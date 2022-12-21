Playermaker Reviews – Wearable Football Tracker Device for Performance Data?

Playermaker is a wearable tracker for football.

By wearing Playermaker while playing football, you can level up your game with performance data. Playermaker delivers feedback to improve your technical and physical skills.

Does Playermaker really work? How does Playermaker work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Playermaker today in our review.

What is Playermaker?

Playermaker is a smart device designed for football players who want to improve their skills.

Available online through Playermaker.com (which includes worldwide shipping at no extra cost), Player tracks tracks parts of football that an ordinary fitness tracker or GPS device does not track, including the number of possessions and releases, the percent of time you used your right leg versus your left leg, and more.

The goal of Playermaker is to help anyone improve their technical skills. By getting feedback from Playermaker and implementing that feedback over time, you can become a better football player.

Playermaker also has a leaderboard system that allows you to connect with the Playermaker community and compare yourself to others. Playermaker also lets children connect with their parents to keep them informed on their football progress.

Some of Europe’s top clubs and academies use Playermaker technology, including Leicester City, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bodø/Glimt. The company has also partnered with the Rangers, Fulham FC, and Hull City.

Playermaker is available for $149 to $169, depending on the package you select. All purchases come with a left and right foot sensor, a lightweight charging case, and a 12 month subscription to Playermaker.

Playermaker Benefits

The main benefits of Playermaker include:

Track 15+ technical and physical metrics for football

Share data reports with coaches, scouts, parents, and friends

Accurately measure foot to ball interaction performance using advanced technology

Left and right foot sensors to track all movement

Average improvements of 28% for ball touches, 38% sprint distance, 20% total distance, and 16% right / left receive balance within 3 months of using Playermaker, according to user data

There are two versions of Playermaker, including the standard version and the CITYPLAY Playermaker (developed in partnership with Manchester City). The CITYPLAY version tracks 25+ technical and physical skills using ultra lightweight sensors. It also gives you feedback from Man City coaches and trainers and a customized Man City player card.

Additionally, Playermaker offers an Elite / coaching platform. Coaches can track multiple Playermaker sensors at once for full-team feedback, real-time data from multiple players, and other benefits.

How Does Playermaker Work?

Playermaker makes it easy to track football-related skills. You take the left and right foot sensors out of the lightweight carrying case. Then, you wear the sensors when playing football to track touches, left and right foot usage, and over a dozen other technical and physical metrics.

Here’s how to use Playermaker:

Step 1) Insert the smart sensors into the straps’ pockets and put them onto your boots (all purchases come with two straps to fit all sizes of kids and adults).

Step 2) Begin playing football. The Playermaker sensors automatically collect data as you play.

Step 3) Your data automatically syncs with the app. After your training, you can view data, share it with parents and coaches, and compare your stats with others in the Playermaker community.

Each left and right sensor sits inside 2 silicone straps. These straps are 100% waterproof, making Playermaker suitable for all playing conditions.

Playermaker is designed to be durable, and the straps are designed for long-term use. Plus, the straps and sensors are protected by a warranty for as long as your subscription is active.

Playermaker works best with boots or artificial turf shoes. The design of the sensors complements cleats best when used on grass or artificial turf surfaces. Or, you can wear your Playermaker kit with artificial turf shoes when playing on artificial turf, a gym floor, concrete, or grass.

All Playermaker purchases come in 2 sizes, including Medium and Large. The two sizes fit all sizes, including kids and adults.

Playermaker’s Technology

The secret to Playermaker’s success is the 6-axis motion sensor built into the left and right foot sensors.

This smart sensor includes a gyroscope and accelerometer that samples movement events at 1,000 times per second, allowing you to measure micro-movements, impact with the ground, connections with the ball, and the rotation of each foot, among other metrics.

The accelerometer and gyroscope allow Playermaker to track far more than an ordinary GPS tracker. You can track the number of touches, the power of your kicks, technical balance, left and right foot usage, and other advanced metrics consistently, for example, in addition to speed, acceleration, distance traveled, and more.

How the Playermaker App Works

The Playermaker app lets you track progress over time, get football-specific metrics, compare yourself with others, and interact with the Playermaker community, among other benefits.

Most of your interaction with Playermaker and Playermaker data occurs within the app.

Key features of the app include:

Get Football Specific Metrics: Playermaker tracks 15 to 25 physical and technical metrics for football. After each session, you can track your technical game and physical game to see how you performed.

Track Progress Over Time: Playermaker automatically monitors trends of your last 6 sessions, allowing you to see how you’ve improved over time and where you need to work on your skills.

Compare & Benchmark: Playermaker has a leaderboard and player community, allowing you to compare yourself with friends, teammates, and others. Playermaker also lets you compare yourself to certain Elite footballers within the app.

Share Data with Coaches, Parents, Scouts, & Friends: The Playermaker app makes it easy to share your football data with coaches, parents, scouts, friends, and whoever else wants to see your data.

What Does Playermaker Track?

The standard Playermaker package tracks 15 physical and technical metrics, allowing you to improve game, improve your physical fitness, and monitor your trends over time.

The left and right smart sensors track all of the following football-specific metrics:

Volume

Distance covered

Sprint distance

Work rate

Playing Tempo

One touch

Short possessions

Long possessions

Involvement

Touches

Ball releases

Possessions

Technical Balance

Touch by leg

Receive by leg

Maximum kicking velocity

Speed

Top speed

Sprints

Acceleration / deceleration

All of these metrics are immediately viewable on your mobile device after your match or training session. You can track data over time, share it with friends and parents, and compare yourself to others.

