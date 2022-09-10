Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support Reviewed

Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support is a thyroid support supplement sold exclusively online.

Taking two capsules of Thyroid Support daily can purportedly support thyroid health to lose weight, boost your metabolism, block fat, and strengthen bones, among other benefits.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support and how the supplement works today in our review.

What is Thyroid Support?

Thyroid Support is a nutritional supplement from Painless Nutritionals designed to support thyroid health using a blend of natural ingredients.

Developed based on an “Australian kiwi water ritual,” the formula can purportedly help melt away 47lbs of nagging fat without requiring you to diet or exercise.

Many people struggle to lose weight – even when eating right and engaging in moderate exercise. It may not be your fault; it may be your thyroid’s fault.

As you get older, your thyroid worsens. It produces fewer thyroid hormones than it’s supposed to. This can lead to a slower metabolism and weight gain. In fact, if you have a thyroid problem, you could be burning hundreds of fewer calories per day, at rest, than someone with a healthy thyroid. Thyroid Support is designed to help.

Thyroid Support is made by Painless Nutritionals, a supplement company based in the United States.

Thyroid Support Features & Benefits

According to the official website, Thyroid Support can support all of the following features and benefits:

Help stop your stomach from storing fat

Boost fat-burning metabolism at any age

Melt away 47lbs of nagging fat without leaving the house

Activate your body’s natural fat-blocking capabilities to get thin in a hurry

Support thyroid health and thyroid hormone production

Support strong bones and more durable joints

The supplement contains a blend of natural ingredients to help achieve all of the above benefits without side effects.

How Does Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support Work?

Thyroid Support works by targeting “metabolism disruption.” As you get older, your metabolism slows down, making it increasingly difficult to lose weight.

When you have a slow metabolism, your body burns fewer calories at rest. Instead of burning 2,000 calories per day without exercise, your body might burn just 1,500 calories. This gives you a hidden weight loss disadvantage. Even if you’re eating right and exercising, you might find it virtually impossible to lose weight.

It’s called metabolism disruption, making it hard for people over 40 to lose weight and maintain a healthy weight.

In fact, the makers of Thyroid Support claim a slow metabolism can make weight loss “impossible.” Thyroid Support is designed to help by supporting thyroid health, speeding up your metabolism, and supporting the production of thyroid hormones – like T3 and T4 thyroid hormones.

What Causes Metabolism Disruption?

Weight gain may not be your fault. Instead, it may be metabolism disruption, a natural part of aging – or a natural response to stress.

Some of the causes of metabolism disruption, according to the creators of Thyroid Support, include:

Chronic dieting

Everyday stress

Poor dietary choices

Too much exercise

Aging

Dawn Sylvester, who helped to create Thyroid Support, claims her metabolism was 51% slower than normal, according to a 10-minute metabolism test performed by her doctor.

Dawn’s slow metabolism made it nearly twice as hard for Dawn to lose weight compared to other women of her age, height, and weight. Instead of burning 1,820 to 2,400 calories per day, she was burning just 1,105 calories per day. Even when eating 1,500 calories daily and exercising, Dawn could not physically lose weight because of her slow metabolism and thyroid health.

Thyroid Support Supports the Production of Thyroid Hormones

Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support supports thyroid health to optimize metabolism. To support thyroid health, Thyroid Support targets two crucial thyroid hormones: T3 and T4.

When your body isn’t producing enough T3, you burn much fewer calories at rest than you normally would. As mentioned above, you might burn half as many calories per day as someone with a healthy thyroid and normal T3 hormone production.

Thyroid Support also supports the production of Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), which is crucial for metabolism, energy, and weight loss.

What Disrupts Thyroid Health?

Weight gain may not be your fault: it may be related to your thyroid. A number of everyday situations can worsen thyroid health.

According to the creators of Thyroid Support, all of the following things can disrupt thyroid health, weakening your metabolism and making it difficult to lose weight:

Thyroid Disruptor #1: Chlorine: Swimming pools and hot tubs contain chlorine, and that chlorine could disrupt thyroid health. Multiple studies have linked chlorine to thyroid health issues because it’s linked to iodine, and iodine is crucial for thyroid health. People with iodine deficiency tend to have worse thyroid health than people with normal levels of iodine.

Thyroid Disruptor #2: Fluoride: Many municipalities add fluoride to their tap water to boost dental health. However, fluoride can disrupt thyroid health. Fluoride has been shown to negatively impact the production of T3 and T4, two crucial thyroid hormones, along with Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH). If you drink tap water with high levels of fluoride, then you could have thyroid problems.

