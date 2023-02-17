Sensa Reviews – Does Sensa Mental Health App Work or Waste of Money?

Sensa, found online at Sensa.health, helps users with mental health issues.

Using Sensa, you can get guided advice tailored to your mental health needs. Sensa gives you the tools you need to work on yourself, with constantly-evolving content reviewed by professional behavioral therapists.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Sensa and whether or not the platform lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is Sensa?

Sensa is a mental health app designed to cater to a wide range of mental health concerns.

76% of Americans have experienced issues with stress and anxiety in the last year alone. When left untreated, these issues can manifest into physical symptoms.

Sensa is designed to help you with multiple types of mental health issues. Sensa can help with burnout and procrastination, for example, along with ADHD, anxiety, stress, depression, and more.

You can download the Sensa app for free for Android or iOS, with subscriptions priced at around $0.99 per day (or as low as $0.33 per day when subscribing for 3 or 6 months). The app uses cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques to fight against mental health issues.

Sensa Benefits

Some of the advertised benefits of Sensa include:

Find your focus

Boost your willpower

Rid yourself of anxiety and stress

Achieve your goals and fight back against self-doubt

Get a fully personalized guide to manage and eliminate stress, anxiety, and other issues

Use daily exercises for short-term relief and to build positive long-term habits

Plus, Sensa claims to have developed all lessons based on science-backed cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).

Sensa Targeted Areas

Sensa can help with the following areas of mental health:

Stress and Anxiety

ADHD

Procrastination

Burnout

Self-esteem

Fatigue and exhaustion

Social anxiety

How Does Sensa Work?

Using the Sensa app, you access a series of self-paced lessons to help guide you on your self-care journey. These lessons cover the targeted areas above.

You progress through lessons at your own pace. There are daily mental health lessons, detailed lessons on the connections between thoughts and emotions, and lessons on untangling negative through patterns.

Sensa emphasizes cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). The app recommends proven techniques from CBT experts.

Sensa also offers daily activities. Each activity takes 10 to 30 minutes and is designed to help you create lifelong habits. You can build up your resilience, make lasting change, and target specific mental health concerns.

There’s also a mood journal, weekly assessments, daily habit-building tips and strategies, quick relief exercises, and more.

Sensa Features

The Sensa app was designed to fit mental health and wellness into your ordinary daily life. The maker of the app knows you have a busy schedule, and they designed the app to guide you through your self-care journey using science-backed information.

Here are some of the key features of the Sensa app:

Easy Daily Tasks: Sensa offers quick, effective, 10 to 30 minute daily activities to help you create lifelong habits. These daily activities make it easy to build up your stress resilience every morning, calm your mind at night, or be more creative in the middle of the day. You can discover relaxing routines, motivational tasks, and others designed with mental wellness in mind.

Self-Paced Lessons: Sensa features self-paced lessons, allowing you to progress at your own pace as you learn more about mental health. You can move through daily lessons about mental health while also completing larger lessons developed with cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) experts. Whether you have a few minutes per day or a few minutes per week, you can progress through Sensa’s lessons at your own pace.

Mood Journal: Sensa has a mood journal that lets you dive deep into your subconsciousness, making it easy to track your mood, analyze patterns, identify emotional triggers, and understand yourself better every day. You can keep track of your symptoms, see if Sensa is improving your mental health, track the effects of daily stressors, and take specific steps to make yourself feel better.

Habit-Building Tips & Strategies: The Sensa app is packed with habit-building tips and strategies. The goal is to encourage small changes daily. By repeating those small changes daily, you can build a habit. One of the hardest parts of improving mental health is building the right habits to start. Sensa was designed to build habits more easily. You can understand your anxiety triggers, build positive habits, and gain self-control with science-backed mental wellness strategies.

Weekly Assessments: Sensa is packed with weekly assessments, allowing you to track your progress over time. You can complete the DASS-21 depression, anxiety, and stress self-evaluation surveys, for example, to track how your outlook changes over time. Sensa’s weekly assessments help you get a deeper understanding of how you feel at a specific moment.

Quick Relief Exercises: Do you need quick relief? Sensa may be able to help. If you need help on the spot, then Sensa’s quick relief exercises can help you when you need it most. You might do an exercise before a big public speaking event or presentation, for example, or in the aftermath of a bad meeting with your boss. The quick relief exercises can put your mind to rest, relieve stress, and help you remain in control in the face of external stressors.

Sensa Targeted Areas: How Sensa Helps Specific Conditions

Some people download Sensa to help with stress and anxiety. Others download Sensa for focus or procrastination issues.

Here’s how Sensa uses cognitive behavioral therapy and other science-backed techniques to target each condition:

Stress & Anxiety: Stress and anxiety can prevent you from living life to the fullest. With Sensa, you can take back your life and avoid letting external factors dictate your mood. Sensa starts by asking you questions about your current stress and anxiety issues – including your symptoms and how you currently manage the condition. Based on your answers, Sensa calculates the optimal stress and anxiety relief strategy for your unique needs.

ADHD: Sensa gives you a personalized action plan to manage your ADHD. Using cognitive behavioral therapy, Sensa can help eliminate needless distractions, helping you stay focused on what’s important. You can build daily habits to enhance focus and stay motivated to accomplish daily tasks. By tackling the root causes of ADHD, Sensa aims to provide long-term relief while developing successful management strategies.

Procrastination: Procrastination can make it difficult to achieve your goals. Procrastination may not be your fault. Using CBT and other proven treatments, Sensa can help you put the most important tasks at the top of your list while tackling the root causes of procrastination issues.

