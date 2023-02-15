Roman Reviewed (Ro.co)

Roman is a digital health clinic for men.

Found online at Ro.co, Roman aims to deliver convenient men’s healthcare solutions for erectile dysfunction, hair loss, premature ejaculation, low testosterone, and more.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Roman and the company’s lineup of products today in our review.

What is Roman?

Roman is a men’s healthcare company featuring US-licensed healthcare providers. The company is a licensed pharmacy and can sell prescription drugs for various men’s health concerns – including erectile dysfunction, hair loss, premature ejaculation, herpes, weight loss, anxiety, depression, dandruff, and low testosterone.

Roman aims to offer discreet treatment for men across the United States. You can schedule a telehealth visit with a licensed physician, then get the prescription drugs you need to be shipped to your address.

Roman was founded with the goal of making healthcare easy, affordable, and accessible for men across the United States. As licensed healthcare providers recommend, men can receive customized treatment for their unique health concerns.

Roman Benefits

Roman was founded with the goal of offering the following benefits:

Comprehensive online visits with US-licensed healthcare providers

Responsible medicine from a licensed pharmacy

Education that empowers

Personalized, ongoing care

Discretion and confidentiality

Free 2-day shipping

SPECIAL OFFER: Get Roman at Very Affordable Pricing!!!

How Roman Works

Roman is designed to make it easy for men to access the healthcare solutions they need.

Here’s how Roman works:

Step 1) Schedule an online visit at Ro.co. You share your symptoms and medical history with a US-licensed healthcare provider during your online visit. The healthcare provider evaluates your case.

Step 2) Get free and discreet deliveries. Roman delivers your healthcare solution in discreet packaging with free 2-day shipping.

Step 3) Get ongoing care. You can message your provider anytime to update your treatment plan, address side effects, and answer other treatment-related questions and concerns.

Roman Treatment Options

Roman aims to offer convenient men’s healthcare solutions for various concerns – from sexual health problems to hair loss to anxiety and depression.

Here are some of Roman’s available treatment options:

Sexual Health

Roman offers a range of healthcare solutions for sexual health concerns, including STI treatment, ED drugs, and premature ejaculation solutions:

Erectile Dysfunction: Roman offers erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment starting at $4 per dose. You can get a free online consultation from a US-licensed healthcare provider, then enjoy free, discreet shipping and genuine, FDA-approved treatments. Roman offers Viagra, Cialis, and sildenafil (generic Viagra), among other treatment options. To get started, just answer a few questions about your health, then get ED treatment delivered to your door in discreet packaging.

Premature Ejaculation: Roman offers over-the-counter solutions for premature ejaculation, including Roman Swipes. They also offer prescription treatment for premature ejaculation. Roman Swipes contain 4% benzocaine and start at $22 per package, while Roman’s prescription premature ejaculation treatment starts at $0.80 per dose.

Cold Sores: Roman offers treatment for cold sores, helping you treat oral herpes caused by HSV-1 (rarely HSV-2). 48% of Americans aged 14 to 49 have oral herpes. To help, Roman sells generic Valtrex (valacyclovir). It’s an antiviral medication used to treat oral herpes and genital herpes. It can also treat varicella zoster virus (VZV).

Genital Herpes: You can also treat genital herpes with Roman. The HSV-1 and HSV-2 viruses cause genital herpes, and it causes painful ulcers on and around the genitals. Only 20% of people with genital herpes know they have it. To treat genital herpes, Roman sells generic Valtrex, which contains the same active ingredient as Valtrex: valacyclovir.

Weight Loss

Roman also offers weight loss solutions, including prescription drugs for weight loss and other solutions:

Prescription GLP-1s for Weight Loss: Roman offers a 12-month body program to help men or women lose an average of 15% of their body weight. To do that, Roman pairs GLP-1 medication with personal coaching. The goal is to provide customers with a safe and effective way to lose weight and keep it off. GLP-1 medication is clinically proven to help with weight loss: it reduces cravings, helps your body process sugar, and makes you feel fuller. To help maximize your weight loss results, Roman provides one-on-one coaching, a metabolic test (via a home blood sample collection kit), and 365 days of support over the 12-month program. You also get a step-by-step curriculum and a smart scale. Over 150,000+ patients have lost weight with Ro’s weight loss program.