Thyroid Disruptor #3: Goitrogens: Goitrogens may sound like a bizarre chemical, but they’re not: they’re a natural chemical within cruciferous vegetables like Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and cauliflower. If you eat high levels of these vegetables, then they could disrupt your thyroid. These foods contain goitrogens that block thyroid hormone activity, worsen thyroid health, and impact your metabolism.

Other Thyroid Killing Foods: Beyond cruciferous vegetables, other foods could disrupt your thyroid health. Some of the most common thyroid-killing foods include raw vegetables (which contain high levels of goitrogens), soy and tofu (which contain estrange that can impact thyroid hormones), and certain types of vegetable oil (which have high levels of omega-6 polyunsaturated fats, which can lead to issues when heated).

Some of these issues may be unavoidable. Thyroid Support, however, aims to help support your thyroid regardless of what causes the issues.

Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support Ingredients

Thyroid Support contains a blend of ingredients designed to support thyroid health in various ways. By giving your thyroid the ingredients it needs, Thyroid Support aims to fill in gaps in your diet, helping you support thyroid health and support your normal production of thyroid hormones.

Key ingredients in Thyroid Support and how they work include:

Sea Kelp: The first missing thyroid nutrient in Thyroid Support is sea kelp. Sea kelp may sound exotic – but it works in a straightforward way. It’s rich with iodine, which is crucial for thyroid health. Sea kelp also contains a natural fiber called alginate, which has been shown to block fat, helping you lose weight in other ways. Sea kelp is found throughout the Pacific Ocean, although Thyroid Support specifically mentions sea kelp sourced from the west coast of Australia. The makers of Thyroid Support developed the formula based on an “Australian kiwi water ritual” linked to sea kelp.

Zinc: Zinc is a crucial mineral for overall health and wellness. Your body needs zinc for multiple functions, but it plays a particularly important role when synthesizing thyroid hormones. People who are zinc deficient tend to have worse thyroid function than people who get their normal recommended levels of zinc.

Selenium: Selenium is another crucial mineral for multiple effects, but it plays a particularly important role in thyroid health. Selenium is important for the thyroid because the thyroid has more selenium than any other tissue or organ in the body. If you don’t have sufficient levels of selenium, your thyroid may not be producing sufficient thyroid hormones.

Bladderwrack: Like sea kelp, bladderwrack is an underwater plant with rich levels of iodine. Iodine is crucial for thyroid health, and bladderwrack can give your thyroid the support it needs.

Other Minerals: Thyroid Support contains a blend of minerals linked to thyroid health, including copper, manganese, molybdenum, magnesium, and iodine, all of which are crucial for thyroid health.

Amino Acids: Thyroid Support contains 300mg of L-tyrosine, a popular amino acid linked to thyroid health and overall health and wellness.

Herbs, Plants, and Adaptogens: Other ingredients in Thyroid Support include herbs, plants, and adaptogens. The formula contains schizandra, for example, a berry used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. There’s also ashwagandha, a popular plant in Ayurvedic medicine prized for its adaptogenic properties, which means it can support stress response.

Cayenne Pepper: Although not linked specifically to thyroid health, cayenne pepper can stimulate metabolism, raising your resting metabolic rate and making it easier to lose weight. Many diet pills contain cayenne pepper for its high levels of capsaicin. If you’re taking Thyroid Support to lose weight, then the cayenne pepper within the formula could help.

Scientific Evidence for Thyroid Support

The makers of Thyroid Support cite dozens of studies proving the supplement works as advertised to support thyroid health and weight loss. We’ll review some of that evidence below to see if Thyroid Support really works – or if it’s yet another overhyped weight loss formula.

First, magnesium appears to be crucial for thyroid health. Studies show low serum magnesium levels are associated with poor thyroid function and a greater risk of hyperthyroidism. By raising serum magnesium levels (say, by taking a magnesium supplement), you may be able to support thyroid health. Each Thyroid Support serving contains a small magnesium dose (approximately half of your recommended daily intake).

Taking seaweed to boost thyroid function may seem weird. But it’s proven by science to work. In this study, for example, researchers tested the effects of a kelp supplement on thyroid function. Researchers found short-term dietary supplementation with kelp increased the production of Thyroid Stimulating Hormones (TSH), which are crucial for health, wellness, metabolism, and more. Other studies have validated these benefits, finding kelp and other types of seaweed can support thyroid function in multiple ways.

Kelp and other seaweeds work because they’re rich in iodine. Your thyroid requires iodine to function correctly. Although iodine deficiency is rare in the developed world, low iodine levels can disrupt thyroid function. Studies show iodine deficiency can lower the production of thyroid hormones. Plus, your body doesn’t make iodine on its own; instead, you need to get iodine from dietary sources – like iodized salt.

Overall, Thyroid Support contains a blend of natural ingredients, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to support thyroid health in various ways. Taking two capsules of Thyroid Support daily can purportedly support thyroid health, thyroid hormone production, and weight loss, among other benefits.

