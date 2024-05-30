City of Fircrest-PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE COMMENTS ON:

THE 6-YEAR TRANSPORTATION PLAN UPDATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on June 11, 2024, at 7:15 pm or shortly thereafter to receive comments on the City’s 6-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at (253) 564-8901 for more information.

IDX-996996

May 30, 2024