South Sound 911-NOTICE

South Sound 911 is requesting proposals for the design, production, and installation of large-scale vinyl privacy film on interior demountable glass walls. RFP 2020-003-320 proposals will be received until 3:00 PM Pacific Standard Time, January 7, 2021. No public opening. See RFP document for further details at www.SouthSound911.org (Budget & Finance Department, Purchasing, Solicitations & Bids). Contact Mary Schindler by email with any questions (mary.schindler@southsound911.org)

IDX-915037

December 7, 2020