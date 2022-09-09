Profit Singularity Ultra Edition Reviews – Is It Legit or Waste of Money?

Profit Singularity Ultra Edition is a new and improved version of Profit Singularity, an affiliate marketing training program.

Designed by a trio of affiliate marketing experts, Profit Singularity Ultra Edition teaches you advanced ways to make money through affiliate marketing and YouTube, including strategies that can help you get rich quickly and make money online.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Profit Singularity Ultra Edition and how it works today in our review.

What is Profit Singularity Ultra Edition?

Profit Singularity Ultra Edition is an online money making training program. The program builds off the original training program, Profit Singularity.

By following Profit Singularity Ultra Edition, you can discover proven strategies to make money online. The program teaches YouTube money generation strategies, for example, affiliate marketing, direct response marketing, and more.

The original Profit Singularity launched in 2021. With Profit Singularity Ultra Edition, the creators aim to create a new and improved version of the program to maximize your online moneymaking efforts. Launched in 2022, Profit Singularity Ultra Edition features new moneymaking strategies, education tools, and other bonuses.

Despite the name, Profit Singularity Ultra Edition isn’t marketed to “advanced” marketers specifically; instead, it’s available to those with limited marketing experience and zero affiliate marketing expertise. Whether you’re new to the world of making money online or seeking to optimize your empire, Profit Singularity Ultra Edition could help.

How Does Profit Singularity Ultra Edition Work?

Profit Singularity Ultra Edition focuses on making money online through a single platform: YouTube.

YouTube is the world’s largest video streaming platform. It has more daily traffic than Facebook. YouTube is also loaded with advertisements, giving marketers an opportunity to target specific audiences and make money online.

In Profit Singularity Ultra Edition, you can discover some proven strategies affiliate marketers use to capture and convert traffic from YouTube.

Profit Singularity Ultra Edition is available to those with all levels of marketing experience – including zero experience. Even if you don’t have an advanced degree or any affiliate marketing experience, you can implement the lessons in Profit Singularity Ultra Edition to start making money today.

What Will You Learn in Profit Singularity Ultra Edition?

Some of the topics covered in Profit Singularity Ultra Edition include:

How to scale up marketing techniques to increase commissions and make more money online

How to advertise specific products to an audience

How to convince audiences to purchase products through affiliate links to earn affiliate commissions

How to identify and optimize products that have the best sales and highest chances to convert

How to write advertising copy that turns visitors into customers

How to optimize your marketing campaign for YouTube and take full advantage of the website’s comprehensive marketing tools

In short, Profit Singularity Ultra Edition is a step-by-step guide to making money online through YouTube and affiliate marketing. Just follow the program’s step-by-step guide to start making money online.

Who Should Sign Up for Profit Singularity Ultra Edition?

Profit Singularity Ultra Edition is available to people with all levels of experience – including zero experience or expert-level experience in digital marketing.

Some of the people who could benefit from Profit Singularity Ultra Edition include:

Anyone who wants to make money online or develop a massive income

Someone who wants to make money online without building a website or creating a product

Anyone who wants to leverage the power of YouTube to drive more traffic to their sales funnels and online offers

Someone who wants to make money through promoting affiliate products

Some people sign up for Profit Singularity Ultra Edition because they currently have an eCommerce store and want to push more traffic to that store via YouTube. Others sign up for Profit Singularity Ultra Edition to make money online through affiliate marketing.

What’s Included with Profit Singularity Ultra Edition?

Profit Singularity Ultra Edition includes tools, guides, software, live training videos, and other resources to help you make money online and maximize traffic generation via YouTube.

The core Profit Singularity system, as introduced in the original Profit Singularity launched in 2021, is a three-step program that walks you through implementing and optimizing an offer online.

When signing up for Profit Singularity Ultra Edition, you get images, sales funnels, and other digital tools you can use to start making money online. Many of these tools have been optimized by the Profit Singularity Ultra Edition team over decades of testing, making them optimal for today’s online audiences.

In short, you get a package of products you can use to immediately start to grow your digital marketing empire.

Profit Singularity Ultra Edition Versus Profit Singularity

What’s the difference between the Profit Singularity program launched in 2021 and the new Profit Singularity Ultra Edition launched in 2022?

The two programs are similar. However, Profit Singularity Ultra Edition builds off the lessons in the original program, expanding with new guides, tools, software, resources, templates, and strategies.

The new Profit Singularity Ultra Edition program also covers some recent developments that have occurred over the past year in the world of digital marketing, including YouTube platform changes, algorithm changes, and more.

How to Make Money Online with Profit Singularity Ultra Edition

The Profit Singularity Ultra Edition money-making system is based on the idea that you can maximize online sales by selling products, services, and strategies online through platforms like YouTube.

