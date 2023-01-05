No. 22-4-00939-2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NOTICE OF INSOLVENCY; REQUEST FOR CONTINUATION OF NON-INTERVENTION POWERS; FINAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTING; PETITION FOR ORDER APPROVING REPORT, FEES, COSTS AND ACCOUNTING; AUTHORIZING SETTLEMENT OF ESTATE; FOR A DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION; AND DISCHARGE OF ADMINISTRATOR

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHERYL ANN KRAMER,

Deceased.

A Notice of Insolvency; Request

for Continuation of Non-Intervention Powers; Final Report and Accounting and Petition for Order Authorizing Settlement of Estate, Distribution of Funds, and Discharge of Administrator (“Final Report and Petition”) has been filed with clerk of this Court by Julie Gines, the Administrator of the Estate of Cheryl Ann Kramer (“the Estate”) asking the Court to approve Final Report and Petition, distribute Estate property to the persons entitled thereto, and discharge the Administrator.

A hearing on the Final Report and

Petition will be heard before Judge Karena Kirkendoll in Room 260 of this Court located at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington, at 9:00 a.m. on February 3, 2023, at which time and place any person interested in this estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report and Petition. Date of Publication of Notice

of Hearing: January 5, 2023. Dated this 30th day of December

2023.

VANDEBERG JOHNSON & GANDA-

RA, PS

By S/____________________

Daelyn Julius, WSBA # 40514

Attorney for Administrator

1201 Pacific Avenue, Suite 1900

P.O. Box 1315

Tacoma, WA 98401-1315

Telephone: (253) 383-3791

IDX-969268

January 5, 2023