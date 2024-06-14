NOTICE

[Spanaway] – Public Auction/Landlord Lien Foreclosure Sale

-The winning bidder will be required to remove the home from the park within 30 days of the sale or be accepted for membership/lease holder for Coach Country Corral, MHP, Failure to do so will result in the winning bidder’s payment being refunded and sales canceled. [06/28/24, 10:00 AM – 1994 BELMO 76/14 manufactured home, VIN: MSB941480SN10755, Coach Country Corral, MHP, 1921 208th St E, # 7, Spanaway, WA 98387, (425) 399-4698]

June 14, 21, 2024