Plenity: Roman also offers Plenity for weight loss. Plenity is a popular weight loss drug that may be described to patients with a BMI of 25 to 40. Plenity is also the first FDA-cleared weight management tool made from naturally derived building blocks. One clinical trial found Plenity users lost 10% of their body weight (22 lbs) over six months. The drug is also stimulant-free and non-habit-forming. When used in conjunction with diet and exercise, Plenity can lead to impressive weight loss.

Hair & Body

Roman offers solutions for hair and body concerns. For example, you can get prescription treatments for balding and hair loss with Roman. Roman also offers treatments for eczema, excessive sweating, dandruff, and more:

Hair Loss: Roman makes it easy to get prescription medication to help with hair loss. You get a free online consultation from a US-licensed healthcare provider who can prescribe the right hair loss medication, if appropriate. Then, you receive your hair loss solution in discreet packaging. Roman offers finasteride, an FDA-approved medication for hair loss. Studies show finasteride effectively stops hair loss in 83% of men.

It works by targeting DHT, a hormone linked to testosterone. Other hair growth treatments with Roman include minoxidil or a combination of finasteride and minoxidil. These solutions should deliver measurable results within 2 to 6 months, including saving and regrowing your existing hair.

Hair Growth Support: Roman also offers a hair growth supplement called Roman Hair Support, which contains 15 natural ingredients to help support hair growth. Unlike FDA-approved hair loss medication, hair growth supplements cannot claim to regrow hair. Instead, they support hair growth and give your body the ingredients needed to support natural hair growth. Roman Hair Support contains biotin, saw palmetto, reishi, and a collagen support blend.

Dandruff: Roman offers a dandruff shampoo to fight fungus, exfoliate, and condition your hair using natural tea tree oil. The shampoo is gentle on your hair and leaves you flake-free without requiring a trip to the doctor. It’s a prescription-grade shampoo approved by the FDA to treat dandruff.

Eczema: Roman offers eczema treatment, including a prescription eczema solution with triamcinolone cream (0.1%). Roman also offers an enriching cream and hydrating cleanser to help with eczema.

Excessive Sweating: Roman may be able to help if you have excessive sweating. You can get Drysol (a 20% aluminum chloride hexahydrate solution) from Roman starting at $13 per month. If sweating disrupts your everyday life, then Drysol could help. Drysol is prescription-strength deodorant designed to fight excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis). Apply Drysol before sleep to dry skin (or follow your doctor’s treatment plan). Most people see an improvement in sweating within a week.

Testosterone Health

If you have low testosterone or are concerned you may have low testosterone; Roman may be able to help. Roman offers testosterone testing and low testosterone treatment to help men raise testosterone levels:

Testosterone Testing: If you’re concerned about low testosterone, Roman’s testosterone testing may help. Roman offers an at-home test to help you measure your testosterone in days. It’s a fast, simple, and accurate solution delivered in discreet packaging. You can quickly see if your testosterone results are below the expected range. You can also test testosterone over time to see if medication, diet changes, or lifestyle factors have changed your testosterone levels. Symptoms of low testosterone include reduced sex drive, lower energy levels, and weaker erections.

Low Testosterone Treatment: Roman offers low testosterone treatment. It starts at $69 for the initial test and consultation, then $165 per month thereafter if the doctor prescribes medication. You can discover your testosterone levels with a simple, at-home test, then get the solutions you need to boost testosterone production without relying on hormonal treatments.

Testosterone Support: Roman offers a testosterone support supplement called Roman Testosterone Support. Developed by doctors and backed by science, the supplement contains a blend of ashwagandha, magnesium, copper, zinc, vitamin D3, maca, and other natural ingredients to support your body’s natural testosterone production. Roman Testosterone Support is hormone-free and designed for men with low testosterone, and it’s priced at $20 to $35 for a one-month supply.

Daily Health

Roman also offers a range of general daily health treatment options, including multivitamins, illness testing, allergy solutions, prostate health drugs, and smoking cessation drugs, among others:

At-Home COVID-19 Testing: Roman offers at-home COVID-19 testing. You can buy an antigen self-test featuring a nasal swab, giving you results in 10 minutes.

Roman Daily: Roman Daily is a men’s daily multivitamin supplement. The multivitamin is priced at $35 per month and includes 23 nutrients to support men’s health and physical activity. The supplement was created by doctors and backed by science. It features vitamin D, zinc, vitamin A, B vitamins, calcium, magnesium, and other active ingredients.

