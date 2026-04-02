CITY OF TACOMA-RES41876

LEGAL NOTICE

CITY OF TACOMA, WASHINGTON

Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, March 31, 2026, passed the following resolution. The summary of the contents of said resolution consisting of the titles, is as follows: Resolution No. 41876 A resolution setting Tuesday, April 21, 2026, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the 2026 Annual Action Plan for housing, community and economic development, and public services. The full text of the above resolution may be viewed online at the following website, http://cityoftacoma.legistar.com, by clicking on the meeting date and selecting meeting details, you will find the recent legislation in the attachments, or at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, Room 220. You may also request an electronic copy without charge, please contact the Tacoma City Clerk’s Office at (253) 591-5505.

Nicole Emery, City Clerk IDX-1028887

April 2, 3, 2026