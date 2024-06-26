City of Fircrest- Meeting Notice

CITY OF FIRCREST

NOTICE OF SPECIAL PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest Planning Commission meeting on July 2, 2024, has been canceled. The Fircrest Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on July 8, 2024, at 6:00 P.M. for the sole purpose of discussing the Middle Housing Alternative Compliance Options from the Department of Commerce, and SSHA3P co-living housing presentation materials at Fircrest City Hall. These meetings are open to the public and are held at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the agenda. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or email aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net.

