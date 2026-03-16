City of Tacoma-Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

City of Tacoma Determination of Non-Significance

Lead Agency: City of Tacoma

Applicant: RTH Tacoma LLC and Gardner Tacoma LLC

Proposal: Demolition of eight buildings containing about 97,960 sq ft.

Location: 2240 Taylor Way

SEPA Public Information Center File No. LU25-0229

City of Tacoma, Planning and Development Services, has made a preliminary determination that this project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(9c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on www.tacomapermits.org or upon request. Comments on this determination of environmental non-significance must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on March 30, 2026, to sfrantz@tacoma.gov. The City will reconsider this determination based on timely comments and may retain, modify, or if significant adverse impacts are likely, withdraw the determination.

Unless modified by the City, this determination will become a final determination on March 31, 2026. There is no administrative appeal opportunity for this determination. Appeals may be filed at the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Pierce County within 21 days after the building permit is issued. Appeals to the Superior Court shall be taken in accordance with procedures and limitations set forth in RCW 43.21C.075. A copy of the appeal shall be filed with Planning and Development Services at 747 Market Street, Room 345, Tacoma, WA 98402.

The City of Tacoma does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs or services. Upon request, special accommodations will be provided within five business days by contacting (253) 591-5363 (VOICE) or (253) 591-5070 (TTY).

IDX-1027835

March 16, 2026