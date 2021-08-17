PUBLIC HEARING-CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE COMMENTS ON THE PROPOSED WATER SYSTEM PLAN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on August 24th, 2021, commencing at 7:15 P.M. or soon thereafter, to accept public comments on the proposed Water System Plan. These meetings are open to the public at 115 Ramsdell Street Fircrest, WA 98466. Call-in information will also be posted at City Hall and on our website for the public to listen via Zoom. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time or a written comment may also be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; email: jwestman@cityoffircrest.net. Visit the City’s website for more information at www.cityoffircrest.net.

IDX-935818

August 17, 2021