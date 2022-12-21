Shifted Pre-Workout Reviews: Premium Quality Pre-Workout Supplements That Work?

Shifted is a brand of pre-workout supplements that can provide users with a wealth of other health benefits, including the reduced appearance of aging or lessened fatigue. The formulas all include ingredients that are backed by scientific evidence, ensuring that every product is provably effective.

What is Shifted?

Everyone has their techniques for getting motivated in the gym. Some people decide to give themselves a good talk in the locker room, while other people get right into their routine. They seem to always be ready to train, allowing them to show up, work hard, and get into their best shape. Staying disciplined becomes a way of life, and any step taken into the gym is another move towards their goals.

Anyone who wants to keep this structure and bonus in their workouts needs to be supported in the best way possible. It isn’t enough to have that laser focus in the gym when the rest of their day is riddled with distractions and exhaustion. The same energy that someone brings to their workout should work for their morning business meeting, dinner with their spouse, and even going out with friends. The creators at Shifted challenge that idea by creating remedies that deliver in every moment of the day.

Unlike other supplement brands, Shifted doesn’t fill their products with artificial ingredients or claims. They deliver on exactly the promise they may to ensure that users put clean formulas into their body every single time. All of their products are made with lab-tested ingredients, and their brand even has had a study completed on them already. Users can get the performance they want that will boost their training without making them exhausted or overly energized.

This brand is designed with athletes in mind, ensuring that every training session gets the best results possible. All of the ingredients work to enhance focus, but users won’t have to worry about feeling jittery or getting shaky as they crash. Instead, the energy almost feels like they elevated their current levels safely. When every moment matters, consumers don’t have time to waste their energy at the gym unless they can put everything into it.

The Products by Shifted

Shifted is the creator of multiple blends, even though they put special importance on their pre-workout blends. With seven different supplements, athletes can get everything they need to support their body’s mental and physical fatigue.

Choose from:

Maximum Pre-Workout

Premium Pre-Workout

Collagen Complex

Prebiotic Formula

Probiotic Formula

Turmeric Curcumin

Virility Complex

Read below to learn more information about each of these remedies.

Maximum Pre-Workout

Users who take Maximum Pre-Workout often use it for the massive muscle growth that it supports, but there are so many other health benefits that users can get. This remedy increases physical and mental energy while promoting better pumps and increased blood circulation. Many consumers report feeling more strength with each movement and being able to last longer than ever in the gym. Along with the physical support, users also increase their good mood while keeping incredible focus throughout their routine. As an added bonus, this pre-workout helps with the user’s hydration levels.

By using Maximum Pre-Workout, consumers will be able to push themselves further in the gym than they ever have before. Their muscles get stronger, and their energy lasts for much longer than they could with the best night of sleep. Users will also get improved focus and concentration through their gym routine or workday.

To achieve all of these results, Maximum Pre-Workout includes:

L-Citrulline

Creatine Monohydrate

Betaine Anhydrous

Beet Root Extract

Red Spinach Extract

Caffeine Anhydrous

Delayed Release Caffeine

Taurine

Beta-Alanine

Rhodiola Rosea

Co-Enzyme Q10

B Vitamins & Electrolytes

L-Tyrosine

Alpha-CPG

L-Theanine

For one jar of Maximum Pre-Workout, consumers will have to pay $39.99. They can also choose a pack of 10 servings in pre-portioned sticks for $24.99.

Premium Pre-Workout

When users purchase Premium Pre-Workout, they are getting many of the same benefits that Maximum Pre-Workout provides, including improved muscle growth and more energy. It improves their strength with better pumps and increased stamina while optimizing their overall focus.

The effects of Premium Pre-Workout help users to balance their energy in their mind and body to get rid of fatigue entirely. Fatigue can completely uproot a routine, making it hard to even be motivated to get to the gym. Any person who wants to get immersed in their fitness routine will need this added focus to keep them looking towards the prize.

This ingredient list includes:

L-Citrulline

Creatine Monohydrate

Betaine Anhydrous

Beet Root Extract

Caffeine Anhydrous

Taurine

Beta-Alanine

Rhodiola Rosea

L-Tyrosine

Alpha-CPG

L-Theanine

For one jar of Premium Pre-Workout, consumers will have to pay $29.99, and users can choose between Tropical or Berry as their flavor. They can also choose a pack of 10 servings in pre-portioned sticks for $15.00.

