PIERCE TRANSIT

NOTICE OF MEETING

TO REVIEW PIERCE TRANSIT’S

GOVERNING BOARD COMPOSITION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pierce Transit is convening a meeting of members of the Pierce County Council and the elected representative from each city within the boundaries of Pierce Transit’s public transportation benefit area, which shall be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. Details on how to attend this meeting in person or virtually can be found on the June 26, 2024, meeting agenda by visiting https://www.piercetransit.org/board-meetings/ after June 20, 2024. In accordance with RCW 36.57A.055, the meeting will involve a review of the composition of the Board of Commissioners of Pierce Transit, which acts as Pierce Transit’s governing body, and could result in a change to the composition of the Board.

For further information, please contact Pierce Transit’s Clerk of the Board at (253) 581-8066.

Dated this 18th day of June 2024.

Deanne Jacobson

Clerk of the Board

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index on Thursday, June 20, 2024 IDX-998046

June 20, 2024