Playermaker Versus GPS Trackers

Many footballers use GPS trackers or fitness trackers (or a combination of both) to improve their skills. What makes Playermaker different? Why pick Playermaker over conventional GPS trackers?

Here are some of the perks of Playermaker compared to GPS trackers and fitness watches:

Designed for comfort and to operate from anywhere, on any field, indoors and outdoors

Does not require any infrastructure to operate, like a WiFi or GPS signal; Playermaker collects data regardless

Playermaker sensors are built for any weather conditions and any season

Standard GPS devices can track distance covered, top speed, sprints distance, work rate, the number of sprints, and acceleration and deceleration

However, standard GPS devices cannot measure technical metrics like the number of touches, technical balance, kick power, one touch, time on the ball, time to release, and number of possessions

Playermaker sensors are also about half the weight of the average GPS device. The sensors weigh 2.8oz, compared to around 5 to 6oz for the average GPS device.

Playermaker Elite & Coaching Options

Playermaker offers Elite player tracking and options for coaches.

Coaches ordering a minimum of 10 units, for example, can improve team performance by accessing a coach’s dashboard to view the team’s physical and technical progress over time. Coaches can focus on specific strengths and weaknesses, keep players’ motivated by targeting their personal stats, and monitor player load, among other metrics.

Playermaker’s Elite player tracking, meanwhile, uses more advanced technology to measure player interactions on the field, including:

Technical Analysis: Number of touches, percentage leg usage, number of ball possessions, playing tempo (1 touch, short, or long possession), time on the ball, time to release, and number of passes.

Tactical Analysis: Pass completion percentage, number of regains and lost balls, possession percentage, number of passes per possession, possession time in seconds, regaining time in seconds, and passing network.

Physical Analysis: Distance covered, sprint distance, top speed, work rate (in m/min), velocity zones, acceleration and deceleration zones, and high intensity distance.

Gait & Load Analysis: Stride length, contact time duration, flight ratio, cadence, asymmetry statistics, and release velocity zones.

Video Automated Tagging: Save time by quickly exporting an XML from Playermaker to import it into video software and get individual clips.

Reduce Injury Risk: According to Playermaker, the coaching and Elite platform can reduce the risk of injury. Playermaker’s advanced gait analysis protects players from fatigue leg injuries, impact injuries from over-ball retention, and injuries caused by unbalanced running patterns, among other issues.

Some of the top football clubs in the world are already using Playermaker Elite or Coaching, including Leicester City, the LA Galaxy, and more.

Playermaker Pricing

Playermaker is priced at $149 for the standard Playermaker kit, which includes left and right sensors and a 12 month subscription to Playermaker.

Playermaker also partnered with Manchester City to launch a CITYPLAY Playermaker edition. The CITYPLAY version comes with additional tracking, personalized coaching feedback, player cards, and other perks.

Here’s how pricing works:

Playermaker Package + 12 Months Membership: $149

Includes smart left and right sensors

Includes lightweight charging case

Includes both strap sizes for all ages and sizes

Includes free shipping worldwide

Track 15+ football technical and physical metrics

Share data reports with coaches, scouts, parents, and friends

Membership renews automatically after 12 months (cancel any time)

CITYPLAY Package + 12 Months Membership (Playermaker with Manchester City Branding): $169

Includes next generation ultra light smart left and right sensors

Includes lightweight charging case

Includes both strap sizes for all ages and sizes

Includes free shipping worldwide

Track 25+ football technical and physical metrics with a new world-class app design

Get personalized score for key skills, including two-footed, dribbling, first touch, agility, and speed

Full access to in-app recommendations from Man City experts

Receive player card based on performance

Membership renews automatically after 12 months (cancel any time)

Playermaker Refund Policy & Warranty

Playermaker comes with a 30 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 30 days with no questions asked if you’re unhappy with Playermaker for any reason.

Playermaker comes with a full warranty on the device and charging case for as long as your subscription is active.

About Playermaker

Playermaker was created by a London-based company named PlayerMaker Ltd. To date, the company has tracked 90,000 players, 380 million touches, and 390,000 sessions while helping 1,500 clubs take their football to the next level.

Some of the top European Premier League teams and academies use Playermaker, including Leicester City, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bodø/Glimt. Playermaker has also partnered with the Rangers, Hull City, and Fulham FC.

FIFA’s New Innovation programme has accepted Playermaker as the first foot-mounted wearable device. Acceptance into the program helps products be accessible to football players worldwide.

You can contact the Playermaker customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://playermakersupport.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new

Registered Address: 35 Ballards Lane, London, United Kingdom N3 1XW

Final Word

Playermaker is a wearable football tracker using an accelerometer to track 15+ physical and technical skills.

While GPS trackers track speed and acceleration, Playermaker tracks much more. It tracks pass completion percentage, the number of touches, left / right foot usage, and other detailed football statistics.

Some of the world’s biggest football clubs are already using Playermaker technology, including Leicester City, Manchester City, Liverpool, the Rangers, Hull City, Fulham FC, and the LA Galaxy, among others.

Playermaker is priced at $149 to $169, depending on the package you select, and all purchases include free shipping worldwide. You can buy Playermaker online today through Playermaker.com.