Anti-Aging: Roman offers an anti-aging supplement called Roman Life. Supercharged by Tru Niagen, Roman Life is designed to promote cellular health, cellular repair, energy production, metabolism, and healthy aging.

Cognition: Roman offers supplements to help with cognition, including Roman Focus. Roman Focus is a nootropic supplement featuring ingredients to promote calm energy. The ingredients in Focus can support mental acuity and concentration. Roman Focus is priced at $48 per month. The doctor-formulated supplement includes caffeine, L-theanine, Bacopa monnieri, and ginseng, among other active ingredients.

Allergies: Roman offers allergy relief treatments, including over-the-counter and prescription solutions. 80% of allergy sufferers do not choose the best OTC medication for their symptoms. Roman provides customized plans to treat your allergies and your specific causes. Roman’s allergy treatments include Azelastine, Fluticasone, Levocetirizine, and Montelukast, providing prescription-strength relief from allergy symptoms starting at $19 per month.

Stress: Roman offers a stress support supplement priced at $39 per month. Roman Stress Relief contains ashwagandha, Rhodiola Rosea, and phosphatidylserine to support your body’s stress response. The doctor-formulated blend is backed by science showing it can help with stress scores, mood, cortisol levels, and other measures.

Prostate Health: Many men take a prostate health supplement to support their prostate health. Roman Prostate Health is a doctor-formulated blend featuring selenium, beta-sitosterol, and pygeum Africanum, among other ingredients, to help you support prostate health.

Stop Smoking: Roman can help you get smoking. Roman’s smoking cessation treatment includes doctor-prescribed medication to curb cravings and nicotine gum to reduce withdrawal symptoms. The combination of prescription medication (like bupropion) and nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) can boost the chances of quitting by three times. A doctor will review your situation, decide if prescription medication is right for you, and create your personalized treatment plan.

Mental Health

Roman offers solutions for anxiety and depression, including FDA-approved prescription medications for anxiety and depression, which a Roman doctor will prescribe if appropriate.

Roman does not prescribe controlled substances for depression and anxiety, including benzodiazepines (like Xanax), stimulants (like Adderall), or opioids (like Percocet). Roman does, however, offer all of the following treatments through its Ro Mind lineup:

Depression: Roman offers medication for depression, prescribed online and delivered to your door. Priced at $85 per month, Roman’s depression treatments can help you feel like yourself again.

Anxiety: Roman can prescribe anxiety medication to help treat your anxiety. Priced at $85 per month, Roman’s anxiety medication can help you regain control. You complete a virtual visit with a US-licensed healthcare provider, then get medication delivered to your door every month.

Seasonal Affective Disorder: Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) affects millions of Americans. Symptoms include sleep disturbances, low energy, weight gain or weight loss, and changes in mood. You can schedule a video call with a licensed healthcare provider to receive prescription medication for your seasonal affective disorder.

Skincare

Roman offers a lineup of skincare products under the Ro Derm lineup. The goal of Ro Derm is to give any man the best skin possible. All Ro Derm solutions are dermatologist tested. Men receive personalized treatment to regain confidence in their hair and skin:

Some of the areas of skincare Ro Derm can target include:

Longer Lashes: Roman offers Latisse, a prescription-strength solution for longer lashes. Featuring 0.03% bimatoprost ophthalmic, Latisse is the first and only FDA-approved treatment to grow eyelashes. You can see results in 16 weeks. A clinical trial showed Latisse led to 25% longer, 106% fuller, and 18% darker lashes over 16 weeks.

Lifted Eyelids: Roman offers Upneeq, a lifted eyelid solution, starting at $5.50 per vial. Upneeq is the only FDA-approved prescription eye drop proven to lift upper eyelids and treat ptosis (droopy eyelids). It’s a non-invasive eyelid lift formula that provides lasting results for 6 to 8 hours.

Custom Prescription Skincare: Roman offers custom prescription skincare starting at $43 for your first two months. A licensed US healthcare provider can review your skin type and goals and recommend prescription activities and skin-nourishing ingredients to help. Depending on your skincare goals, you may receive a recommendation for an enriching cream, hydrating cleanser, or protective SPF lotion.

Top Roman Products

Roman offers a lineup of prescription and non-prescription solutions for male health concerns. You can buy Viagra, sildenafil, Cialis, valacyclovir, and finasteride through Roman. You can also buy over-the-counter products like Roman Swipes, fertility hormone tests, ovulation tests, pregnancy tests, and more.

