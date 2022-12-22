PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free Reviewed

PrimeGENIX has launched a new stimulant-free pre-workout formula.

Featuring a blend of L-citrulline, isoleucine, and other amino acids, the formula aims to improve workouts and increase energy levels without using stimulants.

In our review, find out everything you need to know about PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free and how it works today.

What is PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free?

PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free is a new pre-workout supplement from PrimeGENIX. Taking one scoop of the formula before a workout can boost motivation, endurance, strength, and recovery for better results.

Each serving of PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free contains a blend of nutrients to increase energy levels while exercising, boost power levels for superior results, and give you the essential ingredients you need to maximize the effectiveness of each workout.

Many pre-workout supplements overload you with stimulants to energize you. These stimulants can provide a short-term burst of energy. However, many dislike the side effects. Taking 300mg to 400mg of caffeine, for example, can lead to jitters, anxiety, restlessness, and difficulty falling asleep hours later. It’s like drinking 3 or 4 cups of coffee at once.

PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free works differently, providing natural energy-boosting ingredients without relying on stimulants for short-term bursts of power.

How Does PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free Work?

PrimeGENIX designed its pre-workout formula to offer all of the benefits of an ordinary pre-workout powder without using stimulants.

Here’s how PrimeGENIX describes the uniqueness of the formula:

“The hype surrounding pre-workouts today is downright laughable. Most of these caffeine-loaded spaz-now-and-crash-later options don’t deliver HALF as much as they promise you. And that’s why these cheap stimulant-stuffed powders have deservingly earned the reputation of being extremely overpriced energy drinks.”

Instead of selling you an overpriced energy drink, PrimeGENIX takes a different approach.

Each scoop contains a blend of amino acids and other natural energy boosters. These ingredients can raise energy before a workout, support vascularity during your workout, and enhance recovery after a workout, among other benefits.

In addition to essential amino acids, non-essential amino acids, and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free contains natural extracts like beetroot extract. Beetroot has been shown to support nitric oxide (NO) production, helping with vasodilation and overall cardiovascular health. In fact, many people take beetroot daily for its effects on blood flow. Others take beetroot for performance, cognition, and physical energy.

Overall, PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free provides proven energy for your workout without relying on stimulants to do the job.

What Makes PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free Unique?

You can find plenty of pre-workout supplements sold online today – including stimulant-based and stimulant-free options. Why pick PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free over competing options? What makes the supplement unique?

Some of the unique benefits of the supplement, according to PrimeGENIX, include:

No Proprietary Blends: Many pre-workout supplements hide high doses of caffeine within proprietary blends. Others use proprietary formulas to hide low doses of active ingredients. In comparison, PrimeGENIX’s stimulant-free pre-workout contains no proprietary blends.

No Flashy Marketing or Ridiculous Names: Instead of naming their pre-workout Gorilla XXX or Skull Krusher 3000, PrimeGENIX went for a no-nonsense approach with PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free. The supplement delivers all the benefits of a powerful pre-workout without the ridiculous names or marketing hype seen with other supplements sold online today.

No Skimpy Doses: Some pre-workouts make big claims about their effectiveness, only to offer weak doses of active ingredients. In comparison, PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free contains potent amounts of all active ingredients. And the company discloses all active ingredients upfront, making it easy to see exactly what’s in each scoop.

No Crazy Stimulants: Many pre-workouts contain ridiculous dosages of caffeine and other stimulants. These stimulants can lead to unwanted side effects. In some, they can even be harmful, leading to cardiovascular damage and other issues. In comparison, PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free has zero stimulants, and it’s designed to pump up your workout by delivering essential nutrients – not artificially strong doses of stimulants.

PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free Ingredients

All pre-workout supplements claim to boost energy and enhance performance during a workout. Not all of them, however, have the right ingredients.

Here are all of the ingredients in PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free, including the ingredients and dosages that distinguish it from other pre-workout supplements available today:

L-Citrulline Malate: Found in many pre-workouts, L-citrulline is a popular amino acid shown to boost performance, reduce fatigue, and increase strength during exercise. L-citrulline works as a vasodilator, helping your body produce nitric oxide that widens your blood vessels, enhancing workout performance and pump. PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free contains a specific version of L-citrulline called L-citrulline malate, which includes a combination of L-citrulline and malate for better effects on energy.

L-Arginine HCl: Another popular pre-workout supplement ingredient, L-arginine, is an amino acid your body converts into nitric oxide (NO). Higher arginine levels are associated with higher NO levels, widening blood vessels and enhancing workout performance.

Beta Alanine: PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free contains beta-alanine, a non-essential amino acid linked to increased lean muscle mass, improved endurance, boosted exercise capacity, delayed fatigue, and explosive strength and power output.

BCAAs: PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free contains a matrix of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). The three essential BCAAs include isoleucine, leucine, and valine. BCAAs are shown to boost energy, burn fat, improve exercise performance, and stimulate the synthesis of muscle protein. They form the building blocks of protein and muscle, helping your body start to repair itself immediately after a workout.

Taurine: Taurine is a naturally occurring amino acid. Many have a misconception about taurine because it’s found in energy drinks. However, studies show taurine can improve your reaction time, reduce exercise-induced fatigue, and boost mental focus, among other benefits. Each serving of PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free contains 1,000mg of taurine for its energy-boosting effects.

