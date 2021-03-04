Port of Tacoma-Clean Air Strategy 2020 Update

REVISED

PUBLIC NOTICE

DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE FOR A NON-PROJECT ACTION

WAC 197-11-970

Project Name: Northwest Ports Clean Air Strategy 2020 Update

Project Proponent: Port of Tacoma

Description of proposal: The 2020 Strategy Update is a collaborative effort between the Port of Seattle, Port of Tacoma, the Northwest Seaport Alliance, and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority in British Columbia (the Ports). The 2020 Strategy Update is the second update and builds upon past successes and strong partnerships forged over the last decade and moves forward the commitment of the Ports to reduce contributions to local air pollution and global climate change, while sustaining and improving their economic vitality and competitiveness. Recognizing the urgency of climate change and the need to reduce local air pollution, the 2020 Strategy Update sets a new vision for the Ports to phase out seaport-related air and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Comments and Request for Reconsideration: The comment period and request for reconsideration deadline have been revised to be consistent with the dates previously published on the Port of Tacoma’s website for this SEPA determination. Only those who commented within the comment period noted below shall have standing to file a Request for Reconsideration. Any challenge to a SEPA threshold determination shall be initiated by filing a Request for Reconsideration with the Responsible Official or designee no later than 7 calendar days following the end of the comment period for the SEPA determination.

For more information, to comment or be added to our SEPA distribution list: https://www.portoftacoma.com/community/environment/sepa

Comment Start Date: 2/19/2021

REVISED Comment End Date: 3/12/2021

REVISED Request for Reconsideration End Date: 3/19/2021

March 4, 2021