Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites Reviews (Earth Echo) Healthy Bedtime Snack?

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites are a new product from Earth Echo.

Made from a combination of caramel, sea salt, and dark chocolate, Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites are chocolate that helps you sleep. In addition to being made from 72% cacao, the chocolates have chamomile, lemon balm, and other ingredients linked to sleep and relaxation.

Do Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites work? Does Earth Echo’s newest product live up to the hype? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites today in our review.

What Are Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites?

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites are chocolates imbued with restful ingredients by Earth Echo to help you sleep.

Made from 72% cacao, Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites feature all of the ingredients you expect to see in a premium chocolate bar – including caramel, sea salt, and dark chocolate. However, the chocolate also contains GABA, saffron, chamomile, and lemon balm to help you relax and fall asleep.

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites are part of a lineup of Chocolate Bliss Bites from Earth Echo. Other popular Chocolate Bliss Bites include Vitality Chocolate Bliss Bites, Focus Chocolate Bliss Bites, and Calm Chocolate Bliss Bites.

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites are available online from Earth Echo Foods, priced at $49.99 for 30 bites. You take one bite nightly to help you fall asleep.

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites Benefits

Earth Echo markets Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites with the following features and benefits:

100% guilt-free

No highly processed sugar

Only 60 calories per serving

Satisfy your sweet tooth and curb cravings

Promotes sleep using an Ayurvedic nighttime blend

It supports relaxation and a better night’s sleep

Earth Echo markets Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites as a solution to help take the edge off. The active ingredients inside each bite can also help you slip into a deep, restful sleep.

How Do Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites Work?

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites contain a blend of dark chocolate (72% cacao) mixed with caramel and sea salt for taste. The active ingredients include GABA, saffron, chamomile, and lemon balm, all known for being natural sleep aids and relaxation aids.

By taking one bite at night, you can enjoy a guilt-free snack while allowing the active ingredients to go to work throughout your body. GABA, saffron, chamomile, and lemon balm can help you relax and fall asleep more easily, which is why they’re commonly found in sleep aid supplements and similar products.

Here’s how each ingredient in Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites works:

Dark Chocolate: Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites are dark chocolate made from 72% cacao. Earth Echo uses organic, fair-trade cacao beans, then mixes those beans with organic coconut sugar and organic cocoa butter to create premium, high-quality dark chocolate. Dark chocolate is linked to its effects, and many people eat dark chocolate regularly for antioxidants. A 2011 study found that cocoa and chocolate can protect nerves from injury and inflammation, for example, protecting the skin from oxidative damage, boosting satiety, and enhancing cognitive function and mood, among other benefits.

GABA: Gamma amino butyric acid (GABA) is found in many sleep aid supplements for its ability to help you relax. In a 2006 study, researchers found oral GABA intake worked effectively as a natural relaxant within one hour of administration. Researchers confirmed the effects of GABA by analyzing brain activity, confirming GABA had anxiolytic (anxiety-reducing) effects. The study also found GABA boosted immunity.

Saffron: Saffron is used in cooking, but it also has a long history of use as a natural remedy. Historically, saffron was prized for its calmative, antidepressant, and anti-inflammatory effects. Studies also show saffron can help with digestion by relaxing the digestive tract muscles, making it easier for you to digest food. Other studies suggest saffron is an appetite enhancer. One 2004 study, for example, found saffron exerted antidepressant effects in animals by balancing levels of dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin. Another study found saffron had a comparable impact to Prozac on a group of depressed adults.

Lemon Balm: Lemon balm is one of many calming herbs prized for its effects on sleep and relaxation. One 2014 study found foods containing lemon balm had anti-stress effects. Other studies show lemon balm complements the impact of other anti-stress herbs, including valerian, chamomile, and hops. Certain creams contain lemon balm extract to help with cold sores, and many people take oral lemon balm supplements daily for relaxation, digestion, pain relief, and other effects.

Chamomile: Chamomile extract has long been used as a natural remedy for generalized anxiety disorder, and many people take chamomile daily for its calming, relaxing properties. A 2014 study showed long-term chamomile therapy helped with generalized anxiety disorder, with participants taking 500 to 1,500mg of chamomile or a placebo daily for eight weeks. Researchers found chamomile was effective for reducing anxiety without side effects, which could make it safe and effective for those with anxiety.

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites contain ingredients linked to rest, relaxation, calmness, and anxiolytic effects. Taking Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites daily (or nightly) can help the body relax while supporting other benefits.

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites Ingredients

Each serving (1 bite) of Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites contains 60 calories, 4g of carbs, 1g of fiber, 3g of total sugars, and small amounts of vitamins and minerals.

The complete list of ingredients in each bite includes:

Organic cacao beans, organic coconut sugar, organic cocoa butter, GABA, organic sunflower lecithin, sea salt, natural flavor, saffron extract, organic lemon balm extract, and organic chamomile-extract

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites are backed by solid reviews online. The product has an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 on the Earth Echo online store. Reviewers praise Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites for their taste and effectiveness.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by verified purchasers online:

Multiple customers praise the flavor of the bites. The bites have a hint of caramel and sea salt combined with the distinctive taste of dark chocolate.

Customers also like the size of the Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites, claiming they’re the perfect size for snacking without feeling overloaded.

Customers find they sleep better after taking Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites. Some customers wake up feeling more rejuvenated, while others notice they feel less groggy the next day because they got a high-quality sleep the night before.

Many customers like Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites for being low in calories, making them an ideal guilt-free snack. With just 60 calories per serving, the bites are an ideal dessert or snack without guilt.

Overall, Earth Echo’s Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites are backed by solid reviews from customers who like the bites’ flavor, effectiveness, and overall quality. Customers find the bites work as advertised to support a restful night’s sleep while also being a delicious snack.

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites Pricing

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites usually are priced at $79.99 per box. However, as part of a 2023 promotion, Earth Echo has reduced the price to $49.99 per box. You can save even more money by ordering multiple boxes or signing up for the Earth Echo auto-ship subscription.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites online today:

Order one box for $49.99

Order three boxes for $164.99

Order five boxes for $249.99

Each box includes 30 servings (30 bites).

If you sign up for the Earth Echo subscription, you get free shipping on all purchases and receive a new Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites order every 30 days.

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites Refund Policy

Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites are backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee – the same refund policy applies to all Earth Echo products.

Contact Earth Echo within 60 days of your date of purchase to initiate the refund process.

About Earth Echo

Earth Echo is a nutritional supplement company offering a range of products targeting various health and wellness goals. Like other Earth Echo supplements, Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites are USDA Organic certified and made from fair trade cacao.

Other popular Earth Echo products include Cacao Bliss, Golden Superfood Bliss, Vitality Chocolate Bliss Bites, and Calm Chocolate Bliss Bites.

You can contact the Earth Echo customer service team via the following:

Email: support@earthechofoods.com

Phone: 888-997-3851

Final Word

Earth Echo’s new Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites feature a blend of dark chocolate with chamomile, saffron, and other ingredients to support sleep and relaxation.

Marketed as a guilt-free nighttime snack, Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites can help you fall asleep, stay asleep, and rejuvenate your body as you sleep.

To learn more about Rest Chocolate Bliss Bites or buy the popular new chocolate online, visit the official website today!

