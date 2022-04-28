Ordinance No. 28812-CITY OF TACOMA

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, April 26, 2022, passed the following ordinance. The summary of the contents of said ordinance, consisting of the title, is as follows: Ordinance No. 28812 An ordinance amending Chapter 12.01 of the Municipal Code, relating to Utility Charges, by amending Section 12.01.010, entitled “Utility services establishment”, to establish a temporary, two year waiver of certain disconnection and reconnection fees, effective through May 31, 2024.

The full text of the above ordinances may be viewed online at the following website, http://www.cityoftacoma.org/RecentLegis or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505. Doris Sorum, City Clerk

