

New probate cases

24-4-00824-4, 04/01/2024, Will Only; Testator: Sanders, Douglas B

24-4-00827-9, 04/01/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody; Petitioner: Williams, Sue Ann; Petitioner: Granger, Charles; Parent: Johnson Williams, Tyra Michelle; Parent: Doe, John; Minor: Johnson, Trayvon Andrew

24-4-00829-5, 04/01/2024, Will Only; Testator: Cudney, Robert C

24-4-00830-9, 04/02/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Theisen, Terri; Deceased: O’gillian, Raven Kythe; Attorney: Lynge, Ahmad Mariah

24-4-00831-7, 04/02/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Respondent: Sasse, Derek B

24-4-00832-5, 04/02/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Dshs; Respondent: Duff, Nicole Jean, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Jameson, Deborah; Attorney: Lagerstam, Lise Virginia

24-4-00833-3, 04/02/2024, Estate; Deceased: Moschkau, Roberta M, Personal Representative, Berry, Rebecca J

24-4-00834-1, 04/02/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Littlejohn, Kimberly K; Deceased: Littlejohn, Dale L; Attorney: Appleton, Anne Lindsay

24-4-00835-0, 04/02/2024, Will Only; Testator: Lyckman, Evelyn

24-4-00836-8, 04/02/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Herde, Darrell; Deceased: Herde, Orvan; Attorney: Wambold, Charles William

24-4-00837-6, 04/02/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Boesen, Randy Scott; Deceased: Boesen, Ronald Niels; Attorney: Kampbell, M Brianne

24-4-00838-4, 04/02/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Hudson-Friedrich, Coralee; Deceased: Glenn, Gayla Suzette; Attorney: Nielsen, Grant Jeffrey