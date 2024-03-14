New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases

SUPERIOR COURT

New Criminal And Civil Case List Report For: 03/11/2024

New criminal cases

24-1-00656-9, 03/11/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Buxton, Christifer Scott; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00657-7, 03/11/2024, Theft in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Mckinney, Ontario Tyrell

24-1-00658-5, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Moate, Timothy; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00659-3, 03/11/2024, Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Gaines, Keinard Clarence, Codefendant: Stipp, Tiffanie Shirlene, 24-1-00661-5, Codefendant: Fleming, Cody A, 24-1-00660-7; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00660-7, 03/11/2024, Taking a Motor Vehicle Without Permission In The S; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Fleming, Cody A, Codefendant: Stipp, Tiffanie Shirlene, 24-1-00661-5, Codefendant: Gaines, Keinard Clarence, 24-1-00659-3; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00661-5, 03/11/2024, Taking a Motor Vehicle Without Permission In The S; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Stipp, Tiffanie Shirlene, Codefendant: Fleming, Cody A, 24-1-00660-7, Codefendant: Gaines, Keinard Clarence, 24-1-00659-3; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00663-1, 03/11/2024, Assault in the Third Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Patterson, Zjonteyia Tajana; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00664-0, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Fuimaono, Chris; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00665-8, 03/11/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Grasty, Aaron Jeremiah; Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-00666-6, 03/11/2024, Organized Retail Theft in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Mickey, David Wilson, Codefendant: Short, Markiese Diondrea, 24-1-00667-4; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00667-4, 03/11/2024, Organized Retail Theft in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Short, Markiese Diondrea, Codefendant: Mickey, David Wilson, 24-1-00666-6; Prosecutor: Harlass, Scott

24-1-00668-2, 03/11/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Mays, Tamara Lynn; Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela

24-1-00669-1, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Howerton, Dennis Scott; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00670-4, 03/11/2024, Attempted Kidnapping In The Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Navarrete-Hernandez, Rogelio; Prosecutor: Zink, Nathan

24-1-00671-2, 03/11/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Carson, Jr, Ricardo Chevalier; Prosecutor: Nelson, Sven

24-1-00672-1, 03/11/2024, Burglary in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Smail, Travis Michael; Prosecutor: Odell, Raymond M

24-1-00673-9, 03/11/2024, Assault in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Jacobs, Jemell Davon; Prosecutor: Litzenberger, Kyle

24-1-00674-7, 03/11/2024, Assault in the Third Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Rowin, April Michelle; Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie

24-1-00675-5, 03/11/2024, Attempted Robbery In The First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Ross, Terry James

24-1-00676-3, 03/11/2024, Dealing In Depictions of Minor Engaged In Sexually; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Morton, Kyle Gregory; Prosecutor: Chenelia, Lindsay

24-1-00677-1, 03/11/2024, Possessing Stolen Property in the First Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Rogers, Ramon Miguel; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00678-0, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Rogers, Ramon Miguel, Codefendant: Huber, Ryan J, 24-1-00679-8; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00679-8, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Huber, Ryan J, Codefendant: Rogers, Ramon Miguel, 24-1-00678-0; Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

24-1-00680-1, 03/11/2024, Identity Theft in the Second Degree; Plaintiff: State of Washington; Defendant: Graff, Ryan Edward

New civil cases

24-2-00848-4, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Booth, Jessika Lee; Respondent: Williams, Ivan L

24-2-00849-2, 03/11/2024, Sexual Assault Protection; Petitioner: Hall, Jennifer James; Respondent: Parsons Bradley

24-2-00850-6, 03/11/2024, Civil Harassment, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Diaz Marrero, Rosana; Respondent: Suarez Sanchez, Yael; Petitioner: Perez Diaz, Zuriel; Petitioner: Perez Diaz, Samaris

24-2-00851-4, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Beckwith, Chadwick Edward; Respondent: Beckwith, Kristen Marie

24-2-00852-2, 03/11/2024, Civil Harassment, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Diaz Marrero, Rosana; Respondent: Suarez Sanchez, Alberto; Petitioner: Perez Diaz, Zuriel; Petitioner: Perez Diaz, Samaris

