Nutropic Reviewed

Nutropic is a nootropic energy bar designed to fuel your brain.

Marketed as the world’s smartest energy bar, Nutropic contains black oat extract, omega-3 fatty acids, choline, vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients to support your brain.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Nutropic and how it works today in our review.

What is Nutropic?

Nutropic is an energy bar made from a blend of nootropic brain nutrients. Featuring a balance of healthy fats, carbs, and protein, Nutropic is a plant-based bar with fewer than 200 calories per serving. It’s also gluten-free, plant-based, and caffeine-free.

Nutropic is available online through Nutropic.com in flavors like Maple + Pecan Flapjack, Salted Caramel Flapjack, and Apple + Cinnamon Flapjack, among others. You can buy a 12-pack for $34.99.

Each serving of Nutropic contains ingredients you would expect to find in a normal energy bar – like oats, flavors, and dried fruit. However, each bar also contains functional ingredients to support brain power and cognition, including choline, DHA, and other active ingredients.

Nutropic Benefits

According to Nutropic.com, each Nutropic bar can support the following benefits:

Feed your brain the nutrients it needs

Enjoy an instant hit of brain nutrition on-the-go

Boost your mood

Sharpen focus and quick-thinking

Improve memory and verbal fluidity

Boost long-term brain health

How Does Nutropic Work?

Nutropic works by giving your brain a collection of proven cognition boosting ingredients in each serving.

Your brain consumes more energy than any other organ in your body. Approximately 20% of your body’s energy goes towards your brain.

If you aren’t fuelling your brain with the proper ingredients, then you’ll notice various effects – like low cognitive energy and poor mental performance.

Nutropic is designed to counteract these symptoms by giving your brain the fuel it needs, including fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and more.

Here are some of the key ingredients and group of ingredients in Nutropic and how they work, according to the official website:

Norwegian black oats 40% richer in essential fatty acids

Potent, pure, omega-3 fatty acids sustainably sourced from microalgae

Clean, safe, phosphatidylserine from sunflower seeds

Nature-identical choline with essential vitamins and minerals

Gut-healthy prebiotic fiber for a healthy gut and healthy brain

These ingredients tackle cognition and health in multiple ways. By supporting your gut-brain axis, for example, you can support brain power by targeting cognition. And, by giving your brain essential vitamins and minerals, you can support hormone production and overall brain energy levels.

Overall, Nutropic is designed as the world’s most user-friendly brain food, allowing you to take proven brain boosting ingredients wherever you go.

Nutropic Ingredients

Nutropic contains a blend of science-backed ingredients to support brainpower, cognition, memory, and focus in various ways.

Here are all of the ingredients in Nutropic and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

Norwegian Black Oats: Approximately 33% of each Nutropic bar consists of Norwegian black oats. According to the official website, these black oats contain 40% higher essential fatty acid content compared to regular oats. Your brain needs essential fatty acids for optimal function. Fatty acids help protect neurotransmitters, for example, and protect your neurons from degradation.

Dates: Nutropic contains dates because they’re high in fiber and natural sugars, adding flavor to each Nutropic bar without overloading it with sweetness.

Golden Flaxseed: Nutropic contains golden flaxseed, which is high in omega fats and fiber for sustained energy release. Your brain uses 20% of your body’s energy, and low fatty acid intake can lead to low mental energy. Nutropic aims to help with a strong dose of golden flaxseed.

Chicory Syrup: Chicory syrup is a natural gut-friendly prebiotic root designed to support a healthy gut and healthy brain. Prebiotics fuel your beneficial gut bacteria (your probiotic bacteria), which can help support cognition and your brain.

Coconut Oil: Nutropic contains coconut oil, which is rich with medium chain triglycerides (MCTs) for natural brain-body energy. Many people take MCT supplements daily for energy. Some take MCT oil in their coffee, for example, to fuel their brain and body all day long.

Fruits & Fruit Concentrates: Nutropic contains natural fruits and flavors depending on the flavor you selected. The Apple + Cinnamon flavor, for example, uses dried apple and apple juice concentrate to make that oatmeal bar taste great. Other flavors include cinnamon and Himalayan pink salt, making each Nutropic bar taste great without relying on artificial sweeteners or flavors.

DHA: Nutropic contains DHA, an essential omega fatty acid. This marine-sourced DHA can support brain cell membrane repair and enhance function, according to the manufacturer.

Phosphatidylserine: Phosphatidylserine is a sunflower-derived fat linked to brain cell protection. Many people take it as a nootropic supplement on its own. Others take sunflower oil supplements daily for physical and cognitive energy.

Choline: Nutropic contains choline, one of the most popular ingredients in the nootropic industry. Found naturally in eggs and certain other foods, choline is linked to memory formation and the production of crucial brain chemicals linked to memory. Choline is also connected to mood, and taking choline daily could support memory and mood.

Vitamins & Minerals: Each Nutropic bar contains a blend of vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, folate, vitamin B6, niacin, vitamin B2, vitamin K2, vitamin D3, and vitamin B12, among other vitamins and minerals. Your body requires these minerals for various crucial processes. They also play a critical role in brain performance. B vitamins are important for physical and cognitive energy, for example, while vitamin D3 is important for hormone balance and immunity. If you’re deficient in any of these vitamins and minerals, then you may notice declining cognitive performance, mental fog, and low mental energy, among other symptoms.