Burnout: Do you feel like you’ve given all you can? Burnout is a real thing. Sensa starts treatment by figuring out where you are on the burnout scale. Are you already calm and balanced? Or are you at maximum burnout because of external stressors? What are your physical and emotional symptoms? After answering quiz questions, you receive a customized burnout program from Sensa to help you find calmness, balance, and peace of mind.

Self-Esteem: Self-esteem issues can be crushing. Sensa makes it easy to eliminate anxiety and crush insecurities using a personalized treatment plan. Just complete the Sensa quiz, then start putting your needs first while eliminating self-doubt.

Fatigue & Exhaustion: Sensa helps you boost your energy levels, alleviate stress, and become the best version of yourself with a personalized action plan. Many people feel like they’re just not themselves. Others feel fatigued with everyday tasks. That may not be normal – and Sensa may be able to help.

Social Anxiety: Sensa has a custom social anxiety treatment plan. You can confront your fears head on, increase feelings of self-worth, and overcome social anxiety. Instead of letting fear get in the way of a fulfilling social life, you can start to make the most of every day with daily exercises, short relief therapies, and other proven techniques.

Scientific Evidence for Sensa

Sensa claims to have partnered with cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) specialists to develop its personalized mental health programs. Growing evidence shows CBT could provide meaningful, long-term results when tackling certain mental health concerns. We’ll review some of that evidence below.

A 2012 study on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) analyzed dozens of trials on the treatment method. Researchers found CBT showed higher response rates than other therapies in most studies, and that “in general, the evidence-base of CBT is very strong.”

Meanwhile, a 2018 study described CBT as “the current gold standard of psychotherapy,” praising CBT for being proven efficacious and effective in multiple trials to date. However, researchers cautioned that CBT was an evolving field, and that not all CBT approaches were made equal. Some therapies broadly toss around words like CBT without being considered “true” CBT therapies, making proper analysis difficult in some situations.

According to the American Psychological Association, cognitive behavioral therapy has been demonstrated effective for depression, anxiety, addiction issues, marital problems, eating disorders, and even mental illness, and many studies have shown CBT to be “as effective as, or more effective than” other forms of therapy.

Overall, Sensa has not completed clinical trials to verify it works as advertised, and the company doesn’t cite any studies proving it works. However, if the company genuinely worked with licensed, educated CBT specialists, then Sensa may provide science-backed health and wellness information approved by mental health professionals, giving it added legitimacy over other mental health apps and services available online today.

What’s Included with Sensa?

Your subscription to Sensa includes the tools you need to manage various mental conditions. Your subscription to Sensa includes all of the following:

28+ Self-Paced Lessons: Sensa has partnered with a team of cognitive behavioral therapists to develop 28+ self-paced lessons. You can progress through these lessons daily, every month, to feel more in control.

Weekly Assessments: Each week, you complete an assessment in Sensa. You can view your weekly achievements, tell Sensa how you felt this week, and stay on track with your program.

Daily 10 to 30 Minute Activities: Each day, you can complete one more 10 to 30 minute activities with Sensa. Small steps can lead to big results, and completing these daily activities can help you build positive habits.

Personalized Content: Sensa delivers personalized content to help you understand and manage your emotional state.

Personalized, Customizable Habit Plan: Sensa offers a personalized, customizable habit plan to track your progress, eliminate bad habits, and encourage new and healthy habits. You can consult with your habit plan regularly to ensure you’re making the progress you expect.

Mental Health Management Tips: Ensure you always feel in control of your thoughts and emotions with Sensa’s mental health management tips.

Quick Relief Exercises: Your subscription includes quick relief exercises you can perform as often as you like. Sensa recommends doing these quick relief exercises in stressful situations to help you regain balance.

Daily Guidance: Sensa delivers daily recommendations to you to help achieve your targeted goals. Whether you’re trying to boost focus, avoid procrastination, or solve anxiety and depression, you receive daily guidance to help you build small, short-term daily habits.

Overall, Sensa is a fully personalized guide designed to manage and eliminate issues like stress, anxiety, focus problems, and more. You can reduce symptoms through daily guidance, helping you feel more in control.

Sensa Pricing

Sensa is priced at $29.99 per month. However, the price drops significantly when signing up for 3 or 6 month plans.

Here’s how pricing works when subscribing to Sensa today:

Month-to-Month Subscription: $29.99 per month

$29.99 per month 3 Month Subscription: $19.99 per month, billed every 3 months ($57.97)

$19.99 per month, billed every 3 months ($57.97) 6 Month Subscription: $14.99 per month, billed every 6 months ($89.84)

You receive immediate access to Sensa after making your payment online.

Sensa Refund Policy

Sensa offers no refunds on products or subscriptions, unless the product is faulty or not as described. If the product is faulty or not as described, then you must contact customer service at hello@sensa.health within 14 days of your purchase with information about why you’re requesting a refund.

About Mental Health Solutions, UAB

Sensa was created by a Lithuania-based health and wellness company named Mental Health Solutions, UAB. That company is found online at Sensa.health.

You can contact Mental Health Solutions and the Sensa customer service team via the following:

Email: hello@sensa.health

hello@sensa.health Phone: +18507263092

+18507263092 Company Code: 306145863

306145863 Registered Address: Krivių 5, LT-01204 Vilnius, Lithuania

Krivių 5, LT-01204 Vilnius, Lithuania Mailing Address: Aludariu 3, LT-01113, Vilnius, Lithuania

Final Word

Sensa, or Sensa.health, is a mental health app designed to help with stress, anxiety, depression, ADHD, procrastination, and other issues.

With subscriptions priced at $15 to $30 per month, Sensa provides personalized daily mental health programs based on the science of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).

To learn more about Sensa or to subscribe to the mental health and wellness app today, visit the official website at Sensa.health.

