STORMWATER NPDES-City of Tacoma Notice

City of Tacoma, Nick Correll, 747 Market St Rm 544 Tacoma, WA 98402-3701, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Revitalizing Tacoma’s Brewery District, is located at:

Fawcett Ave, from S 19th St to 6th Ave

S 15th St, from Yakima Ave to Fawcett Ave

S 17th St, from Fawcett Ave to Court D

S 19th St, from Court E to Court D St

City of Tacoma Public Right of Way in Tacoma in Pierce county. This project involves 6.03 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Utilities construction activities. The receiving waterbody is Puget Sound. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

July 8, 15, 2021