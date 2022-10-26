SonoFit Reviewed

SonoFit is a liquid nutritional supplement sold online through GetSonoFit.com.

By taking one drop of the natural oil daily, you can purportedly support your eardrum health, perfect hearing, and overall aural health, among other benefits.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about SonoFit, whether or not it works, and if it lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is SonoFit?

SonoFit is a hearing support supplement featuring a blend of natural ingredients and essential oils to support hearing.

Each serving of SonoFit contains a blend of natural ingredients to support healthy hearing.

In fact, according to the US-based manufacturer, SonoFit “supports 20/20 hearing,” helping you enjoy perfect hearing. It also supports the healing of your eardrum while promoting overall auditory health and aural health.

The company markets SonoFit specifically to people with hearing loss and other hearing problems. People with perfect hearing don’t need to take a supplement to maintain their good hearing; instead, people take a hearing supplement after experiencing some level of hearing loss.

SonoFit is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility using GMO-free, 100% natural ingredients.

SonoFit Features & Benefits

The makers of SonoFit advertise all of the following features and benefits:

Support 20/20 hearing

Help with eardrum health

Promote auditory clarity

Natural, plant-based formula, non-GMO, with no stimulants or chemicals

Easy to use

Supports ear health in a variety of ways, from inflammation to earwax cleaning

How Does SonoFit Work?

The developers of SonoFit created the formula based on a recent scientific discovery from 2022. Researchers identified a specific blend of herbs and plants that can support aural health, auditory clarity, and eardrum health, among other benefits.

Some of the ingredients in SonoFit are designed to clean earwax. Others are designed to help with eardrum hydration, flush toxins away from your ears, and support healthy eardrums, among other benefits.

To achieve these benefits, SonoFit uses a unique combination of olive oil, garlic oil, tea tree oil, echinacea, and other natural ingredients. Some of these ingredients are rich with natural antioxidants to support aural health and hearing, while other ingredients calm and soothe the ear to help with hearing.

If your hearing loss is caused by inflammation or physical damage to the ear, then SonoFit aims to support your body’s natural healing processes to help with inflammation. The ingredients in SonoFit can support inflammation in healing inside and outside your ear, helping you target a range of hearing issues.

What Does SonoFit Do?

SonoFit contains a blend of natural ingredients and oil-based nutrients to support hearing and aural health in a variety of ways.

Here are some of the methods of action behind SonoFit:

Help Clean Earwax: Some of the ingredients in SonoFit, including mullein, help clean earwax. Many people have hearing problems because of earwax issues. As ear wax builds up in the ear, it makes it more difficult to hear. Even if you clean your ears regularly, you could have earwax buildup deep within your ear, making it gradually more difficult to hear. Your ears might be perfectly healthy, but the earwax is preventing you from hearing. SonoFit is designed to help clean earwax.

Hydrate Eardrums: Some people have hearing problems because their eardrums are too dry. SonoFit aims to help by hydrating your eardrums. Ingredients like mullein, for example, help with eardrum hydration. Dry, cracked eardrums don’t perform well. They make it harder to hear the world around you. By hydrating your eardrum, you can support overall hearing.

Flush Out Ototoxins: Ototoxicity, or ear poisoning, occurs when someone develops hearing or balance problems because of a medicine. SonoFit claims to flush out ototoxins to support hearing and overall aural health. When left untreated, ototoxicity can cause serious damage within the ear – even long-term hearing loss. According to the makers of SonoFit, ingredients like garlic oil support the body’s ability to flush out ototoxins.

Calm & Soothe the Ear: Several ingredients in SonoFit are designed to calm and soothe the ear. Tea tree oil and lavender oil, for example, are known for their calming and soothing properties. These natural oils are found in many skin creams for that reason. Although SonoFit is an oral supplement (not a topical supplement), these oils can provide calming and soothing effects throughout your body, including in your ear.

Support Healthy Inflammation: Several of the ingredients in SonoFit are rich with antioxidants. SonoFit contains vitamin E and echinacea, for example, two antioxidant-rich ingredients designed to support hearing health. If your hearing issues are linked to inflammation, then antioxidant-rich natural ingredients may be able to help. Inflammation causes an area to swell, making it difficult to hear.

Support Overall Eardrum Health: Some of the ingredients in SonoFit, including olive oil, are simply designed to support overall eardrum health in various ways. Olive oil is known for its cleansing properties, and many people use olive oil to clean their teeth and ears. It’s a natural oil that can pull toxins from your ears to support overall hearing.