Overall, the goal of each Nutropic bar is to blend research-backed ingredients together into a proven formula. Each bar contains a blend of complex carbs, prebiotic fiber, and healthy fats, giving your brain all of the ingredients it needs for optimal function.

Scientific Evidence for Nutropic

Nutropic combines classic oatmeal bar flavors – like apple and cinnamon – with nootropic ingredients – like choline, DHA, vitamins, and minerals. We’ll review some of the science supporting Nutropic below to determine how the supplement works.

First, Nutropic is rich with fatty acids to fuel the brain. Multiple studies show your brain needs fatty acids for optimal function. As one study explains, your brain needs polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), arachidonic acid, and docosahexaenoic acid for optimal function.

Nutropic contains strong doses of specific fatty acids – including omega-3 fatty acids like DHA. Generally thought to be the most important omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) in the brain, DHA is crucial for cognitive performance. In a 2015 review, researchers found DHA was “quantitatively the most important omega-3 PUFA in the brain,” connecting the fatty acid to better defense against brain disorders and better overall cognitive health.

In a similar 2020 study published in Nutrients, researchers found DHA was crucial for cellular membrane fluidity, function, and neurotransmitter release. In fact, researchers found low omega-3 fatty acid intake and DHA levels were associated with a higher risk of mental health issues, autism, bipolar disorder, ADHD, depression, and more.

Choline, another active ingredient in Nutropic, appears to be crucial for cognitive function. In a 2020 study, researchers found most animal and human offspring would benefit from getting more choline in their first 1,000 days of life. Researchers found higher choline intake during crucial periods of growth was associated with better neurological development and brain function.

Nutropic also contains phosphatidylcholine derived from sunflower extract. According to a 2017 study, phosphatidylcholine (PC) and phosphatidylethanolamine (PE) are the two most abundant phospholipids in all cell membranes in mammals. They’re crucial for physical and cognitive energy, weight management, metabolism, and more.

Many of the ingredients in Nutropic are designed to support your gut-brain axis, which is the connection between your digestive tract and your mind. As Johns Hopkins explains, your digestive tract can affect cognition, including your thinking skills and memory. Poor gut health is linked to poor cognition, and people with gut problems have a higher risk of developing anxiety and depression. Nutropic aims to help by giving your body prebiotic fiber, helping to fuel probiotic bacteria and balance your microbiome.

Overall, Nutropic contains a blend of science-backed nootropic ingredients linked to cognitive function, mental energy, and overall health and wellness.

Nutropic Supplement Facts & Ingredients Label

The makers of Nutropic disclose all ingredients and dosages in the formula upfront, making it easy to compare Nutropic to other oatmeal bars, nutritional supplements, and nootropics sold online today.

Serving information and ingredients vary slightly between flavors. Each serving (45g bar) of the Apple Cinnamon flavor, for example, contains 736kJ, 176 calories, 8g of fat (including 4g of saturated fat), 24g of carbs (including 10g of sugars), 3g of fiber, 3g of protein, and trace amounts of salt.

Nutropic also discloses the full list of vitamins and their respective values upfront, including 95mg of magnesium, 50mcg of folate, 0.35mg of vitamin B6, 4mg of niacin, 0.5mg of vitamin B2, 10mcg of vitamin K2, 2.5mcg of vitamin D3, and 1mcg of vitamin B12.

The full list of ingredients in the Apple + Cinnamon Nutropic bar, meanwhile, includes:

Norwegian black oats (33%), dates, golden flaxseed, chicory syrup, coconut oil, dried apple (8%) and apple juice concentrate, omega DHA (from algae), phosphatidylserine, choline, magnesium, vitamin D3, vitamin K2, vitamin B2, vitamin B3, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, folate, rapeseed oil, cinnamon (0.6%), malic acid, and Himalayan salt

The formula is free from gluten and has no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. It’s also 100% plant-based and vegan/vegetarian friendly.

Nutropic Pricing

Nutropic is priced at $12.99 for a taster pack (4 bars) or $34.99 for a standard pack (12 bars). You can choose from one of four available flavors.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today:

Taster Pack (4 Flavors): $12.99

$12.99 Salted Caramel (12 Pack): $34.99

$34.99 Apple + Cinnamon (12 Pack): $34.99

$34.99 Maple + Pecan (12 Pack): $34.99

$34.99 Raisin + Almond (12 Pack): $34.99

Nutropic Refund Policy

Nutropic may offer a refund on certain purchases. Contact the company’s customer service team at cs@nutropic.com for any questions or concerns about your Nutropic order.

About Nutropic

Nutropic is made by a company that does business under the same name: Nutropic, Ltd. The makers of Nutropic developed the bar to be the world’s smartest brain food. They believe inferior brain power is a sign of untapped human potential – so they made it easy to give your brain the daily nutrition it needs anywhere.

Nutropic bars are made from plant-based sustainable ingredients. The bars are packaged in recyclable material and manufactured and formulated in the United Kingdom.

You can contact the makers of Nutropic via the following:

Email: info@nutropic.com

info@nutropic.com Mailing Address: Nutropic Ltd, 7 Clarendon Place, Royal Leamington Spa, CV32 5QL, United Kingdom

Final Word

Nutropic is a nootropic energy bar made in the United Kingdom.

Designed to provide on-the-go mental energy, Nutropic can support brain power in various ways. Each bar contains a strong dose of choline, fatty acids, and other ingredients linked to mental energy.

To learn more about Nutropic or to buy the energy bar online today, visit the official website.

ALSO READ: