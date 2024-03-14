Port of Tacoma-DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE

DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE WAC 197-11-970

Project Name: Port of Tacoma Parcel 94 Interim Soil Cleanup Project Description of proposal:

The Port of Tacoma proposes to conduct environmental cleanup work in advance of the future redevelopment of Parcel 94.

Proponent: Port of Tacoma

Location of proposal, including street address, if any: The Project is located at 1203 East D Street, Tacoma, Washington, in Section 04 Township 20 Range 03 Quarter 13 at parcels: 8950001052, 0320041040, 8950001100, and 8950001110. Cleanup actions will occur on parcels 8950001052 and 0320041040, while parcels 8950001100, and 8950001110 will be used as a staging area for the Project.

Lead agency: Port of Tacoma The lead agency for this proposal has determined that the project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after reviewing a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. Additional project and/or State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) information is available upon request at the Port of Tacoma’s Administration building, located at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at http://www.portof tacoma.com/sepa.

Comments: This Determination of Non-Significance (DNS) is issued under Chapter 197-11-340(2) Washington Administrative Code (WAC). Pursuant to Port policy, all interested parties shall have 14 calendar days to comment on the proposed SEPA threshold determination. The lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the start date of the comment period described below. Comments shall be submitted to the Port of Tacoma, Environmental Programs, C/O Heather Curbow at One Sitcum Plaza, Tacoma, WA 98421 or at the Port’s website at http://www.portoftacoma.com/sepa.

Comment Start Date: March 14, 2024

Comment End Date: March 28, 2024

IDX-993140

March 14, 2024