What to Expect After Taking Thyroid Support

In addition to the benefits listed above, Thyroid Support can support additional effects. Here’s what to expect after taking Thyroid Support, according to the official website:

Feel Stronger: Suboptimal thyroid health is linked to muscle weakness and body discomfort, which is why a thyroid support supplement like Thyroid Support could help you feel stronger.

Boost Energy: Low thyroid hormone production can make you feel tired and sluggish. Thyroid Support can help by supporting thyroid production.

Sharpen Memory: Thyroid Support could impact cognitive health. Thyroid Support claims to sharpen your memory, helping you think more clearly and remember things more easily.

Better Tolerate Cold Temperatures: If you frequently feel cold, then it could be because of slow thyroid function. Thyroid Support can help ignite your inner furnace, helping you stay comfortable in all temperatures.

Avoid Hair Loss and Hair Thinning: Thyroid Support can help you stop hair loss and avoid thinning hair. Although most people take Thyroid Support for weight loss and thyroid, the supplement could also impact hair growth, according to the official website.

Lose Weight: Overall, Thyroid Support is best-known for its effects on weight loss. Improving thyroid health can help increase the production of thyroid hormones, boosting your metabolism and leading to significant weight loss effects.

Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support Ingredients Label

The makers of Thyroid Support disclose all ingredients and dosages upfront, making it easy to compare the supplement to other thyroid formulas and weight loss supplements sold online today.

Here are all of the ingredients in Thyroid Support, according to the Supplement Facts label:

300mg of L-tyrosine

240mg of schizandra fruit

200mg of ashwagandha fruit

50mg of bladderwrack

30mg of cayenne pepper fruit

15mg of kelp

200mg of magnesium (48% DV)

100mcg of vitamin B12 (4,167% DV)

150mcg of iodine (from kelp) (100% DV)

8mg of zinc (73% DV)

200mcg of selenium (364% DV)

0.2mg of copper (22% DV)

2mg of manganese (87% DV)

50mcg of molybdenum (111% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including rice flour, gelatin (bovine with chlorophyll), vegetable magnesium stearate, and silicon dioxide

How Much Weight Can You Lose with Thyroid Support?

According to the official website, Thyroid Support can lead to significant weight loss. Many people target thyroid health to lose weight.

Here are some of the weight loss testimonials featured on the official website:

One woman took Thyroid Support to lose weight before an upcoming beach vacation, and she’s now excited to hit the beach in a bikini for the first time without a cover-up

Dawn Sylvester, the woman who created Thyroid Support, claims she lost 47lbs of nagging fat “without leaving the house” by taking Thyroid Support and following The Thyroid Factor program, dropping all the way to 108lbs and a size 2 dress size at the age of 57

The manufacturer of Thyroid Support advertises the supplement to anyone who wants to lose weight, regardless of whether you want to “lose 10 pounds or 110 pounds”

According to reviews shared on the official website, Thyroid Support can lead to significant gains in metabolism, energy, and other effects

Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support Pricing

Painless Nutritionals Thyroid Support is priced at $49 per bottle, with the price dropping as low as $34 per bottle when ordering multiple units.

Here’s how pricing breaks down when ordering online today on the official website:

1 Bottle: $49

$49 2 Bottles: $78 ($39 per bottle)

$78 ($39 per bottle) 4 Bottles: $136 ($34 per bottle)

Each bottle contains 60 capsules or 30 servings of Thyroid Support. You take two capsules of Thyroid Support daily to support thyroid health.

Thyroid Support Refund Policy

All Thyroid Support purchases are backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. If you’re unhappy with the effects of Thyroid Support, or if you did not lose weight while taking the supplement, you can request a complete refund within 60 days of your original purchase date.

About Painless Nutritionals

Thyroid Support was made by a US-based supplement company named Painless Nutritionals.

The company partnered with Dawn Sylvester, a 57-year-old hairdresser, to create the formula. Dawn was motivated to create the formula after watching her mother nearly die after struggling with weight loss and thyroid issues.

You can contact Painless Nutritionals via the following:

Email: support@painlessnutritionals.com

support@painlessnutritionals.com Phone: (888) 947-3780

Other Painless Nutritionals supplements include Multi Collagen Plus, Turmeric Curcumin No. 1, Balance Booster Formula, Fish Oil, and Probiotic Formula No.1, among others.

Final Word

Thyroid Support is a thyroid support supplement created by Painless Nutritionals.

Featuring a blend of natural ingredients, Thyroid Support can purportedly support thyroid function in multiple ways, making it easier to lose weight.

To learn more about Thyroid Support or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website today at ThyroidFactor.com.