Collagen Complex

As consumers age, one of the biggest changes that occurs is that their body doesn’t produce the same amount of collagen. Collagen is typically found in the hips, knees, and other joints, helping users to be flexible and move around. Athletes tend to cause deterioration in their joints from excessive activities, which means that the support of Collagen Complex is more important than ever.

By using Collagen daily, users will start by improving the recovery after workouts. This recovery time allows the muscles to become stronger and be prepared for another day of hard work. However, one of the biggest benefits of adding collagen to any routine is the boost it gives skin health. Many consumers refer to this nutrient as a “beauty” supplement because it supports the hair, skin, and nails, too.

The Collagen Complex includes:

Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen Peptides

Hydrolyzed Chicken Cartilage

Marine Collagen

Horsetail Extract

Bamboo Extract

Acerola Cherry

Hyaluronic Acid

Pyridoxine Hydrochloride

Collagen Complex by Shifted costs a total of $29.99 for one jar, which should last for an entire month.

Prebiotic Formula

Prebiotic Formula is the support for the Probiotic formula. Instead of giving the user more good bacteria for their gut, they nourish the digestive process by providing probiotics with food that it can eat and use to survive. Most people only use probiotics to support their digestive system, leaving prebiotics to be an afterthought when it should be just as important.

The gut is important to the overall health of an individual, supporting up to 70% of the mechanism that prevents illness. Consumers who have a good balance of prebiotics inherently promote better immunity, which is directly correlated to their gut health. When consumers have a diet that offers a lot of support for their workouts, they can sometimes have an imbalance in the gut with all of the different nutrients. Keeping the gut healthy will help users avoid major issues that can keep them out of the gym like bloating or digestive issues.

To get the best support from the Prebiotic Formula, consumers will need to take the serving with a meal. By doing so, prebiotics are easier to digest and distribute in the gut for the boost that the user is trying to achieve. Using prebiotics helps any level of activity because it helps the metabolism to support itself.

The Prebiotic Formula includes:

Acacia Gum

Agave Inulin

Flaxseed

Galacto-Oligosaccharides

Guar Gum

For one jar of the Prebiotic Formula, the total cost is

Probiotic Formula

Probiotic bacteria has consistently been used as a way for consumers to support their gut health, even though the majority of people don’t take any time to think about this concern. Considering that 70% of the immune system can be found in the gut, this concern should be exponentially higher on their priority list, and using the Probiotic Formula is a step in the right direction.

Probiotic Formula is primarily used to improve gut health by increasing the number of healthy bacteria is found in the gut. This bacteria plays a crucial role in the balance and function within the gut, helping users to defend themselves against pathogens that cause sickness. In Probiotic, users will get 5.75 billion CFU probiotics that are paired with MCT oil to help users improve their nutrition and keep their digestive tract functioning as it is meant to.

The Probiotic Complex includes:

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

Bifidobacterium Longum

Lactobacillus Plantarum

Bifidobacterium Breve

Bacillus Subtilis

Lactobacillus Casei

MCT Oil

To get a bottle of Probiotic Formula, the total cost of Probiotic Formula is $19.99 to get a 30-day supply.

Turmeric Curcumin

Turmeric is one of the most popular ingredients in supplements because of the incredible effect that it has on joint pain. The Turmeric Curcumin formula is used to help consumers to improve their recovery from their inflammation, protecting them from continued cellular damage. It promotes better health overall, complementing an active lifestyle well.

Whether the user is taking an aerobics class or hiking through the mountains, this supplement keeps their muscles as supported as they need to be. Consumers who live an active lifestyle put their bodies through a lot, and soothing inflammation is an important step in recovery and continuing the hard work they do every day.

Turmeric has a supportive effect on the brain and heart as well, improving the user’s mental performance. The nootropic support that turmeric offers isn’t quite as popular as its effect on inflammation, but the boosted cognition helps exponentially. Users who include it in their routine can improve their memory, mood, and learning.

In Turmeric Curcumin Complex, users get:

Curcuma Longa

Turmeric 95% Curcuminoids

Piper Nigrum (BioPerine®) Std. 95% Piperine

One bottle of the Turmeric Curcumin formula costs $19.99, which is enough to last for an entire month of use.

Virility Complex

The Virility Complex is made for men who want to get more from their bedroom experience. The formula gives men the support they need to improve their sexual performance with a better sex drive and more testosterone than ever before. Their body will feel these sensations more intensely with the same stimulation, and the increased blood flow will make erections easier to maintain.