Vitamin B3 (Niacin): PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free contains vitamin B3, one of several B vitamins linked to energy. Niacin is critical for helping your body turn food into energy. Your body also uses it to create NAD, a molecule linked to mental performance and energy.

Vitamin B12: Another B vitamin linked to energy, vitamin B12 helps produce red blood cells crucial for transporting oxygen to the muscles while exercising. Many people – particularly those on a vegan or vegetarian diet – are deficient in vitamin B12.

Vitamin C: One of the best antioxidants in nature, vitamin C helps with energy, athletic performance, and even testosterone balance, among other benefits.

Sodium & Chloride: Sodium and chloride “are not ‘throw away ingredients,’” explains PrimeGENIX on the official website. Instead, these two ingredients are “unassuming superheroes” that enhance the effectiveness of the ingredients in the formula. Beta-alanine needs sodium and chloride to travel throughout your body, for example. These two ingredients play a critical role in the spread of sodium and chloride around your body.

Red Beet Juice: PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free contains red beet juice, one of nature’s best vasodilators. Beets have high nitrate (CO3) content, helping to produce NO and improve blood flow. Numerous studies have linked red beet juice to improving athletic performance, cognition, and overall cardiovascular health.

BioPerine: Finally, PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free contains BioPerine, or black pepper extract, to enhance the absorption of other ingredients within the formula. Studies show it improves the bioavailability and absorption of certain other elements, helping your body maximize the effects of the formula. Many supplements now contain black pepper extract for that reason.

Overall, PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free contains a blend of proven pre-workout ingredients and energy boosters that energize your body without using traditional stimulants.

Scientific Evidence for PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free

PrimeGENIX cites multiple studies as proof its formula works as advertised. All ingredients in the formula are backed by science to achieve targeted benefits. We’ll review some of the science behind the supplement below.

PrimeGENIX cites a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research in 2020, showing that L-citrulline supplementation enhanced exercise performance and recovery. Researchers found L-citrulline also had synergistic effects with other popular pre-workout ingredients, including arginine, antioxidants, nitrates, and branched-chain amino acids – all of which are found in PrimeGENIX’s Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free.

PrimeGENIX also cites a 2015 study linking beta-alanine to improved workout performance – particularly in high-intensity exercise. Published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, the study analyzed the effects of four weeks of beta-alanine supplementation. Participants took 4g to 6g of beta-alanine daily for four weeks, then tested their performance. Researchers found participants in the beta-alanine group had better energy, reduced fatigue, and improved performance compared to the placebo group.

A third study cited by PrimeGENIX connects L-arginine supplementation to better energy expenditure. L-arginine is a popular amino acid found in many pre-workout formulas sold online today, and studies show it can help with energy, muscle use, and overall performance, among other benefits.

Other science-backed ingredients in Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free include beet extract. Multiple studies have connected red beetroot to various effects. In a 2015 study published in Nutrients, researchers found red beetroot supplementation increased nitric oxide (NO) availability, helping support cardiovascular health and overall health. Other studies have connected beet extract to improved sporting performance in athletes.

PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free has also received the endorsement of Dr. Redden, also known as Doc Thor, who recommends the supplement as a powerful, science-backed, natural pre-workout.

Overall, PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free contains a proven blend of science-backed ingredients to provide a surge in natural energy, helping you achieve targeted effects without using stimulants.

PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free Supplement Facts Label

PrimeGENIX discloses all ingredients and dosages within PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free upfront. Instead of using proprietary labels or hiding its dosages, PrimeGENIX has maximum transparency.

Each serving (1 x 10g scoop) of PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free contains 4 calories, 0g of total fat, 0g of cholesterol, 100mg of sodium, 2g of carbs, 1.8g of sugar, 0g of protein, along with the following ingredients and dosages:

3,000mg of L-citrulline malate

2,000mg of L-arginine HCl

1,000mg of instantized L-leucine

500mg of instantized isoleucine

500mg of instantized valine

1,000mg of red beet juice powder

5mg of black pepper extract (standardized to 95% concentration)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including dextrose, malic acid, citric acid, natural flavors, stevia leaf extract, monk fruit leaf extract, and silicon dioxide

PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free Pricing

PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free is priced at $49.99 per tub, although the price drops when ordering multiple tubs.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today through the PrimeGENIX online store:

1 Tub: $49.99

2 Tubs: $69.98

3 Tubs: $99.97

Each tub contains 30 servings (30 scoops) of formula or a 30-workout supply.

PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free Refund Policy

A 67-day money-back guarantee backs all PrimeGENIX purchases. You can request a complete refund within 67 days of your purchase, minus shipping.

About PrimeGENIX

PrimeGENIX is a nutritional supplement brand within the Leading Edge Health, Inc. family.

In addition to Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free, popular PrimeGENIX supplements include Whey Isolate, Calmlean, Cortisync, DIM 3X, and Testodren.

You can contact the PrimeGENIX customer service team for questions, concerns, and refund information via the following:

Online Form: https://www.primegenix.com/contact/

Phone (North America Toll-Free): 1-866-621-6886

Phone (International): 1-604-677-5365

Final Word

PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free offers powerful pre-workout effectiveness without relying on cheap stimulants like caffeine.

Each serving contains a blend of amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to keep you energized during your workout, maximize performance during your workout, and enhance recovery after your workout.

To learn more about PrimeGENIX Pre-Workout Stimulant-Free and how it works or to buy the popular pre-workout supplement online today, visit the official website.