By selling low-cost, high-volume products through YouTube and other high-traffic online platforms, you can create enormous income streams online.

Here are some of the foundations of the Profit Singularity Ultra Edition moneymaking system:

You earn high percentage commissions by selling low-cost digital products online using platforms like YouTube, including eBooks, digital guides, and other products that don’t cost much to make

YouTube and other online platforms represent huge sources of traffic; if you can direct even a small portion of traffic to your online offer, you could earn huge returns on your marketing campaign

By choosing the right online offer, your product can sell itself; customers can seek out your product, giving you a higher chance of making money online

Profit Singularity Ultra Edition also explains how to earn monthly commissions through recurring product sales, including repeat sales from existing customers, autoship subscriptions, upsells, and more

You can also earn commissions through selling physical products; although it requires more overhead and time than digital products, physical products could be easier to sell and represent greater returns

Profit Singularity Ultra Edition also teaches you about earning commission on very high price offers; you can sell premium memberships for $2,000 to $5,000 for example, and earn steady returns even if only a small number of people buy those memberships

By signing up for Profit Singularity Ultra Edition, you can discover greater details about these steps and how they work.

What is the Profit Singularity Ultra Edition 3 Step System?

The original Profit Singularity taught students a 3 step system for making money online. Profit Singularity Ultra Edition expands on those three steps, helping students earn greater returns on investment.

Some of the topics covered in Profit Singularity Ultra Edition’s 3 step system include:

Discover the 3 step system affiliate marketers use to earn huge commissions from YouTube and other online platforms

Discover the system 15 newbie beta testers used to generate $2 million in 90 days, starting from $0

How artificial intelligence-powered bots can do 90% of the work in this system, allowing you to run your business automatically

How to create your own AI-powered funnel in less than an hour – even if you have zero tech skills, zero marketing experience, and have never built anything online in your life

The creators of Profit Singularity Ultra Edition claim the system is so easy that even a child could do it. By following the 3 step process, optimizing your online offer based on the tips within the guide, and driving traffic towards your offer, you can purportedly make huge amounts of money online.

Profit Singularity Ultra Edition Membership Outline & Schedule

The core of the Profit Singularity Ultra Edition program consists of an 8-week training program. You follow this 8-week session to learn how to sell products online.

The 8-week membership outline and schedule includes:

Pre-Training: Preparing for Success: During the pre-training session, you can access a QuickStart module explaining the foundations of the Profit Singularity Ultra Edition system. You get a video covering the basics of affiliate marketing. You also get to meet the creators of the program.

Week 1: Choose Your Product & Set Up Your Website: In the first week, you discover how to design attention-grabbing YouTube advertisements. The best advertisement creators make it look easy, but catching the attention of fickle video viewers is difficult. This module explains how to start creating lucrative advertisements from the ground up.

Week 2: Creating Your Million-Dollar YouTube Ad: Don’t be overwhelmed by the name of the second week’s training: your goal isn’t to create a million-dollar YouTube ad immediately; instead, you can learn different ways to increase sales by adjusting ads for different audiences, rewording ads to capture new traffic, and implement the 4P formula to optimize your online presence.

Week 3: Launching Your Ads! In this week, you will discover how to launch your advertisements online. You’ve designed your ads, refined your ads for the offer, and they’re now ready to attract online audiences.

Week 4: Scaling to the Moon! In this module, you can discover how to scale your online marketing campaign as much as possible. Scaling your campaign is the difference between earning $10 per and $10,000 per day. If you’re consistently earning specific returns each day, then you can scale your business to enhance returns. This week’s session explains how to do it in a proven way.

Week 5: Advanced Tools & Techniques: In week 5, you can discover advanced tools and techniques to enhance the effectiveness of your ads. You can learn how to split test ads, for example, assess your own progress, and fix your mistakes to ensure your online campaign performs at its best.

Week 6: Hot Seat Week: In hot seat week, you can discover new ways to improve your online advertising, including tricks and tips to boost conversions, sales, and effectiveness.

Week 7: Case Study: $300,000 in 14 Days: Making $300,000 in 14 days with the right campaign is possible. In this case study, you can discover how it’s done. The trio behind Profit Singularity Ultra Edition has had some of the best weeks in digital marketing history.

Week 8: Fast Track to $10,000 Days: It’s possible to earn $10,000 a day through affiliate marketing. In this 8th and final module, you can discover additional tips, tricks, and strategies to hitting $10,000 days consistently.

After the completion of the 8-week program, you also get access to further resources and support. You can view the training materials at any time to further enhance your online offer and grow your business.

