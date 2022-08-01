Earth Echo Cacao Bliss Reviewed (Danette May)

Chocolate is a popular snack in America, Britain, Germany, Switzerland and other parts of the globe. It contains natural mood enhancers and is an ideal gift for a romantic date. It is estimated that chocolate companies rake over 80 billion dollars annually.

Women are said to be heavy consumers of chocolate-based candies and bars. Unfortunately, modern chocolate products comprise unhealthy sugars, additives, preservatives, and other chemicals that can cause several health issues. Overconsumption of chemical-based chocolate affects dental, bone, and digestive health and alters natural metabolism. Modern chocolate has multiple addictive substances that can ruin your craving for healthy foods.

History shows that ancient Aztecs viewed chocolate as the gods’ gift to the universe. Similarly, a famous Spanish conqueror Hernando Cortes consumed “divine” hot chocolate daily to keep his energy levels high. Cortes claimed that the sacred drink gave him enormous mental and physical strength to conquer the Spanish land.

Danette May is a personal trainer and the creator of Cacao Bliss which she claims can provide individuals with multiple health benefits. She calls the chocolate powder a “superfood” laden with multiple nutrients for your overall wellbeing. Is Earth Echo Cacao Bliss legit? Who can use the chocolate powder? Read on to discover whether Cacao Bliss is worth the hype.

What Exactly is Cacao Bliss?

Cacao Bliss is a nutritious chocolate powder made from undiluted Peru-grown organic cacao to offer users multiple health benefits. It also includes seven additional ingredients to improve metabolism, elevate energy levels, fight carvings, and support brain health, among other perks.

Cacao Bliss powder is versatile, and users have the privilege of adding it to hot or cold beverages or using it to make pastries and desserts. Each scoop of chocolate powder floods the user’s system with nutrients that heal, rejuvenate, and invigorate.

How Does Cacao Bliss Support Health?

Danette May states that Cacao Bliss is one-of-a-kind chocolate that is friendly to your health. The creator states that you can consume it daily without feeling guilty about adding extra powders, developing dental issues, or compromising your health.

The chocolate-based supplement works by increasing the body’s metabolism. As a result, users acquire high energy levels for extended periods. Cacao Bliss is rich in natural ingredients that enhance healthy thermogenesis and fat oxidation. It prompts the system to release fatty acids and thus can support your weight loss goals.

Cacao Bliss also amplifies blood circulation, therefore, benefitting your vascular health. Per the formulator, It aids in unclogging and dilating the blood vessels for optimal blood circulation. Robust vascularity ensures the cells absorb sufficient nutrients and oxygen for overall body function.

Research shows that consuming a piece of chocolate can balance your moods. Cacao Bliss is rich in “bliss molecules” that boosts serotonin levels in the brain, consequently inhibiting mood swings. The antioxidants in the Cacao powder reduce inflammations and augment healthy aging. Similarly, minerals and vitamins can benefit the skin, dental, and heart diseases.

Active Cacao Bliss Ingredients

Per the formulator, Cacao Bliss contains natural ingredients that are scientifically proven to amplify health. The chocolate powder contains zero GMOs, artificial sweeteners, fillers, and binders. Additionally, Cacao Bliss manufacturer states they create the product in minimal batches to preserve nutrients and freshness. The active ingredients include:

Cacao – Raw cacao in the Cacao Bliss powder is obtained from organic farms in Peru. Science proves it is a rich source of magnesium which controls hundreds of biochemical reactions in the body. Magnesium boosts metabolic rates and can fight physical and mental fatigue.

Raw cacao is also a rich source of anandamide or the “bliss molecule.” Multiple studies show that anandamide increases the production of serotonin in the brain. The hormone supports relaxation and combats mood swings, which explains why most people feel happy after eating a piece of chocolate.

Likewise, fresh cacao is also rich in antioxidants that support healthy aging, alleviate inflammations, and amplify cellular health. Similarly, cacao can enhance immunity and reduce the risk of developing chronic cardiac issues and diabetes.

Turmeric – Originates in India and is a popular ingredient in Ayurvedic medicine. It has curcumin compounds that alleviate inflammations without giving users any side effects. Similarly, turmeric can enhance brain health and support healthy cardiovascular functions. Equally, curcumin can alleviate stress and promote healthy sleep quality.

MCT Oil – Pure MCT oil has lauric acid that aids in boosting immunity and protecting the body against multiple infections. Additionally, it raises the metabolism and can aid in weight loss. Studies indicate that MCT oil can lower unhealthy glycemic ranges, improve energy levels, and enhance brain health.

Lucuma – Danette May states that they also source Lucuma from Peru. Ancient Peruvian healers used it to treat infertility and enhance sexual health. Lucuma is a natural sweetener that can augment energy levels. In addition, it has beta-carotene, zinc, calcium, iron, and vitamin C to benefit your health in various ways.

Mesquite – It has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties to boost immunity. Mesquite is a natural sweetener and a safe alternative for those battling type two diabetes. Similarly, it has elements that support muscle growth and omega-3 for better cardiac health.

Black Pepper – Clinical studies show that it boosts bioavailability allowing your body to absorb other nutrients optimally. Black pepper also blocks fat cell formation, thus benefiting users that need to shed pounds.

Himalayan Salt – The natural salt adds flavors to Cacao Bliss powder.

Cinnamon – Evidence shows it can manage numerous gastrointestinal issues, including heartburn and digestive issues. Cinnamon has antioxidant properties that amplify immunity, lower blood pressure, and improve users’ wellbeing.

Benefits of Cacao Bliss

Boost energy levels and metabolic rates

Support weight loss

Heighten the immunity

Boost mental health

Support cognition

Enhance joint and bone health

Balance moods

Cacao Bliss Dosage

The formulator recommends adding one scoop of Cacao powder into warm water, cold drinks, smoothies, or coffee. You can also use it to create low-carb pastries and desserts.

Cacao Bliss Pricing

Customers should purchase Cacao Bliss Powder only via the official website. It takes less than ten days to deliver domestic orders, while international deliveries may take up to 3 weeks.

Conclusion

Cacao Bliss from Earth Echo is a unique dietary supplement that can improve the user’s wellbeing. Each scoop is supposedly safe and in the most effective clinical dosages. The healthy chocolate powder is also delicious, soy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and has zero GMOs. Danette May states that you can use it to replace processed chocolates in your desserts and inhibit cravings. However, Cacao Bliss comprises Theobromine, which mimics the effects of a stimulant, and thus it is not ideal for young children and those with health issues.