Ototoxicity and Hearing Loss

Many of the ingredients in SonoFit are specifically designed to help with ototoxicity, or ear poisoning. Ingredients like garlic oil, for example, purportedly support the body’s ability to flush out ototoxins.

Ototoxicity is a serious ear health problem. It’s linked to certain medications and diseases. Over time, ototoxicity can cause physical damage to your ears, including hearing loss.

Ototoxicity is also linked to problems beyond hearing. It can lead to balance problems, for example.

It’s difficult to diagnose and treat ototoxicity. We know certain medications are ototoxic because they damage the ears. However, it’s often difficult to detect ototoxicity in the early stages. Although certain protocols have been shown to be effective for ototoxicity, others have mixed results.

SonoFit, however, claims to specifically target ototoxicity, removing ototoxins from your ears to support 20/20 hearing health. If you have ototoxicity due to medication or an illness, then SonoFit aims to help by supporting a range of benefits.

SonoFit Ingredients

SonoFit contains a blend of concentrated ingredients in liquid form. Many of the oils in SonoFit are cold-pressed for maximum bioavailability. You take one serving of SonoFit daily to give yourself a strong dose of these natural ingredients to support hearing health, aural health, and your overall ear.

Here are all of the ingredients in SonoFit and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

Mullein: Mullein is a flowering plant used in traditional medicine in Pakistan and Turkey. Found in mountain areas, the plant is known as an herbal remedy for coughs and diarrhea. Some practitioners also apply mullein topically (directly to the skin) to help with eczema and other skin conditions. Today, you can find plenty of mullein ear oils sold online to support hearing and overall ear health. Along with garlic oil, mullein oil is one of the best-known ear health supplement ingredients available today.

Garlic Oil: SonoFit contains garlic oil to support the body’s ability to flush out ototoxins. Garlic contains natural chemicals like allicin that appear to be linked to a range of benefits – from inflammation to oxidation to overall health and wellness. Today, many people also use garlic oil to support ear health and hearing. Like mullein, garlic oil is found in a range of natural remedies for its connection to hearing and overall ear health.

Olive Oil: SonoFit contains olive oil to clean earwax and support healthy eardrums. Although not known as an oral supplement for ear health, olive oil is a popular topical supplement for ear health. Many people apply olive oil directly to their ears to support hearing, clean ear wax, and boost overall ear health. According to the makers of SonoFit, the olive oil in the formula will clear earwax even when taken orally.

Lavender Oil: Lavender oil has calming properties while being calming and soothing. It helps soothe the ear, which could help with overall hearing. Lavender oil is found in many topical skin solutions for that reason.

Tea Tree Oil: Tea tree oil acts like a “natural bandage” for your ears, according to the makers of SonoFit. Even when taken orally, tea tree oil can purportedly provide calming and soothing effects on your ears, supporting your 20/20 hearing.

Echinacea: Echinacea can help flush ototoxins out of your body, working similar to garlic oil to flush away the harmful compounds. Echinacea is also rich in antioxidants to support healthy inflammation in various ways. Used in traditional medicine for centuries as a natural remedy, echinacea remains popular today for all types of health and wellness concerns.

Pumpkin Seed Oil: SonoFit contains pumpkin seed oil, a natural oil rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Pumpkin seed oil can purportedly help with eardrum health while providing nourishing and calming properties, according to the manufacturer.

Vitamin E: SonoFit contains vitamin E in the form of DL-alpha tocopherol. Vitamin E is one of nature’s best antioxidants. According to the makers of SonoFit, the vitamin E in the formula will support the skin and help with eardrum hydration.

Scientific Evidence for SonoFit

As proof SonoFit works, the manufacturers cites 35+ studies on the SonoFit references page, including double-blind, placebo-controlled trials published in peer-reviewed journals. We’ll review some of that research below to determine if SonoFit can really support “20/20 hearing” as advertised on the official website.

It’s true that ototoxicity is a serious condition linked to hearing problems, poor ear health, and other issues. In this study, for example, researchers found the incidents of drug-induced hearing loss have increased over the last few decades. Researchers also found ototoxicity could lead to not only hearing loss and balance problems, but also death. Fortunately, early detection of ototoxicity can prevent the most severe consequences.