Profit Singularity Ultra Edition Pricing

Profit Singularity Ultra Edition is available through multiple payments or a one-time fee:

Option #1: One-Time Payment: $2,497

Option #2: Multiple Payments: $997 per month for 3 months

You can also purchase Profit Singularity Ultra Edition via six months’ worth of PayPal credit. This offer is only available to US residents.

Bonuses Included with Profit Singularity Ultra Edition

As part of a 2022 promotion, the creators of Profit Singularity Ultra Edition are bundling a package of bonus guides, tools, software, and products with all purchases.

Here’s what you get when you sign up for Profit Singularity Ultra Edition today:

Free Gift #1: Ready-to-Use Ad Copy Templates: Want to use ad copy templates that have been proven to sell? Your purchase includes premade sample ads, allowing you to quickly launch ads online that are proven to sell. Just plug and play these ads to start earning money online.

Free Gift #2: $2 Million Ad Image Swipe File: Good quality advertising images increase the value of your YouTube ad and distinguish it from competing offers. Newbies often struggle to find the best images for YouTube ads. Your Profit Singularity Ultra Edition purchase comes with a database of images you can use to optimize your YouTube ads.

Free Gift #3: The Ultimate Ad Image Designer Hiring Script: Want to hire a freelance designer to build the ultimate ad? This script will help you find the right designer for your unique needs. It can be difficult to know which questions to ask and what instructions to give your designer. This script helps.

Free Gift #4: Presell.io Page Builder: All Profit Singularity Ultra Edition students also receive access to the Presell.io Page Builder, which helps you build high-converting pages to convert traffic into customers.

Free Gift #5: Presell Page Copy Templates: A good pre-sell page can enhance the effectiveness of your online campaign, pushing more users through to the final offer. Your purchase includes access to pre-sell page copy templates, taking all guesswork out of page creation.

Free Gift #6: Presell.io Analytics Suite: You also get access to the Presell.io analytics suite, which helps you track your progress over time, optimize online sales, and ensure you’re making the best decisions for your online campaign.

Free Gift #7: Presell.io Profit Optimizer: Optimize profit and expand sales, commission, and profits using the Presell.io Profit Optimizer, which identifies areas where you can grow and expand your profit.

Free Gift #8: Question & Answer Session with Affiliate Mentors: Profit Singularity Ultra Edition students get a bonus question and answer session with the affiliate marketing experts behind the program, including Rob Jones, Gerry Cramer, and Mark Ling.

Free Gift #9: Ad Account Action Plan: YouTube may ban certain advertising accounts for violations of its terms of service. By following this account action plan, however, you can limit the risk of action on your account to virtually zero.

Free Gift #10: Invitation to Next Profit Singularity Live Event: The next time the Profit Singularity team holds a live event, you can attend the event to expand your knowledge, talk with like-minded people, and interact with the Profit Singularity team. Your purchase includes an invitation to the next live event, which has not yet been scheduled.

Profit Singularity Ultra Edition Refund Policy

Profit Singularity Ultra Edition is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can request a complete refund within 30 days with no questions asked if you’re unhappy with the program for any reason.

The original Profit Singularity program also had a 90-day system + ad spend guarantee, allowing you to get a refund within 90 days if you can verify you spent a certain amount of money on advertising. If you’re outside of the 30-day refund window and still want a refund, then you may be able to take advantage of this 90-day guarantee. Contact the customer service team.

Who Created Profit Singularity Ultra Edition?

The original Profit Singularity program was created by Keegan Mueller, Rob Jones, Gerry Cramer, and Chris Reader. According to reports online, Profit Singularity Ultra Edition was created by Gerry Cramer, Rob Jones, and Mark Ling (although other sources online report the same five people involved in Profit Singularity were also involved with Profit Singularity Ultra Edition).

The team has combined decades of experience in affiliate marketing, traffic generation, social media marketing, and other fields.

Gerry Cramer is one of Clickbank’s leading affiliate marketers. He recently branched into software development, and he now wants to teach others how they can enjoy similar success online.

Rob Jones, meanwhile, is a strategic planner and consultant with a proven track record of optimizing content marketing at multiple businesses. He’s also known for founding Rise Academy and creating Ultimate Freedom.

Mark Ling, the third creator of the program, is a self-made millionaire with two decades of affiliate marketing experience. Today, Mark seeks to train new marketers in the craft, teaching them how to earn similar returns online.

Final Word

Profit Singularity Ultra Edition is a new and improved version of Profit Singularity, originally launched in 2021.

The new and improved version, launched in 2022, features additional tools, guidance, software, and step-by-step instructions to create a YouTube-based affiliate marketing campaign, generate huge income, and optimize your campaign for maximum profits.

To learn more about Profit Singularity Ultra Edition and how it works, or to purchase the program today, visit the official website.

RELATED PRODUCTS: