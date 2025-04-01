27TH ST APARTMNENTS-PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE

27th Street Apartments LLC 2715 62nd Ave E, Unit T, Fife, WA 98424 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, 27th Street Apartments is located at 7216 27th Street, University Place, WA 98466. This project involves 5.90 acres of soil disturbance for site development followed by building construction. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions all stormwater will disperse to Morrison Pond wetland, SE or SW wetpond-detention pond facilities or the existing storm drainage system located within Morrison Rd. W. Stormwater eventually discharges to Day Island and Soundview drainage basins which drains directly to Puget Sound. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1011330

April 1, 8, 2025