Some small studies have linked mullein to similar benefits. In this 2021 study, researchers found mullein – widely used in Spanish folk medicine – had anti-inflammatory effects that could help with ear health and overall skin health. Mullein is a member of the Verbascum species, and it’s rich with phytochemicals (plant-based antioxidants) that could support overall aural health in various ways.

Some people apply lavender essential oil to their ear for similar reasons. Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) appears to have therapeutic properties and anti-inflammatory effects, playing a crucial role in nitric oxide production, antioxidant activity, and more. Studies show lavender can help with acute inflammatory response. If your hearing problems are linked to inflammation, then lavender and other ingredients in SonoFit may be able to help.

Many of the ingredients in SonoFit have been shown to support ear health – but not by targeting ototoxicity. Instead, many of the ingredients have been shown to support antimicrobial activity in the ear. In this 2019 study, for example, researchers found the natural chemicals in garlic oil target microorganisms in the external ear canal and middle ear. If you have infections in your outer and inner ear causing hearing problems, then garlic oil could help.

One of the biggest problems with SonoFit is that it appears to be advertised as an oral supplement – not a topical formula. You drink it instead of applying it directly to your ear or eardrum. Although the manufacturer provides limited information about how to use SonoFit, it appears to be designed as an oral formula. That could be an issue, as many of the ingredients in the supplement have been shown to work when applied topically – not taken orally.

Overall, SonoFit could support hearing and ear health in a small way. However, there’s no evidence the formula can cure ototoxicity, fix serious ear problems, or improve your hearing if you already have hearing loss.

SonoFit Pricing

SonoFit is priced at $49 to $69 per bottle, depending on the number of bottles you buy.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering online today:

1 Bottle (30 Day Supply): $69 + Free US Shipping

$69 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles (90 Day Supply): $177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

$177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles (180 Day Supply): $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free US Shipping

Each bottle of SonoFit contains 30 servings (30mL). You take one full dropper of SonoFit daily to boost hearing and support ear health.

According to the makers of SonoFit, 97% of customers order the 6 bottle option.

Bonuses Included with SonoFit

As part of a 2022 promotion, all 3 and 6 bottle purchases of SonoFit come with two eBooks. These eBooks are designed to enhance the effects of SonoFit and boots your overall hearing and aural health.

Here are the two eBooks bundled with all purchases of SonoFit:

Bonus eBook #1: Nature’s Hearing Aids: Minerals and Plants That Are Stronger Than Any Modern Medicine: According to the makers of SonoFit, certain natural ingredients are stronger than any modern medicine for boosting your hearing and improving overall ear health. In this eBook, you can discover some of the science-backed hearing remedies found in nature. You’ll discover minerals and plants you can easily buy at any health food store – or even in your own backyard – to support hearing in various ways, including:

A weird, spiky herb that could boost your hearing in days

4 brain games used by the military to train soldiers for razor-sharp focus

How to mix 2 kitchen oils to cleanse years of earwax buildup

Other remedies, ingredients, and natural supplements to boost hearing and ear health

Bonus eBook #2: The Native American Hearing Handbook: Forgotten Rituals and Detox Recipes For A Clean Body: The indigenous peoples of North America and South America knew about various hearing remedies long before the invention of modern medicine. In this eBook, you can discover some of the best, most science-backed hearing remedies and rituals to cleanse your body and support hearing, including:

A forgotten “smudging ritual” to cleanse your body of toxins at any age

How to use 4 common houseplants to maintain overall health

Other remedies from indigenous medicine to support overall hearing and ear health

SonoFit Refund Policy

SonoFit has a 60-day, 100% moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked.

If SonoFit did not improve your hearing as advertised, or if you were unhappy with the formula for any reason, then you can request a complete refund.

About SonoFit

SonoFit is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility using 100% natural ingredients.

You can contact the makers of SonoFit via the following:

Online Form:https://getsonofit.com/help/contact-us.php

Final Word

SonoFit is an ear health and hearing supplement sold exclusively online through GetSonoFit.com. Priced at $69 per bottle, SonoFit contains a blend of natural oils to support healthy hearing in various ways.

According to the manufacturer, SonoFit will support 20/20 hearing while helping with eardrum health and promoting auditory clarity. The supplement is specifically marketed to people with hearing loss and noticeable hearing problems who want to support good hearing.

To learn more about SonoFit or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website.