24-2-00853-1, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Montgomery-Joyner, Keisha Luella; Respondent: Snead, Adrian R

24-2-00854-9, 03/11/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Washington, Paige; Respondent: Mccustion, Sahni

24-2-00855-7, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Carson, My’dream; Respondent: Lasyone, Sebastian

24-2-00856-5, 03/11/2024, Civil Harassment, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Diaz Marrero, Rosana; Respondent: Suarez Sanchez, Jocelyn; Petitioner: Perez Diaz, Samaris; Petitioner: Perez Diaz, Zuriel

24-2-00857-3, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Wadsworth, Elaine Lacey; Respondent: Adlum, Richard

24-2-00858-1, 03/11/2024, Civil Harassment, Involved Party – Plaintiff/Pet, Diaz Marrero, Rosana; Respondent: Dew, Audrina M; Petitioner: Perez Diaz, Samaris; Petitioner: Perez Diaz, Zuriel

24-2-00859-0, 03/11/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Diaz Marrero, Rosana; Respondent: Ramirez Perez, Diego G; Minor: Perez Diaz, Zuriel; Minor: Perez Diaz, Samaris

24-2-00860-3, 03/11/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Washington, Paige; Respondent: Robinson, Neveah

24-2-00861-1, 03/11/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Madison, Britta; Respondent: Dellaguardia, Destiny

24-2-00862-0, 03/11/2024, Civil Harassment; Petitioner: Washington, Paige; Respondent: Crocklem, Derriyona Damarsha D

24-2-00863-8, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Hudson, Brittany Mora; Respondent: Booth, Daviyonta Marqhon

24-2-00864-6, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Kilgore, Michellee Renee; Respondent: Byrd, Katie Jane

24-2-00865-4, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Dillon, Daniel Lloyd; Respondent: Thompson, Emily Elizabeth

24-2-00866-2, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Cambre, Pangcracha Condez; Respondent: Briddle, Fredrick

24-2-00867-1, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Dillon, Daniel; Respondent: Thompson, Anthony

24-2-00868-9, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Orla, Teresa Lynne; Respondent: Delgado Villagomez, Sergio Antonio

24-2-00869-7, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Lazarevich, Yana; Respondent: Lazarevich, Stanislav

24-2-00870-1, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Sengsavang, Jannie; Respondent: Toun, Charlie

24-2-00871-9, 03/11/2024, Vulnerable Adult; Petitioner: Friedel, Frederick; Petitioner: Spoonemore, Carolyn; Respondent: Crocker, Tonya; Attorney: Hay, Robert Andrew

24-2-00872-7, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Creighton, Tamra J; Respondent: White, Zachary Anderson

24-2-00873-5, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Rank, Molly; Respondent: Miller Jr, Dale Edward

24-2-00874-3, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Byers, Janelle Marie; Respondent: Byers, Cariann Marie

24-2-00875-1, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Kinser, Charles Joseph; Respondent: Potter, Nicholas Coleman

24-2-00876-0, 03/11/2024, Domestic Violence Protection; Petitioner: Taylor, Kathleen Renee; Respondent: Dolman, Caren Dale

24-2-06512-7, 03/08/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Steiger, Brent; Defendant: Washington, Caela

24-2-06518-6, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Lipoma Firs Townhomes; Plaintiff: Apartments 58 LLC; Defendant: Forsberg, Laura; Attorney: Feldman, M Jason

24-2-06519-4, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Olympic Holdings-2550 LLC; Defendant: Emerick, Terry M.; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06520-8, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Four Lakes Apartments LLC; Defendant: Dawson, Michael; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06521-6, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Breit Wave Mf Stonepointe Owner LLC; Defendant: Green, Davon M; Defendant: Emerson, Latosha A; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06522-4, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Palladium Real Estate Services LLC; Defendant: Polk, Charles; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06523-2, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Wisteria Housing Lp; Defendant: Johnson, Barnieka; Attorney: Morningstar, Martin Thomas; Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-06524-1, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Parkwood Wpig LLC; Defendant: Delavega, Jose Jr; Defendant: Williams, Ashanti; Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-06525-9, 03/11/2024, Foreclosure; Plaintiff: Aspen Tree And Landscape Inc; Defendant: Krug, Karl; Attorney: White, Trevor