Roman’s best selling products include:

Generic Viagra: Roman offers generic Viagra (sildenafil) to treat erectile dysfunction. Viagra is a PDE5 inhibitor proven to help with ED. Viagra and Roman’s generic Viagra have the same active ingredient: sildenafil citrate. Roman’s generic Viagra starts at $4 per dose.

Generic Cialis: Roman offers generic Cialis starting at $11 per dose. Cialis and generic Cialis contain the same active ingredient: tadalafil. Like Viagra, Cialis works as a PDE5 inhibitor.

Generic Valtrex: Roman offers generic Valtrex, which contains the same ingredient as ordinary Valtrex: valacyclovir. Valacyclovir is an antiviral medication designed to treat oral herpes and genital herpes. Some doctors also prescribe generic Valtrex for varicella zoster virus (VZV).

GLP-1 Medication for Weight Loss: Roman offers a 12-month weight loss program that can help you lose 15% of your body weight. The program includes a combination of personalized coaching with GLP-1 medication for weight loss. GLP-1 medication is a prescription weight loss drug designed to suppress appetite, keep you full, and change the way your body metabolizes sugars, helping you maximize weight loss results.

Plenity: Roman also offers Plenity, another weight loss drug. The stimulant-free, non-habit-forming drug is the first and only FDA-cleared weight management tool made from naturally derived building blocks. A Roman healthcare provider may recommend Plenity if you have a BMI of 25 to 40 as a weight loss aid. In clinical trials, 59% of Plenity responders lost 10% of their body (22 lbs), on average, over six months. You take three capsules of Plenity per day and combine them with a diet and exercise program to boost weight loss results.

Finasteride: Roman offers finasteride, or generic Propecia, a popular hair loss drug. Roman’s healthcare providers may prescribe finasteride to treat male pattern hair loss. It works by targeting DHT, a hormone derived from testosterone and linked to hair loss.

Minoxidil: Roman offers minoxidil, or generic Rogaine, starting at $16 per month. It’s an over-the-counter treatment used for thinning crowns.

Oral Minoxidil: Roman also offers oral minoxidil, which is a prescription hair loss drug (and the generic version of Loniten). It’s a convenient, once-a-day pill using the same active ingredient as topical minoxidil (generic Rogaine).

Finasteride & Rogaine: Depending on your hair loss, doctors may prescribe a combination of finasteride and minoxidil. A daily combination of finasteride (generic Propecia) and minoxidil (generic Rogaine) can help treat hair loss.

Hair Support Supplements: Roman offers a hair support supplement priced at $29 per month. Designed specifically for male hair loss, Roman Hair Support features 15 active ingredients – saw palmetto, reishi mushroom, and collagen support blend. A doctor-formulated supplement to nourish your scalp and hair. The supplement also contains biotin to support existing hair growth. Just take three capsules of Roman Hair Support daily.

Roman Dandruff Shampoo: Roman offers prescription dandruff shampoo. The shampoo is designed to fight fungus, remove scaly skin, and loosen flakes associated with dandruff. Key ingredients in the shampoo include calcium pantothenate (B5), which helps to lock in moisture. It also contains tea tree oil to keep your scalp fresh and clean.

Drysol: Roman offers Drysol, a 20% aluminum chloride hexahydrate solution designed to fight excessive sweating. If you have excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis), then Drysol can help. Drysol works by blocking sweat glands. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using aluminum-containing antiperspirants to fight excessive sweating.

Testosterone Test Kit: Roman offers a home testosterone testing kit. You get a kit, follow the step-by-step instructions to collect your blood samples, then send it back to the lab to review the results. You can immediately see if your testosterone levels are normal or below average. Then, if you like, you can speak with a healthcare provider to discuss treatment options.

Clomiphene Citrate for Low Testosterone: If you have low testosterone, you may receive a prescription for clomiphene citrate through Roman. Clomiphene is used as an off-label treatment to increase testosterone levels. It’s the same active ingredient in Clomid. Roman’s generic Clomid works by helping your body increase its production of testosterone. It’s a non-hormonal solution to low testosterone. If your Roman testosterone test showed lower-than-expected levels of testosterone, then doctors may recommend clomiphene to help.

Roman Testosterone Support: Roman offers a supplement called Roman Testosterone Support. Featuring a blend of zinc, vitamin D3, maca, copper, and magnesium, Roman Testosterone Support is designed to support your body’s natural testosterone production. It’s priced at $20 to $35 for a one-month supply.

