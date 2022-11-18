Redliner Review – What Is It and What Does It Do for Your Car?

Redliner Auto Titanium Coating is the only formula made using professional-grade titanium. It’s a formulation designed to protect and shine your car for 6+ months.

According to the official website, Redliner Auto Titanium Coating is the formulation you need to buy today if you want to shine and protect your precious automobile like a pro. When you buy this formulation, you can expect the following:

A deep and glossy shine

Safe for the interior

Pro-grade protection

DIY friendly

Lasts for 6+ months

Quick application

Made in the USA

Free 7-day shipping

How It Works

Professional car detailers have used titanium dioxide for years to help permanently protect the paint and enhance its glossy shine. The Redliner Titanium Coating is here to give drivers all the benefits of using this ingredient.

With it, you can give your car up to 5X the shine offered by a regular ceramic coating. Furthermore, this coating lasts up to 10X longer than the ordinary coat. And all you have to do to enjoy these and many more benefits is to place your order today.

Why Choose Redliner Titanium Coating?

Information provided on the official website indicates that 230,741+ drivers have chosen to use this robust new coating for their cars. These drivers are now enjoying a longer-lasting shine and ongoing vehicle protection lasting up to 6+ months.

When you buy Redliner Titanium Coating, you stand to enjoy benefits such as:

A Deeper Shine: The Titanium Coating helps in enhancing your paint job. It also works by bringing out a deep and glossy shine on the surface of your car. A single application is enough to make even the oldest cars look brand new.

Longer-Lasting: Titanium Coating contains titanium molecules that bond with the body paint at a molecular level allowing it to create a glossy coat that can last for up to six months and, sometimes, even more.

Ultra-Protective: The Titanium Coating protects against all known contaminants, such as bird poop, dust, bug guts, sap, dirt, leaves, rocks, rust, snow, and mud. It can also protect against the harmful effects of the sun’s U.V. rays.

Application Process for Redliner Titanium Coating

The Redliner Titanium Coating has an easy three-step application process that any car owner can follow. This process lets you detail the entire car in under ten minutes. And the best part about all this is that the Titanium Coating doesn’t need any cure time.

Follow the steps below when using Titanium Coating:

Shake the formula to mix the ingredients Spray onto a clean microfiber towel Buff the Titanium Coating deep into your vehicle’s clean paint. Remember, it doesn’t need any cure time.

Pricing and Availability

Redliner Titanium Coating is only available on the official website. On opening the site, you’ll notice a counter in your left-hand corner indicating the number of bottles sold so far and the number remaining.

A button in the right-hand corner indicates the status of the available stock. At the time of writing this review, the button was red, meaning the available supply was limited.

Head over to the website to complete your order. The retail prices are as shown below:

Single Bottle at $39.95 plus free U.S. shipping

BUY TWO, GET ONE FREE + 10X Microfibers FREE at $79.90 plus free U.S. shipping

BUY THREE, GET TWO FREE + 10X Microfibers FREE at $119.85 plus free U.S. shipping

As you can see in the price listings above, buying the three and five-bottle packs entitles you to a free bonus of 10X Premium Microfiber Towels.

Refund Policy

Redliner Auto wants to eliminate any risk you may face with your purchase of the Titanium Coating, which is why they offer a 100% money-back guarantee. If you don’t love the coating, you have to let them know, and they will issue a full refund, no questions asked.

The guarantee is valid for 30 days from the date of purchase. All inquiries related to order returns should be emailed to contact@redlinerauto.com. Redliner Auto promises to respond to all inquiries within 24 hours.