24-2-06526-7, 03/11/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Vincent, Patrick; Plaintiff: Kerr, Danali; Defendant: Schaub, David; Defendant: Schaub, Emmie; Attorney: Selby, Clay Leland

24-2-06527-5, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: 2018-2 Ih Borrower Lp; Defendant: Youell, Earl Lee Jr; Defendant: Youell, Edsinda Lee; Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-06528-3, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Alannalee LLC; Defendant: Blackburn, April; Defendant: Blackburn, Timothy; Defendant: Tenijenhuis, David; Defendant: Tenijenhuis, Colin Shea; Defendant: Garcia, Rachel; Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-06529-1, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Miramar Apartments LLC; Defendant: Mccafferty, Shirley; Defendant: Mccafferty, Brandon; Attorney: Reynolds, Leigh Deena; Attorney: Rosenblum, Jacob; Attorney: Weatherstone, J. Ryan

24-2-06530-5, 03/11/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC; Defendant: Alefosio, Matele; Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-06531-3, 03/11/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Steiling, Halei; Defendant: American Family Insurance Company; Defendant: American Family Mutual Insurance Company Si (F/K/A American Family Mut; Defendant: American Standard Insurance Company of Wisconsin; Defendant: American Family Connect Property And Casualty Insurance Company (F/K/A; Attorney: Hansen, Michael Stephen

24-2-06532-1, 03/11/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC; Defendant: Swan, Shannon; Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-06533-0, 03/11/2024, Commercial; Plaintiff: Lendmark Financial Services LLC; Defendant: Shoffner, Gustavia; Attorney: Woldseth, Michael Dane

24-2-06534-8, 03/11/2024, Consumer Protection Act; Plaintiff: Venus Rodriguez; Defendant: Bright Star Motors Inc.; Defendant: Rashida Gaye; Defendant: John Doe Gaye; Defendant: United Service Protection Corporation; Defendant: Westlake Services LLC; Defendant: Western Surety Company; Attorney: Bolin, Nelson Eugene

24-2-06535-6, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Park Chase Associated Limited Partnership; Defendant: Coleman, Alicia; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06536-4, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Affinity Real Estate Management Inc; Defendant: Welch, Jil Ann; Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-06537-2, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Gre Miramonte, LLC; Defendant: Norfleet, Ladrica; Defendant: Johnson, Winfred; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06538-1, 03/11/2024, Personal Injury; Plaintiff: Chambers, Bo Patricia; Defendant: City of Tacoma; Attorney: Mccormick, Wesley James

24-2-06539-9, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Gfs Monterra LLC; Defendant: Vasquez, Yamira; Attorney: Britton, J. David

24-2-06540-2, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Seattle Msa Multifamily Leaseco, LLC; Defendant: Tene, Peebles; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06541-1, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Seattle Msa Multifamily Leaseco, LLC; Defendant: Alirkar, Jacob; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06542-9, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Seattle Msa Multifamily Leaseco, LLC; Defendant: Jones, Wesley; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06543-7, 03/11/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Seattle Msa Multifamily Leaseco, LLC; Defendant: Magood, Breiana; Defendant: Isabell, Justin; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06544-5, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested; Plaintiff: Seattle Msa Multifamily Leaseco, LLC; Defendant: Mai, Cortney; Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-06545-3, 03/12/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested; Plaintiff: Gre Sedona LLC; Defendant: Dunbar, Jacob; Defendant: Avery, Ellis; Attorney: Britton, J. David

New domestic cases

24-3-00782-1, 03/08/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Echeverria-Jimenez, Gema Nelly; Respondent: Andrade Torres, Ricardo

24-3-00786-4, 03/08/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Busteed, Amanda Marie; Respondent: Busteed, Cory Christopher

24-3-00789-9, 03/08/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Lange, Elaine Frances; Respondent: Lange, Nathan Aaron

24-3-00790-2, 03/08/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Schauer, Victoria Young; Respondent: Schauer, Steven F

24-3-00794-5, 03/11/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Thomas, Avery Lynn; Respondent: Lehmann, Lisa Yasmin