When it comes to any romantic or sexual relationship, intimacy is crucial. The outward physical expressions show their inward emotions, and anything that disrupts this connection can ruin confidence and performance. Without confidence, men find it difficult to maintain their erection and enjoy their partner, and there could be many causes of their confidence loss. Testosterone production is essential to the libido, which is why triggering increased production for men is necessary.

Improved blood circulation is also crucial to physical performance because no man can maintain an erection without enough blood collecting in the penile changers. By improving blood flow, men inherently last longer. Plus, this improved blood flow can help men to get the nutrients and oxygen to muscles, helping with their performance at the gym and the bedroom alike.

This supplement isn’t just a remedy for consumers who want to get a better bedroom experience; it has health benefits as well. The formula uses an assortment of natural ingredients and extracts to support the user’s sexual and prostate health as well, focusing on one of the greatest concerns facing men today.

The Intimacy Blend includes:

Hawthorn

Epimedium Sagittatum

Damiana

Muira Puama

Ginkgo Biloba

Chinese Ginseng

Tribulus Terrestris

Catuaba

Saw Palmetto

Niacin

Inosine

Oat Straw

Cayenne

Vitamin E

One bottle of the Virility Complex costs $24.99 and will last through an entire month of use.

Shifted’s Shipping and Return Policy

The majority of orders submitted to Shifted are processed within 7 business days. Users will receive an email with tracking information when the purchase goes out, and they are not responsible for covering any shipping fees for orders exceeding $100.00. If the user hasn’t received their purchase within 10 days of the tracking email being delivered, the creators ask that they contact the customer service team with their order number for details.

Shifted is not for everyone. If the user finds that their Shifted product is not what they’d hoped for, they can send an email for support, which will receive a response within two business days. Refunds are generally issued for orders returned within 15 days of purchase, but the user cannot have opened it already.

Once the customer service team is notified, any returns should be mailed to:

Shifted

44 West Broadway, Suite 216

Eugene, OR 97401

Frequently Asked Questions About Shifted

How is Maximum different from Premium Preworkout?

When consumers take Premium, they get to enjoy their daily performance booster, often using it as an energy drink. It includes 11 different ingredients that will help users to improve their energy levels every day. Maximum helps users when they have days that they have a major challenge ahead of themselves, offering higher amounts of ingredients like Oxystorm red spinach extract and ElevaATP.

Consumers who want to get the best athletic performance for a sports competition should use half a dose of the maximum formula.

What number of stick packs will users need to do to get a full dose?

Users will need just one stick pack for the full dose of Premium. However, the Maximum formula requires users to use two packs instead.

Which Shifted formula is best for athletes?

Every athlete is different, so the creators say that experimentation is the best option. The athletes who want to get on the edge without overly focusing should take half a serving of the Maximum formula. However, a full dose is better for consumers who are working hard with weights. When the user isn’t working out, they should use Premium for the daily energy they need from creatine and beta-alanine.

Will other flavors be available at any time?

Yes. In 2023, the creators intend to get no less than two new flavors.

Are runners a good candidate for a pre-workout supplement?

Absolutely. The electrolytes and other ingredients for endurance are incredibly supportive for runners. Beta-alanine, L-citrulline, and beet root are just some of the beneficial ingredients in this pre-workout.

Can vegans use the Shifted Pre-Workout formula?

Yes. Every formula made by Shifted for pre-workout use follows the restrictions of a vegan diet. The company doesn’t use any animal-based ingredients.

Is the Shifted Pre-Workout formula good for a keto diet?

Yes. This formula caters to people who are losing weight with a ketogenic plan.

Is the Shifted Pre-Workout gluten-free?

Yes. This supplement contains no gluten.

Does Shifted Pre-Workout contain any sugar?

No. This formula is sugar-free.

What testing does Shifted put their supplements through?

The creators of this formula used ingredients that are all verified through research in published studies. Currently, the Shifted brand offers three different peer-reviewed studies that they are going through, and one of the studies has already been published. Users can access the published study on the official website.

To get ahold of the customer service team, email hello@getshifted.com or call 888-242-7705.

Summary

Shifted provides multiple formulas that help men to make the most of their fitness workout. The formulas all use natural ingredients that are proven to be effective, and the creators have even allowed third parties to perform clinical tests on the brain. Users can return the products if they want a different experience, and any man could choose to use every formula on the list to improve their body.