Roman Daily Multivitamin: Roman offers Roman Daily, a multivitamin featuring 23 handpicked nutrients to support male health. Created by Roman’s team of in-house doctors, the multivitamin gives you calcium, magnesium, B vitamins, zinc, vitamin A, and vitamin D, among other crucial nutrients.

Roman Life: Roman offers an anti-aging supplement called Roman Life. The supplement promotes cellular repair, energy production, metabolism, and healthy aging using Tru Niagen, which has been shown to increase nicotinamide adenosine dinucleotide (NAD+), a molecular link to aging, by 51% after two weeks.

Roman Focus: Roman offers Roman Focus, a nutritional supplement to promote focus and mental clarity. Priced at $48 per month, Roman Focus contains caffeine, L-theanine, bacopa monnieri, ginseng, and a blend of B vitamins to promote focus in various ways. The supplement was formulated by Roman’s in-house team of doctors and scientists.

Allergy Relief Drugs: Roman offers prescription-strength allergy relief drugs starting at $19 per month. 80% of adults do not choose the right allergy medication for their unique physiology, making allergies worse. Roman makes it easy to get the customized allergy solution you need, as recommended by a licensed US healthcare provider. Roman’s allergy relief drugs include Azelastine, Fluticasone, Levocetirizine, and Montelukast.

Roman Stress Relief: Roman offers Roman Stress Relief, a nutritional supplement made with natural ingredients to support your body’s stress response. Key ingredients in Roman Stress Relief include adaptogens like ashwagandha, which has been linked to stress support in multiple studies. The supplement also includes Rhodiola Rosea and phosphatidylserine, two natural ingredients linked to cognition and stress response.

Roman Prostate Health: Roman Prostate Health is priced at $35 per month and features a doctor-formulated blend of ingredients to support your prostate. Designed with prostate health in mind, Roman Prostate Health can help support normal prostate health. Many men experience benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) as they get older, and a prostate health supplement could help.

Bupropion: Roman offers Bupropion, a prescription drug to help you stop smoking. A Roman physician may prescribe Bupropion on its own. Or, they could recommend a combination of Bupropion and nicotine gum to help you stop smoking. The combination of Bupropion and gum is priced at $87 per month.

Latisse: You can buy Latisse through Roman. Latisse is a 0.03% bimatoprost ophthalmic solution designed to grow eyelashes. It’s the first and only FDA-approved treatment for growing eyelashes in people with inadequate lashes. Studies show over 16 weeks, Latisse can give you 25% longer, 106% fuller, and 18% darker lashes. Roman sells Latisse in 3mL ($110) and 5mL ($159) bottles.

Upneeq: Roman sells an eyelid-lifting solution called Upneeq, which is the only FDA-approved prescription eye drop proven to temporarily lift upper eyelids and treat ptosis (droopy eyelids). The non-invasive eyelid lift lasts 6 to 8 hours and works within 1 minute, giving you an awake and refreshed look. You can buy Upneeq through Roman starting at $5.50 per vial.

Roman Refund Policy

Roman does not offer refunds for prescription products, and all sales are final. However, if there was an error in your order, you can contact the company at:

care@ro.co.

About Roman

Roman is the male health division of Ro. Ro was founded by Zachariah Reitano, Saman Rahmanian, and Rob Schutz. According to the official website, the trio started Ro with the goal of offering high-quality, affordable healthcare.

Roman’s male healthcare solutions were created in partnership with an impressive medical advisory board including leading experts in men’s health. Members of the Roman team include Dr. Eli Coleman, Ph.D. (Chair in Sexual Health at the University of Minnesota Medical School), Dr. Joycelyn Elders, MD (US Surgeon General from 1993-1994), Dr. Jason Brucker, MD (an internal medicine specialist), and Dr. Steven Lamm, MD (Medical Director of NYU Men’s Health Center). You can view Roman’s full medical advisory board on the official website here.

You can contact Roman via the following:

Email: care@ro.co

Phone: (424) 347-6299

Final Word

Roman is a men’s healthcare company offering prescription treatments, supplements, and customized solutions for various male health concerns.

It starts with a virtual healthcare visit with a US-licensed healthcare provider. The provider reviews your concerns, then recommends the best solution for your unique needs.

To learn more about Roman or to schedule a virtual healthcare visit online today, visit the official website at Ro.co.

ALSO READ: