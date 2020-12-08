Re: Nakamura, Imelda

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

(Pursuant to the Revised Code of Washington 61.24, et. Seq.) I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will on the 8th day of January, 2021, at the hour of 10 o’clock A M. at the Pierce County Superior Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma WA 98402, at the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza outside the county courthouse, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Pierce State of Washington, to-wit:

PARCEL A:

THE NORTH 125 FEET OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

COMMENCING 80 RODS SOUTH AND 40 RODS WEST OF THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF CHAPMAN’S PART OF THE TOWN OF STEILACOOM, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 1 OF PLATS AT PAGE 2;

THENCE 390.6 FEET WEST TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE NORTH 1,030 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SALTAN’S FIRST ADDITION TO STEILACOOM, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 6 OF PLATS AT PAGE 82, WHICH IS 125 FEET WEST OF THE CENTER LINE OF FIFTH STREET IN SAID ADDITION; THENCE WEST 269.4 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID ADDITION;

THENCE SOUTH 1,030 FEET;

THENCE EAST 269.4 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

TOGETHER WITH THAT 10 FOOT STRIP OF LAND TO THE SOUTH AS AWARDED BY JUDGMENT AND DECREE QUIETING TITLE ENTERED JULY 2, 1992, IN PIERCE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CAUSE NUMBER 90-2-02604-1;

TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES OVER THAT PORTION OF BEECH STREET ATTACHED TO LOTS 1 TO 5, INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 5, SALTAN’S FIRST ADDITION TO STEILACOOM, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, VACATED BY ORDINANCE NO. 176 OF THE TOWN OF STEILACOOM;

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

THE NORTH 30 FEET OF THE WEST 95 FEET OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT IN CHAPMANS DONATION LAND CLAIM, IN SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST, W.M., PIERCE COUNTY WASHINGTON:

BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE CENTERLINE OF 5TH STREET AND THE SOUTH LINE OF SALTARS 1ST ADDITION;

THENCE WEST ON SAID SOUTH LINE 125 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 350 FEET;

THENCE EAST 125 FEET;

THENCE NORTH TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Commonly known as:

905 4TH ST, STEILACOOM, WA 98388-5187

901 4TH ST, STEILACOOM, WA 98388-5187

904 5TH ST, STEILACOOM, WA 98388-1808

Assessors Parcel No: 021906-6020, 021906-6021, 021906-6022; 021906-2036

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated January 29, 2018 recorded February 7, 2018 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 201802070129, and RE-RECORDED MAY 31, 2018 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 201805310436, records of Pierce County, Washington, from IMELDA NAKAMURA, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY as Grantor, to FIRST AMERICAN TITLE COMPANY as Trustee and assigned to Walker Law Offices, PS as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of EMERALD CAPITAL FUNDING, LLC, A WASHINGTON STATE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY and assigned on MARCH 01, 2018 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 201803010422 BY EMERALD CAPITAL FUNDING, LLC, TO CRESTVIEW REALTY ADVISORS, LLC and assigned on OCTOBER 08, 2019 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 201910080285 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, BY EMERALD CAPITAL FUNDING, LLC, TO CRESTVIEW REALTY ADVISORS, LLC. as Beneficiary.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Beneficiary alleges default of the Deed of Trust for failure to satisfy the loan upon maturity and pay the following amounts now in arrears and/or other defaults:

Amounts are shown as of 9/30/2020. Contact Walker Law Offices, PS for the exact payoff amount

Lender’s amounts due:

Unpaid principal and points: $224,456.90

Interest due: $27,167.95

(including default interest)

Late Fees: $561.15

Lender’s fees and costs: $275.00

Total: $252,461.00 Trustee’s Expenses:

Trustee’s fee: $2,475.00

Title report: $1,028.66

Statutory Mailings: $59.70

Recording Costs: $125.00

Postings: $160.00

Total trustee’s fees: $3,848.36

TOTAL: $256,309.36

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Original Principal $140,000.00 plus loan modification together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured from the 29th day of January, 2018 and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 8th day of January, 2021. The default(s) referred to in paragraph III must be cured before the sale date to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the sale date, the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following addresses:

Imelda Nakamura

2373 McDonald Ave

Dupont, WA 98327

by both first-class and certified mail on the 16th day of July, 2020 proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on the 21st day of July, 2020, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X.

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

Walker Law Offices, PS

4205 148th Avenue NE – STE 200

Bellevue, WA 98007-7114

(425) 440-2057

IDX-909632

December 8, 29, 2020