In accordance with Sec. 106 of the Programmatic Agreement, AT&T plans LTE 1C RRH SWAP at 10811 136TH Ave., NE Puyallup, WA 98374. Please direct comments to Gavin L. at 818-391-0449 regarding the site WA6403.

March 31, 2025