24-3-00796-1, 03/11/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Santiago Villa, Alejandra; Respondent: Torres Maganda, Antonio

24-3-00797-0, 03/11/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Mortland, Rachael Eve; Respondent: Kinney, Tanner Dean; Minor: Kinney, Zaya Patricia; Attorney: Heath, Marguerite Jessica

24-3-00798-8, 03/11/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Vail, Meghan Grace; Respondent: Deming, Caleb Ernest

24-3-00799-6, 03/11/2024, Parenting Plan\Child Support; Petitioner: Poole, Jordan Lee; Respondent: Wallen, Katelynne Elizabeth; Minor: Chatwin-Geiger, Atlas Stephen

24-3-00800-3, 03/11/2024, Legal Separation With Children; Petitioner: Daniels, Amanda Jo; Respondent: Daniels, Jessica; Minor: Daniels, Elliot Miles; Minor: Daniels, Ezra Kaisen

24-3-00801-1, 03/11/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Yuen, George Y; Respondent: Lee, Maria G

24-3-00802-0, 03/11/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Rachel Naomi Moritz; Respondent: Dale Robert Moritz; Attorney: Kaulukukui, Duke Kawika

24-3-00803-8, 03/11/2024, Legal Separation With Children; Petitioner: Ortega, Britany R; Respondent: Ortega, Antonio L; Minor: Ortega, Auram L; Minor: Ortega, Adalene L

24-3-00804-6, 03/11/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Majeske, Stefan James; Respondent: Bell, Nicole Marie

24-3-00805-4, 03/11/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Wilcken, Todd L; Respondent: Wilcken, Theresa Jean

24-3-00808-9, 03/11/2024, Dissolution With Children; Petitioner: Smith, Oakley; Respondent: Smith, Brittney; Attorney: Bjornson, Jon Erik

24-3-00809-7, 03/12/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Watson, Kelly Louise; Respondent: Teeters, Scott Howard; Attorney: Robertson, Gail Laurie

24-3-00810-1, 03/12/2024, Dissolution With No Children; Petitioner: Dale, Kaila Raeann; Respondent: Brodhead, Bly

New probate cases

24-4-00597-1, 03/06/2024, Will Only; Testator: Strassburg, Donald R

24-4-00620-9, 03/08/2024, Sealed Will Repository; Testator: Patnode, Patricia A

24-4-00621-7, 03/08/2024, Sealed Will Repository; Testator: Patnode, William

24-4-00622-5, 03/08/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Able Guardianship Services LLC; Respondent: Vangalder, Okcha, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Hancock, Nicole

24-4-00625-0, 03/08/2024, Will Only; Testator: Purdin, Stanley M

24-4-00637-3, 03/11/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Nuttall, Cherie; Deceased: Cloward, Sharon Ann Exeter; Attorney: Franz, R Nicholas

24-4-00638-1, 03/11/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Melega, Sandra E; Deceased: Gleason, Gary A; Attorney: Hammermaster, C. David

24-4-00639-0, 03/11/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Nychay, Karen; Deceased: Evans, James; Attorney: Lauritzen, Heidi Andrea

24-4-00640-3, 03/11/2024, Estate, Trustee, Clark, Bruce T; Deceased: Buric, Teresa; Attorney: Bush, Hamilton James

24-4-00642-0, 03/11/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Hardin, Julie A; Deceased: Fox, Carolyn J; Deceased: Fox, Terry I; Attorney: Arbenz, Noelle Annie

24-4-00643-8, 03/11/2024, Will Only; Testator: Hermanson, Phillip John

24-4-00644-6, 03/11/2024, Will Only; Testator: Englehartson, Margrit

24-4-00645-4, 03/11/2024, Estate; Petitioner: Jankowski, Gene Steven; Deceased: Mullins, Lalania Rachell; Attorney: Smith, Brian Michael

24-4-00646-2, 03/11/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship; Petitioner: Williams, Karl; Respondent: Williams, Ella O; Attorney: Crawford, L Heather

24-4-00647-1, 03/12/2024, Non-Probate Notice to Creditor; Deceased: Mckinnon, Victoria